Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
2 hours ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Hoban 12, Cle. Glenville 9

Amanda-Clearcreek 31, Circleville Logan Elm 6

Ansonia 64, New Lebanon Dixie 0

Antwerp 20, Haviland Wayne Trace 13

Apple Creek Waynedale 23, Doylestown Chippewa 7

Arcanum 42, Union City Mississinawa Valley 7

Archbold 22, Hamler Patrick Henry 21

Arlington 21, McComb 14, OT

Ashland 40, Millersburg W. Holmes 7

Ashtabula Edgewood 49, Conneaut 14

Athens 48, Wellston 7

Attica Seneca E. 56, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 8

Aurora 37, Tallmadge 0

Avon 34, Amherst Steele 0

Barnesville 34, Linsly, W.Va. 7

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 54, Willard 6

Beaver Eastern 42, Portsmouth Notre Dame 7

Bellbrook 10, Monroe 0

Bellefontaine 34, New Carlisle Tecumseh 28

Bellevue 21, Tiffin Columbian 14

Belmont Union Local 42, Rayland Buckeye 0

Beloit W. Branch 34, Alliance 28

Bethel-Tate 41, Batavia Clermont NE 7

Beverly Ft. Frye 35, Marietta 0

Bishop Fenwick 36, Day. Chaminade Julienne 14

Bishop Ready 30, Cols. Bexley 7

Bloom-Carroll 24, St Clairsville 15

Bloomdale Elmwood 28, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 11

Bluffton 42, Ft. Loramie 9

Bowerston Conotton Valley 34, Crestline 15

Brookfield 44, Ravenna SE 20

Brookville 29, Eaton 28, OT

Brunswick 35, Medina 7

Burton Berkshire 36, Mantua Crestwood 8

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 29, Bellaire 26

Caldwell 48, Shadyside 0

Can. South 31, Navarre Fairless 14

Canal Fulton Northwest 13, Massillon Tuslaw 12

Canal Winchester 72, Logan 14

Canfield 49, Cle. John Marshall 0

Canfield S. Range 62, Niles McKinley 0

Carey 24, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 14

Carlisle 53, Day. Oakwood 21

Casstown Miami E. 31, Milton-Union 7

Castalia Margaretta 56, Tiffin Calvert 14

Centerburg 44, Danville 14

Centerville 31, Clayton Northmont 0

Chagrin Falls Kenston 32, Painesville Riverside 31

Chesterland W. Geauga 42, Rocky River Lutheran W. 13

Chillicothe 49, Hillsboro 17

Chillicothe Huntington 34, Williamsport Westfall 21

Chillicothe Unioto 71, Bainbridge Paint Valley 6

Chillicothe Zane Trace 48, Southeastern 0

Cin. Anderson 53, Cin. Walnut Hills 16

Cin. Country Day 33, Norwood 0

Cin. Elder 40, Highlands (KY), Ky. 16

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 42, Purcell Marian 12

Cin. Indian Hill 45, Cin. Madeira 0

Cin. Moeller 42, Cle. St Ignatius 10

Cin. Princeton 30, Cin. Oak Hills 27

Cin. Taft 58, Cin. Western Hills 0

Cin. Winton Woods 35, Cin. West Clermont 0

Cin. Withrow 45, Cin. Aiken 6

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 38, Goshen 13

Cle. Benedictine 53, Cathedral Prep, Pa. 23

Cle. VASJ 59, Gates Mills Gilmour 10

Clyde 40, Sandusky 7

Collins Western Reserve 34, Ashland Crestview 0

Cols. Bishop Watterson 57, Bishop Hartley 7

Cols. DeSales 42, Cols. St. Charles 14

Cols. Grandview Hts. 27, Grove City Christian 15

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 40, Baltimore Liberty Union 0

