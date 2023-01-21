journal-news logo
X

Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Liberty Union 64, Circleville Logan Elm 43

Brooklyn 61, Wickliffe 46

Brunswick 56, Strongsville 54

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 71, Fairfield Christian 12

Circleville 48, Amanda-Clearcreek 33

Cols. Whetstone 75, East 54

Dublin Jerome 62, Thomas Worthington 48

Marion Pleasant 44, Caledonia River Valley 39

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 44, Carey 35

Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Van Wert 34

Powell Olentangy Liberty 76, Dublin Coffman 44

Westerville N. 66, Cols. Franklin Hts. 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Badin High School unveils plans for multi-sport facility that includes...
2
Consulate: Bodies found in Mexico are of missing Hamilton man, his...
3
Guide: Things to do this weekend
4
Reach Out Lakota brings Can Sculpture Competition to town
5
Vietnam War focus of upcoming program at Miami Middletown
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top