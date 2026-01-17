Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance 73, Salem 40
Amanda-Clearcreek 59, Baltimore Liberty Union 55
Anna 59, Russia 43
Apple Creek Waynedale 65, Rittman 29
Arcadia 54, Pandora-Gilboa 43
Arcanum 68, Bradford 31
Archbold 53, Delta 45
Arlington 54, Findlay Liberty-Benton 48
Ashland 67, Dover 41
Ashtabula Lakeside 52, Jefferson Area 37
Ashtabula St John 61, Kinsman Badger 48
Aurora 50, Copley 48
Barnesville 57, Bellaire 42
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 64, New Riegel 56
Batavia Clermont NE 52, Blanchester 41
Beaver Eastern 51, Crown City S. Gallia 48
Beaver Local 61, Brooke, W.Va. 54, OT
Bellbrook 59, Monroe 57
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 57, St. Paris Graham 45
Belmont Union Local 54, St Clairsville 51
Beloit W. Branch 55, Minerva 51, OT
Berea-Midpark 72, Avon Lake 57
Berlin Hiland 64, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 50
Bidwell River Valley 71, Nelsonville-York 66
Birmingham Brother Rice, Mich. 78, Tol. St. Francis 45
Bloomdale Elmwood 60, Leipsic 23
Botkins 44, Ft. Loramie 24
Bowerston Conotton Valley 60, Strasburg 49
Brookfield 51, Leavittsburg LaBrae 40
Byesville Meadowbrook 47, New Lexington 40
Cambridge 66, Martins Ferry 58
Camden Preble Shawnee 68, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 46
Campbell Memorial 62, Lowellville 59
Can. McKinley 68, Uniontown Lake 48
Canal Fulton Northwest 58, Massillon Tuslaw 46
Canfield 59, Louisville 39
Canfield S. Range 58, Girard 44
Carrollton 71, Alliance Marlington 57
Castalia Margaretta 75, Port Clinton 49
Cedarville 61, Jamestown Greeneview 50
Chagrin Falls 48, Burton Berkshire 46
Chagrin Falls Kenston 65, Painesville Riverside 59
Chardon 76, Eastlake North 57
Chillicothe Huntington 62, Williamsport Westfall 59
Chillicothe Zane Trace 54, Frankfort Adena 46
Cin. Aiken 66, Cin. Woodward 48
Cin. Anderson 73, Loveland 71
Cin. Madeira 45, Cin. Finneytown 42, OT
Cin. Mariemont 68, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 47
Cin. McNicholas 62, Day. Chaminade Julienne 48
Cin. Moeller 54, Cin. Elder 52
Cin. N. College Hill 79, St Bernard-Elmwood Place 32
Cin. Princeton 45, Cin. Oak Hills 32
Cin. Shroder 56, Cin. Oyler 16
Cin. Walnut Hills 37, Milford (OH) 26
Circleville 54, Bloom-Carroll 33
Clayton Northmont 53, Beavercreek 50
Cle. Glenville 91, Cle. E. Tech 56
Cle. Rhodes 99, Bard Early College 23
Coldwater 57, Versailles 50
Cols. Africentric 78, Columbus South 69, 2OT
Cols. Bishop Watterson 54, Cols. St. Charles 50
Cols. Centennial 74, Cols. Linden-McKinley 55
Cols. DeSales 64, Bishop Hartley 52
Cols. Grandview Hts. 56, Delaware Buckeye Valley 34
Cols. Independence 46, Cols. Briggs 35
Cols. Mifflin 71, Cols. Whetstone 59
Cols. Northland 69, Columbus International 31
Cols. Walnut Ridge 66, West 23
Columbiana 67, Leetonia 50
Convoy Crestview 67, Harrod Allen E. 58
Cornerstone Academy 79, Foxfire 21
Cornerstone Christian 56, Andrews Osborne Academy 21
Cortland Maplewood 80, Andover Pymatuning Valley 43
Covington 38, Casstown Miami E. 32
Dalton 48, Doylestown Chippewa 45
Danville 80, Centerburg 49
Day. Christian 63, Middletown Madison 35
Day. Northridge 86, Sidney Lehman 47
Delphos St John's 66, Maria Stein Marion Local 36
East 72, Cols. Beechcroft 56
Edgerton 66, Antwerp 56
Elmore Woodmore 46, Sandusky St. Mary 44
Elyria 78, Avon 64
Elyria Cath. 89, Cle. Benedictine 76
Euclid 73, Strongsville 48
Fairfield 50, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 48
Fairview 60, Cuyahoga Hts. 40
Findlay 56, Fremont Ross 49
Fitch 54, Warren Howland 43
Franklin 41, Oxford Talawanda 31
