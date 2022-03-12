Hamburger icon
Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Semifinal=

Division I=

Mason 54, Massillon Jackson 35

Reynoldsburg 67, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 48

Division IV=

New Knoxville 39, Cin. Country Day 28

Waterford 53, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

