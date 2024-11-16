Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Regional Semifinal=
Division I=
Region 2=
Centerville 42, Dublin Coffman 7
Huber Hts. Wayne 31, Hilliard Davidson 7
Region 3=
Pickerington N. 10, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 7
Division II=
Region 6=
Medina Highland 38, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 14
Region 7=
Massillon Washington 48, Ashville Teays Valley 14
Region 8=
Cin. Anderson 42, Cin. Mt Healthy 0
Cin. La Salle 37, Harrison 0
Division III=
Region 10=
Tol. Cent. Cath. 35, Lexington 7
Region 11=
Bishop Watterson 30, Newark Licking Valley 0
Steubenville 42, Dover 14
Region 12=
Bellbrook 24, Wapakoneta 21
London 30, St Marys 7
Division IV=
Region 15=
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 42, New Lexington 23
Region 16=
Cin. Taft 30, Cin. Indian Hill 14
Division V=
Region 17=
Canfield S. Range 42, Sugarcreek Garaway 14
Region 18=
Liberty Center 24, Oak Harbor 21
Milan Edison 49, Pemberville Eastwood 28
Region 19=
Wheelersburg 30, Zanesville W. Muskingum 14
Region 20=
Lewistown Indian Lake 28, Jamestown Greeneview 13
Division VI=
Region 21=
Dalton 25, New Middletown Spring. 0
Kirtland 41, Columbia Station Columbia 7
Region 22=
Bluffton 61, Tol. Ottawa Hills 22
Hamler Patrick Henry 35, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 7
Region 23=
Cols. Grandview Hts. 27, Beverly Ft. Frye 0
Galion Northmor 21, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 7
Region 24=
Anna 56, Cin. Country Day 14
Coldwater 56, St Bernard-Elmwood Place 0
Division VII=
Region 25=
Cuyahoga Hts. 21, Warren JFK 19
Region 26=
Columbus Grove 35, Sycamore Mohawk 13
Region 27=
Danville 46, Corning Miller 6
Region 28=
Maria Stein Marion Local 61, Ansonia 0
Minster 42, Cin. College Prep. 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/