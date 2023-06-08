Friday's Scores

Boy’s Baseball
OHSAA Baseball Championships
State Semifinal
Division I
Cin. Moeller 2, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 0
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 3, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 2
Division IV
Russia 1, St. Henry 0, 8 innings
In Other News
1
Municipal Brew Works to celebrate 7th anniversary with weekend events
2
Butler County EMA director leaving
3
Middletown concert series ‘Sounds at Sunset’ starts tonight with Brass...
4
Meet the high schooler who gave baseball back to Cincinnati Reds player...
5
More Middletown students get chance at career exploration