Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago

Boy’s Baseball

OHSAA Baseball Championships

State Semifinal

Division I

Cin. Moeller 2, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 0

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 3, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 2

Division IV

Russia 1, St. Henry 0, 8 innings

