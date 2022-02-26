Hamburger icon
Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Bowling Green 69, Ashland 53

Tol. St. John's 67, Fremont Ross 61

Region 2=

Mentor 74, Hunting Valley University 37

Warren Harding 47, Uniontown Lake 42

Region 3=

Delaware Hayes 49, Sunbury Big Walnut 42

Dublin Jerome 54, Pataskala Licking Hts. 42

Hilliard Darby 61, Canal Winchester 50

Hilliard Davidson 55, Worthington Kilbourne 48

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 66, Logan 46

Newark 55, Mt. Vernon 39

Pickerington N. 45, Dublin Scioto 28

Powell Olentangy Liberty 60, Dublin Coffman 56

Reynoldsburg 83, Groveport-Madison 76, OT

Westerville N. 64, Cols. Walnut Ridge 54

Westerville S. 71, Thomas Worthington 41

Region 4=

Cin. Sycamore 62, Middletown 58

Cin. Turpin 52, Cin. Elder 49

Cin. Walnut Hills 51, Cin. Princeton 40

Huber Hts. Wayne 70, Franklin 49

Kettering Fairmont 57, Beavercreek 50

Division II=

Region 5=

Chagrin Falls 39, Geneva 28

Louisville 53, Canfield 49

Medina Buckeye 71, Norton 62

Mentor Lake Cath. 50, Akr. Coventry 27

Parma Padua 62, Peninsula Woodridge 48

Poland Seminary 60, Streetsboro 59, OT

Rocky River Lutheran W. 45, Rocky River 20

STVM 60, Warrensville Hts. 21

Tallmadge 70, LaGrange Keystone 55

Warren Howland 55, Struthers 50

Youngs. Chaney High School 74, Youngs. East 29

Youngs. Ursuline 68, Alliance Marlington 61

Region 6=

Akr. Buchtel 80, Oberlin Firelands 27

Akr. East 65, Bay Village Bay 63

E. Cle. Shaw 41, Orange 31

Gates Mills Gilmour 79, Cle. Collinwood 27

Huron 65, Ontario 54

Lexington 60, Bellville Clear Fork 26

Lima Shawnee 54, Wapakoneta 45

Mansfield Sr. 54, Shelby 52

Napoleon 53, Defiance 41

Norwalk 47, Upper Sandusky 36

Port Clinton 69, Clyde 52

Sandusky 58, Sandusky Perkins 46

St. Marys Memorial 52, Celina 28

Tiffin Columbian 63, Rossford 48

Tol. Cent. Cath. 81, Fostoria 34

Wauseon 56, Van Wert 53, OT

Region 8=

Day. Carroll 78, Trotwood-Madison 64

Day. Chaminade Julienne 69, Tipp City Tippecanoe 54

Kettering Alter 75, Bellbrook 55

Division III=

Region 9=

Apple Creek Waynedale 56, Wellington 42

Campbell Memorial 78, Rootstown 43

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 80, Wickliffe 29

Columbia Station Columbia 56, Brooklyn 48

Creston Norwayne 79, Loudonville 28

Elyria Cath. 69, Doylestown Chippewa 56

Garrettsville Garfield 44, Newton Falls 35

Jefferson Area 72, Conneaut 35

Leavittsburg LaBrae 61, Ravenna SE 45

Middlefield Cardinal 56, Orwell Grand Valley 45

New Middletown Spring. 77, E. Palestine 31

Oberlin 84, Akr. Manchester 71

Smithville 62, Beachwood 32

Youngs. Liberty 55, Canfield S. Range 44

Youngs. Mooney 49, Columbiana Crestview 43

Region 10=

Bloomdale Elmwood 45, Oak Harbor 43

Bluffton 43, Lima Bath 42

Collins Western Reserve 69, Attica Seneca E. 39

Findlay Liberty-Benton 66, Harrod Allen E. 60

Genoa Area 42, Archbold 41

Haviland Wayne Trace 51, Sherwood Fairview 15

Liberty Center 49, Metamora Evergreen 46

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 63, Milan Edison 27

Oregon Stritch 57, Swanton 46

Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Coldwater 40

Pemberville Eastwood 55, Delta 30

Willard 51, Elmore Woodmore 46

Region 11=

Sugarcreek Garaway 54, Lore City Buckeye Trail 50

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 71, Bellaire 70, OT

Zanesville W. Muskingum 58, Magnolia Sandy Valley 48, OT

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 36, McConnelsville Morgan 35

Region 12=

Cin. Taft 88, Cin. Riverview East 21

Division IiI=

Region 12=

Georgetown 70, Cin. Gamble Montessori 57

Division IV=

Region 13=

Bristol 70, Hartville Lake Center Christian 51

Cornerstone Christian 68, Independence 61

Cuyahoga Hts. 61, Mogadore 46

Greenwich S. Cent. 71, Lakeside Danbury 43

Heartland Christian 57, Brookfield 56

Lowellville 54, Youngs. Valley Christian 29

Lucas 46, Plymouth 31

Monroeville 44, Crestline 34

Richmond Hts. 85, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 26

Vienna Mathews 73, Ashtabula St. John 26

Warren JFK 83, Fairport Harbor Harding 62

Wellsville 52, Berlin Center Western Reserve 46

Region 14=

Antwerp 69, Montpelier 31

Carey 60, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 54

Convoy Crestview 55, Hamler Patrick Henry 52, OT

Defiance Ayersville 56, Edon 40

Gibsonburg 55, Sycamore Mohawk 51

Kalida 41, Leipsic 31, OT

Old Fort 49, Arlington 34

Ottoville 44, Pandora-Gilboa 31

Pioneer N. Central 80, Tol. Christian 75

Spencerville 66, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 51

St. Henry 61, New Bremen 55

Tiffin Calvert 66, N. Baltimore 47

Region 15=

Berlin Hiland 61, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 56, OT

Malvern 53, Strasburg-Franklin 33

Shadyside 31, Hannibal River 29

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 64, Caldwell 57

Region 16=

Jackson Center 42, Ft. Loramie 41

New Madison Tri-Village 66, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 34

Sugar Grove Berne Union 59, Granville Christian 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

