Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Bowling Green 69, Ashland 53
Tol. St. John's 67, Fremont Ross 61
Region 2=
Mentor 74, Hunting Valley University 37
Warren Harding 47, Uniontown Lake 42
Region 3=
Delaware Hayes 49, Sunbury Big Walnut 42
Dublin Jerome 54, Pataskala Licking Hts. 42
Hilliard Darby 61, Canal Winchester 50
Hilliard Davidson 55, Worthington Kilbourne 48
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 66, Logan 46
Newark 55, Mt. Vernon 39
Pickerington N. 45, Dublin Scioto 28
Powell Olentangy Liberty 60, Dublin Coffman 56
Reynoldsburg 83, Groveport-Madison 76, OT
Westerville N. 64, Cols. Walnut Ridge 54
Westerville S. 71, Thomas Worthington 41
Region 4=
Cin. Sycamore 62, Middletown 58
Cin. Turpin 52, Cin. Elder 49
Cin. Walnut Hills 51, Cin. Princeton 40
Huber Hts. Wayne 70, Franklin 49
Kettering Fairmont 57, Beavercreek 50
Division II=
Region 5=
Chagrin Falls 39, Geneva 28
Louisville 53, Canfield 49
Medina Buckeye 71, Norton 62
Mentor Lake Cath. 50, Akr. Coventry 27
Parma Padua 62, Peninsula Woodridge 48
Poland Seminary 60, Streetsboro 59, OT
Rocky River Lutheran W. 45, Rocky River 20
STVM 60, Warrensville Hts. 21
Tallmadge 70, LaGrange Keystone 55
Warren Howland 55, Struthers 50
Youngs. Chaney High School 74, Youngs. East 29
Youngs. Ursuline 68, Alliance Marlington 61
Region 6=
Akr. Buchtel 80, Oberlin Firelands 27
Akr. East 65, Bay Village Bay 63
E. Cle. Shaw 41, Orange 31
Gates Mills Gilmour 79, Cle. Collinwood 27
Huron 65, Ontario 54
Lexington 60, Bellville Clear Fork 26
Lima Shawnee 54, Wapakoneta 45
Mansfield Sr. 54, Shelby 52
Napoleon 53, Defiance 41
Norwalk 47, Upper Sandusky 36
Port Clinton 69, Clyde 52
Sandusky 58, Sandusky Perkins 46
St. Marys Memorial 52, Celina 28
Tiffin Columbian 63, Rossford 48
Tol. Cent. Cath. 81, Fostoria 34
Wauseon 56, Van Wert 53, OT
Region 8=
Day. Carroll 78, Trotwood-Madison 64
Day. Chaminade Julienne 69, Tipp City Tippecanoe 54
Kettering Alter 75, Bellbrook 55
Division III=
Region 9=
Apple Creek Waynedale 56, Wellington 42
Campbell Memorial 78, Rootstown 43
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 80, Wickliffe 29
Columbia Station Columbia 56, Brooklyn 48
Creston Norwayne 79, Loudonville 28
Elyria Cath. 69, Doylestown Chippewa 56
Garrettsville Garfield 44, Newton Falls 35
Jefferson Area 72, Conneaut 35
Leavittsburg LaBrae 61, Ravenna SE 45
Middlefield Cardinal 56, Orwell Grand Valley 45
New Middletown Spring. 77, E. Palestine 31
Oberlin 84, Akr. Manchester 71
Smithville 62, Beachwood 32
Youngs. Liberty 55, Canfield S. Range 44
Youngs. Mooney 49, Columbiana Crestview 43
Region 10=
Bloomdale Elmwood 45, Oak Harbor 43
Bluffton 43, Lima Bath 42
Collins Western Reserve 69, Attica Seneca E. 39
Findlay Liberty-Benton 66, Harrod Allen E. 60
Genoa Area 42, Archbold 41
Haviland Wayne Trace 51, Sherwood Fairview 15
Liberty Center 49, Metamora Evergreen 46
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 63, Milan Edison 27
Oregon Stritch 57, Swanton 46
Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Coldwater 40
Pemberville Eastwood 55, Delta 30
Willard 51, Elmore Woodmore 46
Region 11=
Sugarcreek Garaway 54, Lore City Buckeye Trail 50
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 71, Bellaire 70, OT
Zanesville W. Muskingum 58, Magnolia Sandy Valley 48, OT
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 36, McConnelsville Morgan 35
Region 12=
Cin. Taft 88, Cin. Riverview East 21
Division IiI=
Region 12=
Georgetown 70, Cin. Gamble Montessori 57
Division IV=
Region 13=
Bristol 70, Hartville Lake Center Christian 51
Cornerstone Christian 68, Independence 61
Cuyahoga Hts. 61, Mogadore 46
Greenwich S. Cent. 71, Lakeside Danbury 43
Heartland Christian 57, Brookfield 56
Lowellville 54, Youngs. Valley Christian 29
Lucas 46, Plymouth 31
Monroeville 44, Crestline 34
Richmond Hts. 85, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 26
Vienna Mathews 73, Ashtabula St. John 26
Warren JFK 83, Fairport Harbor Harding 62
Wellsville 52, Berlin Center Western Reserve 46
Region 14=
Antwerp 69, Montpelier 31
Carey 60, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 54
Convoy Crestview 55, Hamler Patrick Henry 52, OT
Defiance Ayersville 56, Edon 40
Gibsonburg 55, Sycamore Mohawk 51
Kalida 41, Leipsic 31, OT
Old Fort 49, Arlington 34
Ottoville 44, Pandora-Gilboa 31
Pioneer N. Central 80, Tol. Christian 75
Spencerville 66, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 51
St. Henry 61, New Bremen 55
Tiffin Calvert 66, N. Baltimore 47
Region 15=
Berlin Hiland 61, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 56, OT
Malvern 53, Strasburg-Franklin 33
Shadyside 31, Hannibal River 29
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 64, Caldwell 57
Region 16=
Jackson Center 42, Ft. Loramie 41
New Madison Tri-Village 66, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 34
Sugar Grove Berne Union 59, Granville Christian 50
