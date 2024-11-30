Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
State Semifinal=
Division I=
Cin. Moeller 49, Centerville 10
Powell Olentangy Liberty 21, St. Edward (OH) 7
Division II=
Avon 35, Akr. Hoban 10
Cin. Anderson 28, Sunbury Big Walnut 24
Division III=
Bishop Watterson 57, London 21
Tol. Cent. Cath. 7, Youngs. Ursuline 6
Division IV=
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 29, Cin. Taft 20
Sandusky Perkins 13, Cle. Glenville 11
Division V=
Ironton 63, W. Liberty-Salem 21
Liberty Center 48, Canfield S. Range 14
Division VI=
Coldwater 28, Bluffton 6
Kirtland 41, Galion Northmor 7
Division VII=
Jeromesville Hillsdale 25, Danville 22
Maria Stein Marion Local 41, Columbus Grove 6
