Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Elms 40, Akr. North 37
Ashtabula Edgewood 61, Madison 53
Ashville Teays Valley 48, Amanda-Clearcreek 36
Avon Lake 38, Amherst Steele 26
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 57, Sandusky St. Mary 28
Bellevue 58, Sandusky 50
Bishop Ready 35, Worthington Christian 16
Bloom-Carroll 51, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 44
Bryan 60, Wauseon 24
Bucyrus Wynford 43, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 24
Burton Berkshire 61, Mantua Crestwood 54
Caledonia River Valley 31, Bellville Clear Fork 29
Cols. Beechcroft 60, North Intl 53
Cols. Centennial 70, Cols. Linden-McKinley 27
Cuyahoga Hts. 39, Independence 29
Delaware Buckeye Valley 52, Cols. Bexley 21
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 38, Dublin Jerome 33
Dublin Coffman 45, Hilliard Davidson 27
Geneva 44, Perry 34
Gibsonburg 54, Elmore Woodmore 23
Grafton Midview 40, Berea-Midpark 29
Green 48, Can. McKinley 30
Hamler Patrick Henry 60, Archbold 40
Huron 54, Vermilion 43
Jefferson Area 38, Painesville Harvey 34
Johnstown 53, Utica 38
Kansas Lakota 53, Fremont St. Joseph 28
Kirtland 49, Middlefield Cardinal 12
Lakeside Danbury 41, Tiffin Calvert 33
Lewis Center Olentangy 45, Hilliard Darby 34
Liberty Center 59, Delta 13
Lodi Cloverleaf 69, Ravenna 40
Marysville 45, Thomas Worthington 10
Massillon Jackson 52, Massillon Perry 37
Maumee 48, Rossford 39
Millbury Lake 51, Tontogany Otsego 36
Mogadore Field 49, Akr. Springfield 42
Montpelier 50, Edon 33
N. Ridgeville 80, Elyria 51
Newark 75, Grove City Cent. Crossing 23
Norwalk 45, Sandusky Perkins 40
Oak Harbor 49, Fostoria 44
Orwell Grand Valley 32, Wickliffe 22
Rocky River 48, Bay Village Bay 43
Strongsville 57, Brunswick 46
Stryker 37, Gorham Fayette 19
Swanton 49, Metamora Evergreen 45
Tiffin Columbian 47, Clyde 41
Uniontown Lake 56, Can. Glenoak 36
Upper Sandusky 40, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 33
W. Unity Hilltop 66, Pioneer N. Central 8
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/