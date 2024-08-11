Fry and Ramírez go deep, Guardians beat Twins 5-3 to earn split of four-game series

David Fry and José Ramírez homered, and the Cleveland Guardians held on to beat the Minnesota Twins 5-3 to earn a split of the four-game series between the top two teams in the AL Central
By MIKE COOK – Associated Press
37 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — David Fry and José Ramírez homered, and the Cleveland Guardians held on to beat the Minnesota Twins 5-3 on Sunday to earn a split of the four-game series between the top two teams in the AL Central.

The Guardians won their second straight after losing seven in a row, and now lead Minnesota by 3 1/2 games. Kansas City is four games back.

Emmanuel Clase pitched a shaky ninth for his 35th save as Minnesota loaded the bases with no outs in the final frame, but Willi Castro struck out on a full count and Trevor Larnach grounded into a double play.

Byron Buxton homered twice for Minnesota, which fell to 2-7 against Cleveland this year.

The Guardians broke the game open with a four-run sixth inning. With one out, Fry lined a home run off Caleb Thielbar (2-3) for just his third extra-base hit in 27 games. Prior to the 405-foot shot to the left of the bullpens, the American League All-Star was in a 4-for-32 slump.

A broken bat single by Brayan Rocchio and a seeing-eye single through the hole by Steven Kwan each drove in runs, as did a double by Will Brennan for a 5-1 lead. It is the first time in six games Cleveland scored more than three runs.

Tanner Bibee (10-4) made his first start in 13 days for the Guardians, missing his last turn in the rotation with right shoulder soreness. In 5 2/3 innings he scattered six hits and struck out five. Cleveland is 18-5 this season when Bibee starts.

Buxton, 3 for 35 in his previous 13 games against Cleveland since June 29, 2022, homered in the second, but Ramírez lofted a home run to the second row of seats in right to tie the score in the fourth.

Buxton added a two-run homer in the eighth off Nick Sandlin for his third multi-homer game this year.

In his sixth career start, Minnesota’s David Festa allowed one earned run and three hits in 3 1/3 innings, but he walked three and was pulled after 70 pitches. Last Monday against the Cubs, he allowed two hits and struck out a career-high nine in five innings.

UP NEXT

Guardians: RHP Ben Lively (10-7, 3.59) is set to start Monday’s home game against Cubs LHP Shota Imanaga (9-2, 3.06).

Twins: RHP Pablo López (10-8, 4.74) is scheduled to start Monday at home against Kansas City RHP Brady Singer (8-7, 3.03).

