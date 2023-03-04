Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Regional Final=
Pickerington Cent. 54, Marysville 39
Division II=
Regional Final=
Bryan 58, Norwalk 45
Canal Fulton Northwest 51, Canfield 29
Cin. Purcell Marian 64, Hamilton Badin 54
Proctorville Fairland 41, Granville 25
Division III=
Regional Final=
Wheelersburg 50, Portsmouth W. 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
