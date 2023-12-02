Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 26 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cols. Upper Arlington 40, Hilliard Davidson 17

Columbia Station Columbia 60, Sullivan Black River 31

Cuyahoga Hts. 51, Cornerstone Christian 48, OT

Defiance Ayersville 54, Edon 24

LaGrange Keystone 66, Sheffield Brookside 27

Lebanon 39, Kings Mills Kings 38

Maumee 45, Rossford 22

N. Ridgeville 47, Brunswick 29

Oberlin Firelands 51, Lorain Clearview 38

Orwell Grand Valley 54, Conneaut 44

Perry 49, Eastlake North 48

Wauseon 44, Archbold 37

Wellington 45, Oberlin 18

Wickliffe 52, Ashtabula Lakeside 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Teen in Hamilton injured in apparent drive-by shooting
2
15 candidates apply for open Middletown City Council seat
3
Cincinnati considers use of police robots to help thwart crime
4
Judge rules former Middletown city manager’s age, race, gender...
5
WEEKLY GUIDE: Things to do in the region
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top