Friday's Scores

Boy’s Baseball
OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division I
Region 3
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 6, Holland Springfield 5
Tol. St. John’s Jesuit 6, Oregon Clay 2
Division IV
Region 13
Tiffin Calvert 10, Old Fort 0
Region 14
Columbus Grove 4, McComb 3
St. Henry 8, Maria Stein Marion Local 5
Region 15
Attica Seneca E. 9, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 3
