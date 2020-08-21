X

Fulmer, Tigers to take on Plutko, Indians

news | 21 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Detroit Tigers visit the Cleveland Indians

Detroit Tigers (9-14, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (16-9, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Michael Fulmer (0-0, 7.56 ERA, 2.04 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Indians: Adam Plutko (1-1, 3.95 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians square off against the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

The Indians finished 48-28 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Cleveland averaged 8.4 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 18 total triples last season.

The Tigers went 22-53 in division games in 2019. Detroit averaged 8.2 hits per game last year and totaled 149 home runs as a team.

The teams meet for the third time this year. Cleveland leads the season series 3-0.

INJURIES: Indians: None listed.

Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), Cameron Maybin: (leg), C.J. Cron: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

