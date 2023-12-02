Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 29 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 71, Jefferson Area 70

Arlington 76, Ft. Jennings 57

Ashville Teays Valley 47, Lancaster 45

Austintown Fitch 51, Lima Perry 47

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 65, Arcadia 42

Beaver Eastern 65, Chillicothe Huntington 38

Beloit W. Branch 67, Lisbon Beaver 59

Bloom-Carroll 50, Lancaster Fairfield Union 15

Botkins 76, Waynesfield-Goshen 37

Bridgeport 69, Beallsville 42

Bristol 62, McDonald 40

Brookville 64, Carlisle 54

Brunswick 59, Avon Lake 47

Bryan 31, Edgerton 29

Bucyrus 60, Vanlue 37

Bucyrus Wynford 76, Van Buren 74, OT

Caledonia River Valley 76, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 61

Campbell Memorial 69, Kinsman Badger 64

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 69, Sugar Grove Berne Union 10

Carey 66, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 23

Chesterland W. Geauga 61, Middlefield Cardinal 24

Cin. Colerain 48, Cin. Mt. Healthy 34

Cin. Gamble Montessori 52, Cin. College Prep. 49

Cin. McNicholas 79, Villa Madonna, Ky. 51

Cin. Shroder 52, Cin. N. College Hill 43

Cols. Grandview Hts. 47, Mechanicsburg 33

Columbia County Christian High School, Pa. 49, Hartville Christian 30

Columbiana 66, E. Palestine 48

Convoy Crestview 55, Van Wert 42

Cortland Maplewood 47, Sebring McKinley 33

Cory-Rawson 61, Tol. Horizon Science 11

Crown City S. Gallia 53, Bidwell River Valley 42

DeGraff Riverside 69, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 55

Defiance Ayersville 59, Edon 45

Delta 29, Pettisville 25

E. Liverpool 63, Knoch, Pa. 44

Eastlake North 74, Madison 68

Eaton 66, New Paris National Trail 52

Fairport Harbor Harding 60, Burton Berkshire 59

Fairview 73, Oberlin Firelands 59

Findlay 68, Defiance 39

Findlay Liberty-Benton 55, Dola Hardin Northern 30

Galion Northmor 69, Marion Elgin 51

Gallipolis Gallia 43, Pomeroy Meigs 40

Galloway Westland 59, Cols. Whetstone 56

Gates Mills Gilmour 54, Cle. Benedictine 48

Genoa Area 53, Port Clinton 45

Greenfield McClain 42, Bainbridge Paint Valley 41

Greenup Co., Ky. 71, Lucasville Valley 60

Heartland Christian 70, Salem 61

Highlands, Ky. 75, Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 35

Hillsboro 66, Wilmington 52

Hubbard 51, Brookfield 48

Huron 69, Sandusky St. Mary 25

Indpls Attucks, Ind. 59, Cin. Withrow 38

Kenton 57, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 36

Latham Western 84, Piketon 83, 2OT

Leesburg Fairfield 52, Manchester 44

Legacy Christian 50, Bradford 46

Lewistown Indian Lake 65, London 53

Lima Cent. Cath. 53, Lima Bath 31

Lima Shawnee 53, Elida 49

Lima Sr. 107, Tol. Bowsher 71

Lisbon David Anderson 48, Collins Western Reserve 30

Lodi Cloverleaf 81, Sullivan Black River 56

Lowellville 48, Columbiana Crestview 45, OT

Malvern 59, Smithville 36

Marietta 68, Athens 23

Marion Pleasant 62, Milford Center Fairbanks 55

Metamora Evergreen 61, Oregon Clay 49

Miami Valley 58, Cols. Wellington 35

Milford 47, Loveland 44

Millbury Lake 59, Swanton 52

Mowrystown Whiteoak 60, RULH 48

Mt. Vernon 58, Centerburg 32

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 48, Ada 41

N. Can. Hoover 51, Akron Garfield 39

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 41, Hanoverton United 32

New Albany 57, Canfield 39

New Concord John Glenn 45, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 42

New Lexington 59, Byesville Meadowbrook 21

Newcomerstown 45, Howard E. Knox 30

Newport, Ky. 74, Richmond Hts. 69

Niles McKinley 59, Warren Champion 53

Norwalk 39, Ashland 37

Ottawa-Glandorf 70, Tiffin Calvert 43

Ottoville 57, New Bremen 53

Pandora-Gilboa 54, Lima Perry 41

Paulding 50, Continental 24

Philo 79, Cols. Cristo Rey 44

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 44, Milton-Union 15

Richmond Edison 49, Bowerston Conotton Valley 39

Rockford Parkway 54, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 48

Salineville Southern 67, Leetonia 65

Sardinia Eastern Brown 61, Lynchburg-Clay 49

Sherwood Fairview 56, Hicksville 39

Spring. Kenton Ridge 77, Spring. Cath. Cent. 32

St. Henry 65, Spencerville 58

St. Marys Memorial 76, New Knoxville 26

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 62, Toronto 46

Stow-Munroe Falls 69, Massillon Jackson 64

Strongsville 57, Olmsted Falls 51

Tontogany Otsego 56, N. Baltimore 46

Troy 63, Sidney 59

Urbana 58, W. Liberty-Salem 45

Vincent Warren 69, McConnelsville Morgan 28

W. Unity Hilltop 43, Montpelier 34

Wapakoneta 47, Delphos Jefferson 33

Warren Howland 59, Shenango, Pa. 48

Warren JFK 65, Cle. Cent. Cath. 49

Waverly 51, Southeastern 48, OT

Westerville N. 75, Cols. Linden-McKinley 35

Willard 71, Upper Sandusky 58

Williamsport Westfall 54, Amanda-Clearcreek 25

Worthington Christian 62, Sparta Highland 29

Youngs. Boardman 51, Millbury Lake 50, OT

Youngs. East 87, Akr. North 24

Youngs. Mooney 64, Youngs. Liberty 23

Zanesville W. Muskingum 65, Cambridge 62

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

