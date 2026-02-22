Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
20 hours ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Elyria First Baptist Christian 31, Christian Community School 24

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division II=

Region 7=

Worthington Kilbourne 59, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 24

Division III=

Region 12=

Bellbrook 73, Fairborn 20

Sidney 37, Greenville 24

Division V=

Region 18=

Bellville Clear Fork 60, Galion 31

Division VII=

Region 25=

Berlin Center Western Reserve 68, Leetonia 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Ludlow Street and Second Street in Hamilton temporarily closed...
2
Middletown plans migration to .gov domain to boost security
3
State of the Schools: Multiple in Butler County tout program...
4
Data centers: Journal-News coverage of what they are, where they may go...
5
Public invited to ask questions at Ross Twp. property tax forum