Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 16 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Lyndhurst Brush 60, Rocky River 52

Medina 49, Akr. Hoban 32

Uniontown Lake 56, Stow-Munroe Falls 45

Region 2=

Massillon Jackson 48, Solon 39

Olmsted Falls 63, Wadsworth 31

Division II=

Region 8=

Cin. Purcell Marian 74, Day. Thurgood Marshall 23

Hamilton Badin 71, Urbana 53

Division IV=

Region 15=

Newark Cath. 54, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
2nd man sentenced to prison in West Chester gang-related shooting death
2
Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do
3
Tattling on good acts encouraged at local school
4
America’s only standing slave pen sits at the National Underground...
5
Middletown students grow gardens and their knowledge about food
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top