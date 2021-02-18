Ft. Wayne looks to end streak vs Cleveland St.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Vikings have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Mastodons. Purdue Fort Wayne has an assist on 40 of 74 field goals (54.1 percent) over its previous three games while Cleveland State has assists on 49 of 90 field goals (54.4 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Cleveland State has held opposing teams to 69.9 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Horizon teams.

