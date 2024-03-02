Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Lyndhurst Brush 60, Rocky River 52
Medina 49, Akr. Hoban 32
Uniontown Lake 56, Stow-Munroe Falls 45
Region 2=
Massillon Jackson 48, Solon 39
Olmsted Falls 63, Wadsworth 31
Division II=
Region 8=
Cin. Purcell Marian 74, Day. Thurgood Marshall 23
Hamilton Badin 71, Urbana 53
Division IV=
Region 15=
Newark Cath. 54, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