Franklin Furnace Green 52, Ironton St. Joseph 34
Ft. Recovery 63, Minster 51
Gahanna Lincoln 56, Pickerington North 51
Garrettsville Garfield 60, Youngs. Liberty 58
Gates Mills Gilmour 59, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 51
Gates Mills Hawken 83, Perry 61
Geneva 66, Ashtabula Edgewood 52
Georgetown 74, Felicity-Franklin 58
Germantown Valley View 66, Carlisle 45
Gibsonburg 75, Fremont St. Joseph 29
Goshen 71, Batavia 51
Granville 67, Zanesville 47
Grove City 75, Grove City Cent. Crossing 18
Grove City Christian 52, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 45
Groveport-Madison 76, Canal Winchester 66
Hamilton 47, Cin. Sycamore 36
Hamilton Badin 76, Day. Carroll 37
Hamler Patrick Henry 49, Bryan 39
Hanoverton United 62, E. Palestine 27
Haviland Wayne Trace 71, Hicksville 41
Heath 58, Utica 45
Hilliard Bradley 60, Dublin Coffman 47
Hubbard 49, Cortland Lakeview 44
Hunting Valley University 72, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 70
Independence 59, Garfield Hts. Trinity 50
Jeromesville Hillsdale 67, Creston Norwayne 64
Johnstown 71, Newark Cath. 50
Johnstown Northridge 53, Hebron Lakewood 47
Kettering Alter 56, Bishop Fenwick 49
Kettering Fairmont 59, Springboro 44
Kidron Cent. Christian 69, Magnolia Sandy Valley 44
LaGrange Keystone 65, Oberlin 37
Lakeside Danbury 73, Northwood 64
Lakewood 52, Westlake 44
Lebanon 67, Cin. Turpin 50
Lees Creek E. Clinton 52, Bethel-Tate 45
Legacy Christian 53, Yellow Springs 38
Lewis Center Olentangy 64, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 62
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 62, Powell Olentangy Liberty 48
Lewistown Indian Lake 53, Spring. Shawnee 36
Liberty Center 71, Swanton 43
Lima Bath 69, Kenton 37
Lima Cent. Cath. 64, Bluffton 57
Lima Shawnee 64, Celina 44
Lisbon David Anderson 63, Wellsville 62
Logan 63, Ashville Teays Valley 52
London 67, Urbana 59
Lore City Buckeye Trail 61, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 24
Lucasville Valley 48, S. Webster 33
Lynchburg-Clay 64, RULH 43
Mansfield Christian 48, Crestline 31
Mansfield Madison 51, Millersburg W. Holmes 43
Mantua Crestwood 71, Rootstown 70
Marysville 65, Hilliard Darby 64
Mason 55, Middletown 37
Massillon Jackson 64, N. Can. Hoover 60
Massillon Perry 55, Can. Glenoak 46
Mayfield 86, Willoughby S. 58
McArthur Vinton County 52, Albany Alexander 41
McDonald 60, Berlin Center Western Reserve 44
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 65, Lima Perry 61, OT
Mechanicsburg 51, N. Lewisburg Triad 40
Medina Buckeye 71, Rocky River 65
Medina Highland 48, Tallmadge 40
Mentor 71, Medina 63
Miami Valley Christian Academy 68, Cin. Seven Hills 43
Middlefield Cardinal 62, Warren Lordstown 45
Millbury Lake 53, Maumee 45
Miller City 61, Ottoville 58
Millersport 63, Corning Miller 1
Milton-Union 57, DeGraff Riverside 45
Mineral Ridge 65, Atwater Waterloo 33
Montpelier 80, W. Unity Hilltop 44
Morgan 68, Cle. Collinwood 26
Morral Ridgedale 52, Lima Temple Christian 47
Mt Gilead 53, Galion Northmor 41
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 59, Vanlue 33
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 59, Marion Elgin 31
N. Royalton 97, Macedonia Nordonia 59
New Bremen 45, Rockford Parkway 22
New Concord John Glenn 75, McConnelsville Morgan 59
New Franklin Manchester 67, Can. South 52
New Madison Tri-Village 68, New Paris National Trail 46
New Matamoras Frontier 50, Cameron, W.Va. 18
New Middletown Spring. 53, Sebring McKinley 21
New Philadelphia 71, Mansfield 59
Newark 61, Lancaster 48
Newcomerstown 53, Malvern 47
Newton Falls 81, Columbiana Crestview 50
Olmsted Falls 63, N. Ridgeville 49
Oregon Clay 49, Sylvania Northview 43
Orrville 60, Navarre Fairless 48
