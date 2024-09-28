Friday's Scores

Andover Pymatuning Valley 40, Ashtabula St John 0

Ansonia 32, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 0

Ashland Crestview 47, Greenwich S. Cent. 6

Attica Seneca E. 14, Upper Sandusky 7

Aurora 68, Cuyahoga Falls 7

Avon 35, Olmsted Falls 14

Barnesville 56, Shadyside 0

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 16, Castalia Margaretta 7

Batavia 45, Mt. Orab Western Brown 7

Belmont Union Local 41, Beaver 14

Beloit W. Branch 64, Minerva 0

Brunswick 35, Shaker Hts. 3

Burton Berkshire 49, Middlefield Cardinal 6

Caledonia River Valley 10, Marion Harding 0

Camden Preble Shawnee 35, Union City Mississinawa Valley 0

Canal Fulton Northwest 46, Massillon Tuslaw 7

Canal Winchester 31, Newark 7

Centerburg 33, Cardington-Lincoln 6

Centerville 48, Beavercreek 13

Chagrin Falls Kenston 20, Chardon 3

Chardon NDCL 63, Warren Howland 14

Cin. Country Day 50, Miami Valley Christian Academy 19

Cle. Adams 44, Cle. Collinwood 8

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 36, Cle. E. Tech 0

Cle. Rhodes 12, Cle. Hay 10

Coldwater 48, Rockford Parkway 0

Collins Western Reserve 28, Norwalk St Paul 7

Cols. Upper Arlington 42, Hilliard Bradley 0

Columbiana Crestview 57, Brookfield 7

Columbus Grove 38, Harrod Allen E. 13

Convoy Crestview 36, Delphos Jefferson 0

Dalton 41, West Salem Northwestern 7

Danville 22, Loudonville 0

Day. Meadowdale 20, Day. Ponitz Tech. 0

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 31, Hilliard Darby 13

Dola Hardin Northern 42, Morral Ridgedale 0

E. Liverpool 41, Cambridge 7

Edgerton 39, Defiance Ayersville 7

Findlay Liberty-Benton 28, Arlington 0

Ft. Loramie 42, Spencerville 21

Galion Northmor 19, Fredericktown 6

Garrettsville Garfield 42, Ravenna SE 7

Geneva 48, Ashtabula Edgewood 0

Genoa 28, Tontogany Otsego 21

Gibsonburg 34, Elmore Woodmore 0

Girard 13, Cortland Lakeview 6

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 42, Magnolia Sandy Valley 14

Hamilton 34, Cin. Princeton 0

Hamler Patrick Henry 44, Wauseon 0

Haviland Wayne Trace 12, Hicksville 0

Hickory, Pa. 49, Niles McKinley 0

Holgate 24, Fremont St. Joseph 14

Huron 9, Port Clinton 6

Jeromesville Hillsdale 14, Smithville 7

Kettering Fairmont 34, Miamisburg 0

LaGrange Keystone 14, Sullivan Black River 0

Liberty Center 42, Bryan 0

Lima 56, Tol. Woodward 0

Lima Perry 34, N. Baltimore 0

London 51, Bellefontaine 6

Madison 42, Ashtabula Lakeside 6

Maria Stein Marion Local 48, Versailles 0

Martins Ferry 48, Fairfield Christian 0

Mason 31, Fairfield 13

Massillon Jackson 31, Massillon Perry 13

Maumee 49, Millbury Lake 7

Mayfield 6, Eastlake North 0

McArthur Vinton County 14, Albany Alexander 0

McComb 7, Van Buren 3

McDonald 35, Atwater Waterloo 0

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 20, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 0

Mechanicsburg 18, W. Jefferson 7

Medina Buckeye 45, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 13

Medina Highland 49, Barberton 7

Milan Edison 21, Bellevue 6

Milton-Union 32, Casstown Miami E. 14

Minster 12, St. Henry (OH) 7

Monroeville 71, New London 0

Mt. Vernon 37, Zanesville 0

N. Can. Hoover 21, Can. Glenoak 7

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 58, Bucyrus 6

Nelsonville-York 42, Pomeroy Meigs 14

New Bremen 14, Ft. Recovery 12

New Lexington 51, Coshocton 14

New Middletown Spring. 40, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 9

Oak Harbor 49, Fostoria 0

Ontario 49, Galion 0

Oregon Clay 24, Bowling Green 22

Orrville 31, Navarre Fairless 7

Ottawa-Glandorf 26, Lima Bath 0

Pandora-Gilboa 34, Bloomdale Elmwood 0

Pemberville Eastwood 48, Rossford 0

Perry 41, Rocky River Lutheran W. 14

Perrysburg 55, Sylvania Northview 0

Pickerington Cent. 42, Lancaster 7

Pickerington N. 42, Westerville Cent. 7

Pioneer N. Central 63, Vanlue 8

Plain City Jonathan Alder 21, Urbana 7

Richwood N. Union 6, Spring. Shawnee 0

Salineville Southern 44, E. Palestine 21

Sandusky 41, Tiffin Columbian 13

Sandusky Perkins 28, Clyde 7

Sandusky St. Mary 43, Lakeside Danbury 14

Spring. Kenton Ridge 30, New Carlisle Tecumseh 0

St Clairsville 41, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 0

St Marys 49, Van Wert 14

Streetsboro 55, Norton 0

Strongsville 65, Cle. Hts. 0

Sugar Grove Berne Union 48, Millersport 0

Sugarcreek Garaway 38, Uhrichsville Claymont 0

Sycamore Mohawk 48, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0

Thornville Sheridan 62, Warsaw River View 0

Troy 21, Piqua 7

Uniontown Lake 61, Cle. JFK 0

Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 47, Beallsville 0

Vermilion 21, Norwalk 0

Wapakoneta 28, Lima Shawnee 0

Warren JFK 27, Mogadore 8

Waterford 22, Reedsville Eastern 19

Windham 60, Vienna Mathews 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Athens vs. Vincent Warren, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Bainbridge Paint Valley vs. Frankfort Adena, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Chesapeake vs. Portsmouth, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Chillicothe Zane Trace vs. Chillicothe Huntington, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Chillicothe vs. Washington C.H., ppd. to Sep 28th.

Cin. Clark Montessori vs. Hamilton New Miami, ppd. to Sep 29th.

Cin. Indian Hill vs. Cin. Madeira, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Cin. Walnut Hills vs. Loveland, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Cols. Hamilton Twp. vs. Amanda-Clearcreek, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Day. Carroll vs. Kettering Alter, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Day. Oakwood vs. Germantown Valley View, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Greenfield McClain vs. Jackson, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Jamestown Greeneview vs. Spring. Greenon, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Lees Creek E. Clinton vs. Bethel-Tate, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Lewisburg Tri-County N. vs. New Madison Tri-Village, ppd. to Sep 28th.

London Madison-Plains vs. Cedarville, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Milford Center Fairbanks vs. N. Lewisburg Triad, ppd. to Sep 28th.

New Paris National Trail vs. Arcanum, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Oxford Talawanda vs. Cin. Shroder, ppd.

Southeastern vs. Williamsport Westfall, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/