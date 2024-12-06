Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
State Championship=
Division III=
Bishop Watterson 19, Tol. Cent. Cath. 14
Division VII=
Maria Stein Marion Local 74, Jeromesville Hillsdale 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
