Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Liberty Union 64, Circleville Logan Elm 43
Brooklyn 61, Wickliffe 46
Brunswick 56, Strongsville 54
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 71, Fairfield Christian 12
Circleville 48, Amanda-Clearcreek 33
Cols. Whetstone 75, East 54
Dublin Jerome 62, Thomas Worthington 48
Marion Pleasant 44, Caledonia River Valley 39
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 44, Carey 35
Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Van Wert 34
Powell Olentangy Liberty 76, Dublin Coffman 44
Westerville N. 66, Cols. Franklin Hts. 30
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News