Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance 56, Beloit W. Branch 45

Andover Pymatuning Valley 79, Vienna Mathews 68

Ansonia 70, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 42

Apple Creek Waynedale 50, West Salem Northwestern 48

Ashland Crestview 51, Columbus Grove 33

Atwater Waterloo 40, McDonald 28

Austintown Fitch 50, Massillon 47

Avon 49, N. Ridgeville 47

Avon Lake 53, Grafton Midview 21

Beaver Eastern 62, Wheelersburg 59

Bellaire 74, Cambridge 72

Bellefontaine 53, Plain City Jonathan Alder 46, OT

Berea-Midpark 70, Amherst Steele 69

Berlin Hiland 66, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 38

Bethel-Tate 58, Felicity-Franklin 44

Bishop Fenwick 52, Cin. McNicholas 41

Bishop Ready 47, Cols. DeSales 41

Bluffton 92, Ada 45

Bowling Green 43, Sylvania Southview 40

Bradford 64, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 47

Brookfield 54, Campbell Memorial 47

Brunswick 55, Medina 44

Bucyrus Wynford 84, Bucyrus 56

Caldwell 64, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 48

Carlisle 70, Brookville 43

Carrollton 53, Salem 48

Casstown Miami E. 50, Troy Christian 45

Cedarville 59, London Madison Plains 50

Centerville 73, Clayton Northmont 39

Chardon 66, Willoughby S. 62

Cin. Gamble Montessori 87, Cin. SCPA 56

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 80, Cin. N. College Hill 49

Cin. Turpin 68, Lebanon 37

Coldwater 60, New Knoxville 24

Collins Western Reserve 52, Greenwich S. Cent. 45

Cols. Africentric 35, Cols. Eastmoor 22

Cols. Linden-McKinley 75, Cols. Beechcroft 63

Cols. Walnut Ridge 80, Cols. Marion-Franklin 59

Cols. Whetstone 53, Cols. Centennial 44

Columbiana 58, Hanoverton United 39

Columbiana Crestview 57, Youngs. Liberty 48

Convoy Crestview 51, Columbus Grove 33

Cory-Rawson 60, Arcadia 21

Coshocton 66, Crooksville 52

Dalton 62, Rittman 26

Defiance 51, Van Wert 44

Defiance Ayersville 57, Haviland Wayne Trace 47

Defiance Tinora 43, Edgerton 38

Dover 56, Zanesville 31

E. Cle. Shaw 76, Shaker Hts. 64

Fairfield 68, Mason 66

Findlay Liberty-Benton 43, Arlington 41

Fostoria 65, Elmore Woodmore 30

Franklin Furnace Green 53, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 50

Fredericktown 59, Mt. Gilead 27

Ft. Recovery 50, Versailles 48

Gahanna Lincoln 44, Westerville Cent. 41

Genoa Area 43, Bloomdale Elmwood 29

Girard 54, Canfield S. Range 37

Hamler Patrick Henry 38, Continental 28, OT

Hannibal River 52, Sarahsville Shenandoah 32

Hartville Lake Center Christian 60, Ravenna SE 55

Hicksville 32, Sherwood Fairview 31

Holland Springfield 63, Maumee 49

Ironton 65, Raceland, Ky. 60, OT

Jamestown Greeneview 70, Spring. Cath. Cent. 31

Jefferson Area 79, Cortland Lakeview 38

Kalida 53, Lima Cent. Cath. 35

Kenton 47, Lima Bath 46

Kettering Fairmont 64, Miamisburg 57

Kinsman Badger 72, Cortland Maplewood 47

Leavittsburg LaBrae 55, Garrettsville Garfield 47

Leesburg Fairfield 48, Seaman N. Adams 43

Legacy Christian 53, Day. Miami Valley 50, OT

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 59, W. Chester Lakota W. 46

Lima Shawnee 57, Celina 35

Lima Sr. 72, Oregon Clay 33

Lowellville 70, Berlin Center Western Reserve 44

Lynchburg-Clay 69, Sardinia Eastern Brown 46

Magnolia Sandy Valley 53, Uhrichsville Claymont 44

Malvern 68, Strasburg-Franklin 49

Mansfield Sr. 71, Millersburg W. Holmes 51

Martins Ferry 54, Wintersville Indian Creek 50

Mayfield 86, Madison 46

McComb 63, Vanlue 57

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 59, Lima Temple Christian 29

Mentor 77, Solon 68

Mentor Lake Cath. 70, Cle. Benedictine 61

Minerva 61, Alliance Marlington 48

Mt. Orab Western Brown 59, Wilmington 39

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 67, Morral Ridgedale 44

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 59, Sebring McKinley 47

New Bremen 40, Delphos St. John's 36

New Concord John Glenn 82, Philo 58

New Lebanon Dixie 45, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 37

New Madison Tri-Village 56, Arcanum 28

New Middletown Spring. 74, Mineral Ridge 46

Newton Falls 54, Warren Champion 49

Niles McKinley 72, Struthers 62

Norwalk St. Paul 68, Ashland Mapleton 61, OT

Ontario 78, Galion 55

Ottawa-Glandorf 65, Elida 24

Painesville Riverside 70, Chagrin Falls Kenston 37

Paulding 52, Antwerp 48

Peninsula Woodridge 46, Streetsboro 45

Perrysburg 66, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 45

Plymouth 52, New London 40

Poland Seminary 43, Hubbard 32

Proctorville Fairland 72, Portsmouth 61

RULH 54, Manchester 49

Ravenna 59, Akr. Springfield 50

Rayland Buckeye 64, Bridgeport 35

Rockford Parkway 53, Minster 51

Rossford 65, Pemberville Eastwood 47

S. Point 76, Gallipolis Gallia 59

Salineville Southern 66, Lisbon David Anderson 50

Spencerville 72, Leipsic 40

Spring. Shawnee 58, New Carlisle Tecumseh 42

St. Marys Memorial 63, Wapakoneta 25

Steubenville 62, Brooke, W.Va. 47

Sugarcreek Garaway 59, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 22

Sycamore Mohawk 63, Upper Sandusky 56

Tontogany Otsego 55, Millbury Lake 32

Trenton Edgewood 49, Oxford Talawanda 46

Urbana 41, Richwood N. Union 29

Warren JFK 87, Mogadore 60

West 53, Cols. Briggs 41

Westerville S. 69, Delaware Hayes 59

Williamsport Westfall 57, Bainbridge Paint Valley 41

Windham 68, Warren Lordstown 23

Wooster 49, Mt. Vernon 27

Youngs. Boardman 84, E. Liverpool 69

Youngs. Mooney 39, Canfield 29

Youngs. Valley Christian 56, Leetonia 21

Zanesville Maysville 57, Dresden Tri-Valley 46

Zanesville W. Muskingum 59, New Lexington 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