Cols. Independence 50, West 14

Cols. Marion-Franklin 34, Cols. Eastmoor 18

Cols. Northland 35, Cols. Whetstone 3

Cols. Walnut Ridge 56, Cols. Briggs 0

Columbia Station Columbia 21, LaGrange Keystone 7

Columbiana 54, Wellsville 6

Columbiana Crestview 53, Warren Champion 8

Columbus Grove 38, Convoy Crestview 0

Concord, Mich. 64, Holgate 20

Copley 49, Cuyahoga Falls 0

Covington 27, Day. Northridge 24

Creston Norwayne 26, Dalton 7

Crooksville 46, Coshocton 7

Crown City S. Gallia 68, Franklin Furnace Green 6

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 35, Chardon NDCL 7

Dawson-Bryant 44, South Point 15

DeGraff Riverside 34, Troy Christian 0

Defiance 42, Elida 21

Defiance Tinora 27, Defiance Ayersville 14

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 20, Dublin Jerome 3

Dover 32, Mansfield Madison 17

Dresden Tri-Valley 37, Philo 15

Dublin Coffman 24, Hilliard Davidson 20

Dublin Scioto 34, Hayes 24

E. Can. 42, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 0

E. Palestine 40, Leetonia 14

Edon 47, Pioneer N. Central 15

Elmore Woodmore 61, Northwood 34

Fayetteville-Perry 16, Lees Creek E. Clinton 13

Findlay Liberty-Benton 52, Leipsic 0

Fitch 21, Erie McDowell, Pa. 12

Franklin 21, Hamilton Ross 14

Fredericktown 28, Howard E. Knox 19

Fremont Ross 48, Holland Springfield 14

Ft. Recovery 41, Rockford Parkway 27

Gallipolis Gallia 41, Chesapeake 0

Garfield Hts. Trinity 41, Brooklyn 6

Garrettsville Garfield 56, Newton Falls 0

Gates Mills Hawken 49, Orange 7

Genoa 42, Pemberville Eastwood 27

Germantown Valley View 28, Trenton Edgewood 21

Gibsonburg 34, Kansas Lakota 13

Girard 29, Poland Seminary 28

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 42, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14

Grafton Midview 41, Elyria 27

Green 27, Louisville 14

Hamilton 14, Fairfield 7

Hamilton Badin 55, Day. Carroll 6

Harrison 14, Oxford Talawanda 7

Heath 40, Newark Cath. 6

Hubbard 42, Cortland Lakeview 0

Huber Hts. Wayne 18, Miamisburg 14

Hudson 27, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 0

Ironton 70, Proctorville Fairland 13

Jackson 51, Washington C.H. 21

Jeromesville Hillsdale 49, West Salem Northwestern 7

Johnstown 71, Hebron Lakewood 0

Kettering Alter 12, Cin. McNicholas 0

Kings Mills Kings 49, Milford (OH) 14

Kirtland 45, Chagrin Falls 0

Lancaster 21, Reynoldsburg 20

Lancaster Fairfield Union 6, Circleville 3

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 21, Sugar Grove Berne Union 14

Lebanon 41, Cin. Turpin 38, 2OT

Lewis Center Olentangy 17, Hilliard Darby 11

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 28, Cols. Upper Arlington 14

Lewistown Indian Lake 17, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 14

Lexington 44, New Philadelphia 20

Liberty Center 39, Delta 0

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 44, Cin. Colerain 24

Lima Bath 49, Celina 35

Lisbon David Anderson 56, Salineville Southern 7

Lodi Cloverleaf 36, Mogadore Field 6

London 38, Plain City Jonathan Alder 0

London Madison-Plains 40, Cedarville 30

Lorain Clearview 40, Oberlin 7

Loudonville 21, Cardington-Lincoln 16

Lowellville 38, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 35

Lucasville Valley 48, Oak Hill 7

Manchester 52, Seaman N. Adams 9

Maria Stein Marion Local 28, Anna 27, 2OT

Marion Harding High School 48, Marion Pleasant 28

Martins Ferry 36, Cambridge 0

Marysville 29, Thomas Worthington 28, OT

Massillon Jackson 21, Can. Glenoak 10

Massillon Washington 45, SA Cornerstone, Texas 20

Maumee 35, Tontogany Otsego 20

Mayfield 28, Chardon 21

McArthur Vinton County 36, Bidwell River Valley 0

McDermott Scioto NW 36, Portsmouth W. 13

McDonald 47, Campbell Memorial 6

Mechanicsburg 21, W. Jefferson 14

Medina Highland 58, Kent Roosevelt 7

Mentor 49, Shaker Hts. 0

Mentor Lake Cath. 30, Parma Padua 0

Metamora Evergreen 53, Swanton 2

Minerva 7, Alliance Marlington 0

Minster 14, Versailles 12

Mogadore 42, Cle. Collinwood 0

Monroeville 55, Plymouth 0

Montpelier 58, W. Unity Hilltop 28

Morral Ridgedale 42, Cory-Rawson 0

Mt Gilead 22, Galion Northmor 20

Mt. Vernon 42, Pataskala Licking Hts. 13

N. Baltimore 49, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 21

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 35, Cin. Deer Park 28

N. Can. Hoover 35, Massillon Perry 21

N. Ridgeville 31, Avon Lake 14

Napoleon 19, Bowling Green 3

Nelsonville-York 48, Albany Alexander 7

New Albany 47, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0

New Bremen 16, Coldwater 7

New Concord John Glenn 47, Warsaw River View 7

New Lexington 49, Byesville Meadowbrook 6

New London 6, Ashland Mapleton 4

New Madison Tri-Village 60, Bradford 0

New Matamoras Frontier 34, Magnolia, W.Va. 22

New Paris National Trail 28, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 7

