Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst Steele 50, Bedford 41
Ashland Mapleton 36, Plymouth 34
Bishop Watterson 55, Cols. Northland 29
Goshen 54, Batavia 42
Heath 40, Cols. Beechcroft 19
Sardinia Eastern Brown 70, Oak Hill 43
Waverly 53, Jackson 38
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 3=
Canal Winchester 44, Ashville Teays Valley 40
Dublin Coffman 80, Grove City Cent. Crossing 14
Hilliard Bradley 46, Powell Olentangy Liberty 40
Hilliard Darby 43, Cols. DeSales 32
Lewis Center Olentangy 50, Sunbury Big Walnut 35
Marion Harding 58, Dublin Scioto 53
Marysville 47, Grove City 35
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 54, Hilliard Davidson 39
Westerville N. def. Groveport-Madison, forfeit
Worthington Kilbourne 47, New Albany 40
Division II=
Region 6=
Caledonia River Valley 54, Sparta Highland 32
Granville 60, Cols. School for Girls 18
London 47, Bloom-Carroll 35
Plain City Jonathan Alder 52, Cols. Bexley 48
Region 7=
Gallipolis Gallia 47, Athens 37
Greenfield McClain 52, Bidwell River Valley 34
Waverly 51, Jackson 38
Region 8=
Bishop Hartley 86, Utica 26
Hebron Lakewood 51, Whitehall-Yearling 47
Newark Licking Valley 42, Delaware Buckeye Valley 28
Division III=
Region 10=
Upper Sandusky 63, Huron 60
Region 11=
Proctorville Fairland 54, Chesapeake 40
Division IV=
Region 14=
Antwerp 57, Edon 38
Norwalk St. Paul 65, Crestline 18
