Friday's Scores

PREP SOFTBALL=
OHSAA State Semifinal=
Division III=
Dover 7, Mt. Orab Western Brown 0
Holland Springfield 6, Youngs. Boardman 1
Division VI=
New Madison Tri-Village 1, Dalton 0
___
Some high school softball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Middletown Works blast furnace upgrades scrapped as $500M federal grant...
2
20-year-old Hamilton murder case set to go to trial
3
New Gold Star on Hamilton’s west side is open and has an expanded menu
4
Derailed train cars lead to blocked rail crossings throughout Hamilton
5
McCrabb: Prier used his knowledge, experience to help others