Newark 31, Ashville Teays Valley 28

Newcomerstown 40, Malvern 12

Norton 48, Peninsula Woodridge 6

Norwalk St Paul 38, Greenwich S. Cent. 0

Oak Harbor 42, Millbury Lake 8

Oberlin Firelands 44, Wellington 7

Olmsted Falls 46, Berea-Midpark 12

Orrville 34, Worthington Christian 13

Pandora-Gilboa 38, Arcadia 0

Paulding 50, Hicksville 0

Perrysburg 49, Oregon Clay 7

Pickerington Central 33, Groveport-Madison 17

Pickerington North 31, Grove City 21

Piketon 27, Frankfort Adena 7

Piqua 30, Riverside Stebbins 6

Pomeroy Meigs 26, Minford 20

Port Clinton 21, Milan Edison 17

Portsmouth 48, Ironton Rock Hill 7

Racine Southern 41, Belpre 8

Reedsville Eastern 35, Glouster Trimble 6

Richmond Edison 34, E. Liverpool 20

Richwood N. Union 28, Spring. NW 20

Rossford 14, Fostoria 13

Salem 48, Carrollton 20

Sandusky Perkins 48, Norwalk 3

Sandusky St. Mary 32, Oregon Stritch 8

Sarahsville Shenandoah 33, Hannibal River 0

Shelby 42, Ontario 0

Sherwood Fairview 54, Edgerton 19

Sparta Highland 13, Bellville Clear Fork 10, OT

Spring. NE 47, Milford Center Fairbanks 13

Springboro 16, Kettering Fairmont 12

Springfield 31, Beavercreek 0

St Marys 31, Lima Shawnee 28

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 41, Cin. Summit 13

St. Edward (OH) 42, Clarkson, Ontario 23

St. Henry (OH) 41, Delphos St John's 0

St. Paris Graham 42, Spring. Shawnee 7

St. Xavier (OH) 28, Cin. La Salle 7

Steubenville 35, Canisius, N.Y. 34

Strasburg 36, Lore City Buckeye Trail 14

Streetsboro 49, Ravenna 3

Strongsville 43, Lorain 14

Sugarcreek Garaway 50, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 7

Summerfield, Mich. 28, Tol. Ottawa Hills 27

Sunbury Big Walnut 37, Westerville N. 3

Sycamore Mohawk 31, Upper Sandusky 6

Thornville Sheridan 35, McConnelsville Morgan 14

Tipp City Tippecanoe 49, Greenville 6

Tol. St. Francis 24, Dearborn Divine Child, Mich. 17

Tol. Whitmer 35, Findlay 33

Toronto 35, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 21

Troy 49, Sidney 0

Twinsburg 27, Solon 3

Uhrichsville Claymont 43, Magnolia Sandy Valley 3

Urbana 28, Spring. Kenton Ridge 21

Utica 28, Johnstown Northridge 14

Van Buren 42, Ada 3

Van Wert 38, Ottawa-Glandorf 20

Vanlue 32, Day. Jefferson 28

Vermilion 28, Huron 21

Vincent Warren 35, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 24

W. Chester Lakota W. 56, Cin. Sycamore 0

W. Liberty-Salem 42, N. Lewisburg Triad 7

Wadsworth 62, Macedonia Nordonia 21

Wapakoneta 37, Kenton 6

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 41, Greenfield McClain 20

Waterford 63, Stewart Federal Hocking 0

Wauseon 49, Bryan 14

Waynesville 28, Middletown Madison 8

Westerville S. 21, Galloway Westland 14

Wheelersburg 37, Waverly 7

Wickliffe 27, Rootstown 20

Williamsburg 65, Blanchester 0

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 47, Portsmouth Sciotoville 0

Wintersville Indian Creek 35, Beaver Local 28

Wooster Triway 49, New Franklin Manchester 7

Xenia 54, Fairborn 20

Youngs. East 14, Struthers 12

Zanesville Maysville 21, Zanesville W. Muskingum 7

Zanesville Rosecrans 45, Corning Miller 44

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

