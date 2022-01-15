Hamburger icon
Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beverly Ft. Frye 34, Linsly, W.Va. 33

Bowling Green 44, Maumee 40

Collins Western Reserve 40, Ashland Mapleton 38

Cols. Upper Arlington 40, Hilliard Davidson 28

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 63, Macedonia Nordonia 56

Delaware Hayes 54, Cols. Franklin Hts. 8

Greenwich S. Cent. 38, New London 26

Grove City 73, Galloway Westland 52

Groveport-Madison 66, Grove City Cent. Crossing 39

Norwalk St. Paul 53, Monroeville 47

Sunbury Big Walnut 64, Canal Winchester 50

Sylvania Northview 45, Perrysburg 43

Westerville S. 55, Worthington Kilbourne 16

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 52, Holland Springfield 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

