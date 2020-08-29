Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Ansonia 40, Bradford 6
Archbold 37, Bryan 8
Batavia Clermont NE 32, Cin. Summit Country Day 0
Bellbrook 48, Waynesville 0
Bellefontaine 20, Lewistown Indian Lake 0
Brookville 14, Eaton 7
Brownsburg, Ind. 21, Cin. St. Xavier 14
Burr Oak, Mich. 0, Holgate 0
Celina 14, Wapakoneta 10
Centerburg 41, Danville 0
Centerville 21, Kettering Fairmont 20
Chagrin Falls 16, Painesville Harvey 6
Chardon 42, Eastlake North 7
Cin. Sycamore 34, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 31
Cin. Winton Woods 34, Trenton Edgewood 0
Cin. Wyoming 21, Reading 0
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 20, Ironton Rock Hill 6
Coldwater 21, St. Henry 0
Dublin Coffman 41, Dublin Jerome 6
Elyria 27, Elyria Cath. 7
Franklin 17, Monroe 0
Gallipolis Gallia 41, S. Point 0
Geneva 17, Madison 14
Harrod Allen E. 41, Ada 14
Ironton 50, Portsmouth 9
Lawrenceburg, Ind. 14, Cin. Mt. Healthy 7
Lewis Center Olentangy 7, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 3
Lima Cent. Cath. 46, Van Buren 7
London 28, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 13
Maria Stein Marion Local 23, Ft. Recovery 14
Marysville 17, Hilliard Bradley 0
Mason 24, Fairfield 12
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 27, Morral Ridgedale 6
Milford Center Fairbanks 50, Spring. Cath. Cent. 6
Milton-Union 39, Day. Northridge 12
Mt. Orab Western Brown 62, Hillsboro 6
New Bremen 20, Minster 0
New Paris National Trail 37, Union City Mississinawa Valley 0
Ottawa-Glandorf 48, Defiance 13
Pandora-Gilboa 62, Cory-Rawson 0
Philo 33, Zanesville W. Muskingum 7
Powell Olentangy Liberty 35, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 21
Richmond Edison 31, Toronto 19
Sherwood Fairview 47, Haviland Wayne Trace 0
Sidney 56, Greenville 0
Spencerville 35, Convoy Crestview 14
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 34, Cin. Purcell Marian 0
St. Marys Memorial 27, Lima Bath 7
Tol. Christian 0, Lenawee Christian, Mich. 0
Van Wert 55, Elida 20
Versailles 34, Anna 14
W. Jefferson 42, London Madison Plains 0
Warren Champion 20, Columbiana Crestview 17
Wauseon 30, Liberty Center 16
Zanesville Maysville 20, Crooksville 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon vs. Montpelier, ccd.
Brookfield vs. Youngs. Liberty, ppd. to Aug 29th.
Cardington-Lincoln vs. Milford Center Fairbanks, ccd.
Hamilton New Miami vs. Cin. N. College Hill, ccd.
Huron vs. Norwalk St. Paul, ccd.
Lexington vs. Mt. Vernon, ppd. to Aug 29th.
Middletown Madison Senior vs. Jamestown Greeneview, ccd.
Oak Harbor vs. Fostoria, ccd.
S. Point vs. Albany Alexander, ccd.
Sandusky Perkins vs. Elyria Cath., ccd.
Stryker vs. Camden-Frontier, Mich., ccd.
Tiffin Calvert vs. Sycamore Mohawk, ccd.
Wheelersburg vs. Ironton, ccd.
Willard vs. Greenwich S. Cent., ccd.
___
