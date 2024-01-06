Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 11 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Elms 40, Akr. North 37

Ashtabula Edgewood 61, Madison 53

Ashville Teays Valley 48, Amanda-Clearcreek 36

Avon Lake 38, Amherst Steele 26

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 57, Sandusky St. Mary 28

Bellevue 58, Sandusky 50

Bishop Ready 35, Worthington Christian 16

Bloom-Carroll 51, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 44

Bryan 60, Wauseon 24

Bucyrus Wynford 43, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 24

Burton Berkshire 61, Mantua Crestwood 54

Caledonia River Valley 31, Bellville Clear Fork 29

Cols. Beechcroft 60, North Intl 53

Cols. Centennial 70, Cols. Linden-McKinley 27

Cuyahoga Hts. 39, Independence 29

Delaware Buckeye Valley 52, Cols. Bexley 21

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 38, Dublin Jerome 33

Dublin Coffman 45, Hilliard Davidson 27

Geneva 44, Perry 34

Gibsonburg 54, Elmore Woodmore 23

Grafton Midview 40, Berea-Midpark 29

Green 48, Can. McKinley 30

Hamler Patrick Henry 60, Archbold 40

Huron 54, Vermilion 43

Jefferson Area 38, Painesville Harvey 34

Johnstown 53, Utica 38

Kansas Lakota 53, Fremont St. Joseph 28

Kirtland 49, Middlefield Cardinal 12

Lakeside Danbury 41, Tiffin Calvert 33

Lewis Center Olentangy 45, Hilliard Darby 34

Liberty Center 59, Delta 13

Lodi Cloverleaf 69, Ravenna 40

Marysville 45, Thomas Worthington 10

Massillon Jackson 52, Massillon Perry 37

Maumee 48, Rossford 39

Millbury Lake 51, Tontogany Otsego 36

Mogadore Field 49, Akr. Springfield 42

Montpelier 50, Edon 33

N. Ridgeville 80, Elyria 51

Newark 75, Grove City Cent. Crossing 23

Norwalk 45, Sandusky Perkins 40

Oak Harbor 49, Fostoria 44

Orwell Grand Valley 32, Wickliffe 22

Rocky River 48, Bay Village Bay 43

Strongsville 57, Brunswick 46

Stryker 37, Gorham Fayette 19

Swanton 49, Metamora Evergreen 45

Tiffin Columbian 47, Clyde 41

Uniontown Lake 56, Can. Glenoak 36

Upper Sandusky 40, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 33

W. Unity Hilltop 66, Pioneer N. Central 8

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Oxford Police Dept. seeks external investigation and new details emerge...
2
Trenton restaurant closes after less than one year
3
Area city’s cyber attack: Functions restored, $350,000 spent, personal...
4
55 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties
5
Hamilton Pride founder named Citizen of the Year
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top