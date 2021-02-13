Ft. Wayne looks to end streak vs Youngstown St.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Mastodons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Penguins. Youngstown State has an assist on 36 of 77 field goals (46.8 percent) over its past three outings while Purdue Fort Wayne has assists on 43 of 77 field goals (55.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Youngstown State offense has turned the ball over on just 15.8 percent of its possessions, the 25th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 25 percent of all Purdue Fort Wayne possessions have resulted in a turnover.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com