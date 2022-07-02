Fried wins 8th in row, Riley homers, Braves rout Reds 9-1

Cincinnati has lost nine straight at Great American Ball Park and is an NL-worst 26-50.

Riley hit a two-run homer in the first off Mike Minor (1-5), Riley's first long ball since he hit two against Washington on June 15. Riley added a run-scoring single in the ninth against Jeff Hoffman.

Minor allowed two runs and six hits in six innings, his first quality start this season. Atlanta piled on seven runs off Cincinnati's bullpen, which entered with a 5.69 ERA — nearly a run higher than any other team. Swanson homered off Joel Kuhnel.

In the eighth, Adam Duvall had an RBI double and Orlando Arcia hit a two-run single against Luis Cessa.

TRAINERS ROOM

The Reds expect to remove LHP Nick Lodolo (back strain) from the injury list and hand him the start Tuesday against the Mets. He's been out since late April.

MOVES

Braves: Activated RHP Silvino Bracho after acquiring him from Boston for cash. ... Optioned RHP Jesus Cruz to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Reds: Transferred rehab assignment of of RHP Justin Dunn from Class-A Dayton to Triple-A Louisville.

UP NEXT

The Braves send RH Spencer Strider (3-2, 3.02 ERA) against Reds RHP Tyler Mahle (3-6, 4.53 ERA) on Saturday. Strider allowed five hits through six scoreless innings in a loss to the Dodgers last Sunday. Mahle tied his season high in going 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits in Sunday's win at San Francisco.