Orwell Grand Valley 65, Windham 42
Ottawa-Glandorf 59, Elida 24
Painesville Harvey 64, Chesterland W. Geauga 60
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 57, N. Olmsted 42
Parma Padua 80, Parma Hts. Holy Name 53
Pataskala Licking Hts. 74, Mt. Vernon 56
Paulding 54, Defiance Ayersville 37
Pemberville Eastwood 73, Oak Harbor 53
Peninsula Woodridge 73, Ravenna 35
Pettisville 47, Edon 25
Piketon 56, Bainbridge Paint Valley 39
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 47, Newton Local 36
Pleasant View Christian, Tenn. 41, Hartville Christian 36
Poland Seminary 72, Struthers 47
Pomeroy Meigs 77, Wellston 62
Portsmouth Clay 60, New Boston Glenwood 24
Portsmouth Notre Dame 61, Portsmouth Sciotoville 22
Racine Southern 65, Glouster Trimble 60
Ravenna SE 45, Warren Champion 30
Rayland Buckeye 53, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 48
Richwood N. Union 59, Spring. NW 46
Riverside Stebbins 60, Sidney 40
S. Charleston SE 78, Spring. Greenon 53
Sandusky 60, Bellevue 52
Sandusky Perkins 68, Norwalk 42
Sardinia Eastern Brown 44, Seaman N. Adams 41
Shadyside 56, Hannibal River 44
Sheffield Brookside 66, Columbia Station Columbia 59
Sherwood Fairview 53, Defiance Tinora 44
Sidney Fairlawn 60, Houston 42
Smithville 70, West Salem Northwestern 23
Solon 81, Stow-Munroe Falls 67
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 55, Franklin Middletown Christian 48
Spring. Kenton Ridge 80, Bellefontaine 68
St. Edward (OH) 80, Lyndhurst Brush 63
St. Henry (OH) 62, New Knoxville 25
St. Xavier (OH) 50, Cin. La Salle 47
Stryker 50, Holgate 46
Sugar Grove Berne Union 48, Fairfield Christian 46
Sullivan Black River 50, Lorain Clearview 36
Sunbury Big Walnut 75, Galloway Westland 74, OT
Sylvania Southview 48, Tol. Whitmer 43
Thomas Worthington 38, Dublin Jerome 30
Thornville Sheridan 54, Dresden Tri-Valley 41
Tiffin Calvert 52, Kansas Lakota 50
Tiffin Columbian 66, Clyde 57
Tipp City Tippecanoe 63, Xenia 47
Tol. Cent. Cath. 75, Toledo St John's Jesuit 72
Tol. Scott 53, Tol. Bowsher 37
Tontogany Otsego 74, Fostoria 37
Toronto 77, Sarahsville Shenandoah 62
Trenton Edgewood 70, Hamilton Ross 58
Troy 75, Greenville 49
Troy Christian 66, Tipp City Bethel 55
Uhrichsville Claymont 59, Sugarcreek Garaway 54
Van Buren 47, Ada 41
Van Wert 47, Defiance 35
Van Wert Lincolnview 61, Columbus Grove 56
Vandalia Butler 57, Fairborn 30
Vienna Mathews 62, Southington Chalker 14
W. Carrollton 73, Piqua 52
W. Chester Lakota W. 76, Cin. Colerain 29
W. Jefferson 53, Spring. NE 47
W. Liberty-Salem 64, Milford Center Fairbanks 50
Wapakoneta 37, St Marys 32
Warren JFK 53, Louisville Aquinas 42
Warsaw River View 59, Philo 56
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 55, Washington C.H. 44
Wauseon 68, Metamora Evergreen 43
Waynesfield-Goshen 51, Dola Hardin Northern 40
Waynesville 88, Brookville 56
Westerville Cent. 49, New Albany 41
Westerville N. 85, Dublin Scioto 38
Westerville S. 56, Worthington Kilbourne 49
Wheelersburg 52, Portsmouth W. 45
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 76, Bowling Green 59
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 82, McDermott Scioto NW 76
Wilmington 63, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 32
Wintersville Indian Creek 43, E. Liverpool 42
Wooster 51, Lexington 37
Worthington Christian 67, Cols. Bexley 55
Youngs. Boardman 47, Warren Harding 44, OT
Youngs. East 61, Heartland Christian 56
Youngs. Ursuline 77, Youngs. Mooney 41
Zanesville Maysville 100, Coshocton 51
Zanesville Rosecrans 58, Cols. Wellington 33
Zanesville W. Muskingum 75, Crooksville 46
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 50, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/