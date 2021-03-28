Fundraiser held for family of missing boy as search resumes

Police say the child’s blood was found on a blanket recovered with his mother’s body and his stroller was found in the river nearby.

“He needs to be buried next to his mom so everyone can come out and show him love,” Nylo’s cousin, Belinda Lattimore, told WXIX-TV.

Hamilton County prosecutors earlier announced a death penalty indictment against 21-year-old Desean Brown, who is charged with two counts of aggravated murder as well as abuse of a corpse and evidence-tampering. He earlier pleaded not guilty to charges in the case.

Prosecutors believe Hutchinson was killed in late February, and that his mother and her boyfriend dumped his body into the river near Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

Brittany Gosney, 29, was indicted in Butler County on 16 counts, including murder, corpse abuse and endangering children. Authorities have said she told investigators that her son was killed at a park in southern Preble County when she tried to drive away and he was dragged.

Her 42-year-old boyfriend, James Hamilton, faces counts including abuse of a corpse, evidence tampering and child endangerment.

Both Gosney and Hamilton have pleaded not guilty. Gosney’s attorney said he’s seeking a competency evaluation, citing “serious concerns” about her mental health.