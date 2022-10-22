journal-news logo
Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 50, Akr. Firestone 0

Alliance 41, Alliance Marlington 14

Andover Pymatuning Valley 24, Vienna Mathews 14

Ansonia 56, Union City Mississinawa Valley 24

Antwerp 39, Edgerton 0

Arlington 29, Lucas 21

Avon 41, Amherst Steele 0

Avon Lake 41, N. Ridgeville 17

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 40, Gibsonburg 13

Bellaire 39, Martins Ferry 8

Bellville Clear Fork 42, Sparta Highland 7

Beverly Ft. Frye 30, Williamstown, W.Va. 20

Bidwell River Valley 55, Manchester 12

Bishop Watterson 17, Bishop Hartley 13

Bloom-Carroll 48, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 0

Brookville 49, Franklin 14

Brunswick 7, Strongsville 0

Bryan 21, Wauseon 7

Burton Berkshire 50, Middlefield Cardinal 20

Camden Preble Shawnee 56, New Lebanon Dixie 0

Canal Winchester 21, Sunbury Big Walnut 14

Canfield S. Range 28, Hubbard 0

Carey 56, Attica Seneca E. 12

Carlisle 28, Waynesville 21

Carrollton 63, Minerva 7

Casstown Miami E. 37, Covington 0

Centerburg 49, Fredericktown 14

Chardon 35, Eastlake North 0

Chillicothe Zane Trace 42, Frankfort Adena 0

Cin. Country Day 47, Miami Valley Christian Academy 13

Cin. Elder 31, Cin. La Salle 7

Cin. Moeller 30, Detroit King, Mich. 14

Cin. Winton Woods 44, Lebanon 8

Cin. Wyoming 23, Cin. Madeira 7

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28, Wilmington 7

Cle. Collinwood 14, Cle. John Adams 7

Cle. Glenville 54, Cle. Hay 0

Cle. John Marshall 30, Cle. JFK 6

Cle. St. Ignatius 10, Clarkson, Ontario 7

Cle. VASJ 41, Wooster 7

Clyde 13, Bellevue 12

Collins Western Reserve 48, Garfield Hts. Trinity 7

Creston Norwayne 38, Smithville 0

Cuyahoga Hts. 35, Wickliffe 7

Dalton 47, Doylestown Chippewa 7

Day. Chaminade Julienne 49, Kettering Alter 28

Defiance Ayersville 34, Sherwood Fairview 7

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 31, Thomas Worthington 0

Delphos St. John's 14, New Bremen 7

Dresden Tri-Valley 41, New Concord John Glenn 7

Dublin Coffman 28, Hilliard Bradley 7

Eaton 13, Monroe 7, OT

Elyria 41, Grafton Midview 3

Fairfield 27, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 19

Gahanna Lincoln 42, Pickerington N. 2

Gallipolis Gallia 53, S. Point 11

Garrettsville Garfield 56, Youngs. Liberty 27

Gates Mills Gilmour 48, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 6

Gates Mills Hawken 42, Mantua Crestwood 6

Geneva 34, Chagrin Falls 0

Genoa Area 31, Elmore Woodmore 0

Glouster Trimble 56, Crown City S. Gallia 14

Grove City 48, Galloway Westland 7

Hillsboro 42, Greenfield McClain 21

Hunting Valley University 28, Warren Howland 6

Huron 31, Milan Edison 6

Jackson 21, Chillicothe 7

Jefferson Area 27, Cortland Lakeview 7

Kettering Fairmont 42, Beavercreek 3

Leavittsburg LaBrae 34, Campbell Memorial 8

Leipsic 42, Convoy Crestview 7

Linsly, W.Va. 45, Louisville 19

Lodi Cloverleaf 41, Akr. Springfield 6

Logan 39, Zanesville 0

London 28, Bellefontaine 14

Maria Stein Marion Local 35, Coldwater 0

Marion Elgin 56, Crestline 14

McArthur Vinton County 42, Wellston 0

McComb 39, Findlay Liberty-Benton 16

McConnelsville Morgan 47, Crooksville 0

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 46, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 24

Mechanicsburg 26, W. Jefferson 14

Medina 48, Solon 7

Medina Highland 63, Copley 0

Mentor 38, Euclid 0

Millersburg W. Holmes 49, Mt. Vernon 14

Mineral Ridge 28, Atwater Waterloo 20

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 58, Arcadia 8

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 20, McDonald 7

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 42, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 7

N. Royalton 30, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 0

Napoleon 21, Bowling Green 13

Navarre Fairless 41, Massillon Tuslaw 14

Nelsonville-York 46, Athens 7

New Carlisle Tecumseh 42, Spring. Kenton Ridge 20

New Madison Tri-Village 40, New Paris National Trail 14

New Middletown Spring. 55, Sebring McKinley 0

New Philadelphia 21, Dover 20, OT

Northwood 34, Arcanum 6

Norwalk St. Paul 37, Monroeville 0

Pandora-Gilboa 47, Cory-Rawson 21

Parma Padua 56, Lyndhurst Brush 14

Pemberville Eastwood 42, Tontogany Otsego 7

Peninsula Woodridge 33, Mogadore Field 0

Perrysburg 51, Maumee 21

Pickerington Cent. 42, Reynoldsburg 7

Piketon 24, Chillicothe Huntington 6

Portsmouth W. 14, Wheelersburg 7

Rocky River Lutheran W. 38, Painesville Harvey 14

S. Charleston SE 14, Spring. Cath. Cent. 6

Salineville Southern 14, Hanoverton United 0

Sandusky Perkins 37, Sandusky 7

Spring. NE 42, Milford Center Fairbanks 7

Spring. Shawnee 49, Plain City Jonathan Alder 27

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 35, Cin. N. College Hill 6

St. Clairsville 30, Cambridge 21

St. Henry 22, Ft. Recovery 21

St. Marys Memorial 28, Celina 21

St. Paris Graham 32, Lewistown Indian Lake 21

Strasburg-Franklin 24, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 16

Struthers 35, Poland Seminary 7

Stryker 18, Sandusky St. Mary 14

Sugarcreek Garaway 29, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 0

Tiffin Columbian 41, Norwalk 0

Tol. Cent. Cath. 48, Tol. St. Francis 7

Tol. Rogers 36, Tol. Woodward 0

Tol. St. John's 37, Oregon Clay 0

Trenton Edgewood 47, Harrison 7

Trotwood-Madison 48, Day. Thurgood Marshall 8

Van Wert 42, Lima Bath 14

Versailles 35, Minster 6

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 42, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 0

W. Chester Lakota W. 31, Cin. Colerain 14

Wadsworth 33, Twinsburg 0

Wapakoneta 15, Defiance 0

Warren JFK 50, Ravenna SE 0

Weir, W.Va. 27, E. Liverpool 7

West Salem Northwestern 42, Apple Creek Waynedale 10

Westerville Cent. 17, New Albany 7

Westerville S. 42, Worthington Kilbourne 7

Willard 26, Vermilion 14

Windham 39, N. Baltimore 8

Xenia 34, Sidney 0

Youngs. Chaney High School 34, Youngs. East 0

Zanesville W. Muskingum 54, Byesville Meadowbrook 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

