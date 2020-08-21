Fulmer, Tigers to take on Plutko, Indians

Detroit Tigers (9-14, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (16-9, second in the AL Central)
Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Michael Fulmer (0-0, 7.56 ERA, 2.04 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Indians: Adam Plutko (1-1, 3.95 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)
LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians square off against the Detroit Tigers on Friday.
The Indians finished 48-28 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Cleveland averaged 8.4 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 18 total triples last season.
The Tigers went 22-53 in division games in 2019. Detroit averaged 8.2 hits per game last year and totaled 149 home runs as a team.
The teams meet for the third time this year. Cleveland leads the season series 3-0.
INJURIES: Indians: None listed.
Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), Cameron Maybin: (leg), C.J. Cron: (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.