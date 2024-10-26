Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 16 minutes ago
X

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ada 29, Leipsic 26

Akr. Buchtel 36, Akr. North 0

Alliance 41, Alliance Marlington 10

Amanda-Clearcreek 50, Baltimore Liberty Union 14

Andover Pymatuning Valley 61, Orwell Grand Valley 6

Anna 46, Rockford Parkway 0

Ansonia 70, Union City Mississinawa Valley 6

Arcanum 30, Bradford 0

Archbold 45, Bryan 10

Ashland 30, Lexington 21

Ashland Crestview 40, Ashland Mapleton 14

Ashtabula St John 30, Vienna Mathews 0

Ashville Teays Valley 24, Logan 3

Atwater Waterloo 12, Campbell Memorial 8

Avon 42, Avon Lake 10

Barberton 49, Cuyahoga Falls 6

Barnesville 55, Belmont Union Local 14

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 26, Tiffin Calvert 0

Batavia 62, Goshen 25

Bay (OH) 35, Rocky River 21

Beaver Eastern 46, Franklin Furnace Green 8

Bedford 37, Warrensville Hts. 0

Bellbrook 14, Hamilton Ross 7

Bellefontaine 35, Spring. Kenton Ridge 0

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 19, St. Paris Graham 6

Bellville Clear Fork 34, Caledonia River Valley 10

Beloit W. Branch 26, Salem 7

Berea-Midpark 34, Elyria 21

Berlin Center Western Reserve 27, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 6

Bethel-Tate 54, Fayetteville-Perry 6

Beverly Ft. Frye 35, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 7

Bishop Fenwick 19, Day. Carroll 7

Bishop Hartley 48, Cols. St. Charles 27

Bishop Ready 23, Gahanna Cols. Academy 14

Bishop Watterson 44, Cols. DeSales 7

Blanchester 38, Lees Creek E. Clinton 6

Bloom-Carroll 41, Circleville 7

Bowerston Conotton Valley 47, Madonna, W.Va. 14

Brookville 23, Franklin 7

Burton Berkshire 13, Chagrin Falls 6

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 34, Rayland Buckeye 14

Caldwell 37, Sarahsville Shenandoah 0

Camden Preble Shawnee 62, New Lebanon Dixie 0

Cameron, W.Va. 62, Bridgeport 7

Canal Fulton Northwest 24, Can. South 21

Canal Winchester Harvest 35, Cols. KIPP 14

Canfield S. Range 38, Hubbard 0

Carey 60, Bucyrus 6

Carrollton 36, Minerva 6

Casstown Miami E. 42, Covington 14

Castalia Margaretta 50, Willard 14

Centerburg 35, Fredericktown 21

Centerville 38, Huber Hts. Wayne 14

Chagrin Falls Kenston 42, Eastlake North 7

Chardon 25, Painesville Riverside 14

Chillicothe Unioto 36, Southeastern 0

Chillicothe Zane Trace 16, Bainbridge Paint Valley 12

Cin. Aiken 30, Cin. Hughes 16

Cin. Anderson 49, Loveland 23

Cin. Clark Montessori 20, Lockland 7

Cin. Country Day 40, St Bernard-Elmwood Place 26

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 40, Cin. Summit 8

Cin. La Salle 35, Cin. Elder 24

Cin. Madeira 20, Cin. Deer Park 14

Cin. Moeller 52, Muskegon, Mich. 27

Cin. Mt Healthy 46, Waverly 21

Cin. Princeton 41, Cin. Colerain 3

Cin. Taft 57, Cin. Woodward 0

Cin. Turpin 24, Milford (OH) 21

Cin. West Clermont 17, Morrow Little Miami 7

Cin. Winton Woods 28, Lebanon 14

Cin. Withrow 39, Cin. Western Hills 12

Cin. Wyoming 36, Cin. Finneytown 3

Circleville Logan Elm 34, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 32

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 42, New Richmond 0

Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 49, Beallsville 6

Cle. Benedictine 39, STVM 8

Cle. Collinwood 8, Cle. E. Tech 6

Cle. Hay 20, Cle. Adams 14

Cle. Rhodes 50, Cle. John Marshall 18

Cle. VASJ 48, Gates Mills Gilmour 14

Clyde 34, Norwalk 0

Collins Western Reserve 44, New London 0

Cols. Africentric 48, Cols. Eastmoor 13

Cols. Briggs 42, West 8

Cols. Centennial 42, Cols. Whetstone 7

Cols. Linden-McKinley 28, East 20

Cols. Upper Arlington 14, Hilliard Davidson 10

Cols. Walnut Ridge 46, Cols. Independence 8

Columbia Station Columbia 35, Sullivan Black River 30

Columbiana Crestview 58, Leavittsburg LaBrae 25

Columbus Grove 42, Bluffton 0

Corning Miller 57, Manchester 24

Cortland Lakeview 31, Beaver 28

Coshocton 55, Warsaw River View 6

Crestline 62, Vanlue 6

Creston Norwayne 45, Jeromesville Hillsdale 21

Crown City S. Gallia 34, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 20

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 17, New Franklin Manchester 6

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 42, Parma Padua 0

Cuyahoga Hts. 41, Brooklyn 8

Dalton 56, Apple Creek Waynedale 7

Danville 36, Howard E. Knox 6

Dawson-Bryant High School 43, Ironton Rock Hill 3

Day. Northridge 46, Sidney Lehman 14

Defiance 22, Ottawa-Glandorf 10

Defiance Tinora 24, Edgerton 0

Delaware Buckeye Valley 41, Whitehall-Yearling 6

Delaware Hayes 38, Cols. Franklin Hts. 8

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 14, Lewis Center Olentangy 11

Detroit Cass Tech, Mich. 40, Medina 0

Dresden Tri-Valley 38, New Concord John Glenn 7

Dublin Coffman 49, Hilliard Bradley 28

Dublin Jerome 42, Thomas Worthington 0

E. Liverpool 52, Oak Glen, W.Va. 0

Eaton 34, Carlisle 7

Elida 49, Van Wert 34

Elmore Woodmore 21, Kansas Lakota 17

Elyria Cath. 49, Lyndhurst Brush 7

Fairview 47, Mantua Crestwood 46

Findlay 42, Sylvania Northview 6

Findlay Liberty-Benton 37, Van Buren 7

Fostoria 29, Rossford 21

Fremont Ross 49, Bowling Green 0

Fremont St. Joseph 34, Lakeside Danbury 14

Ft. Loramie 31, Harrod Allen E. 21

Gahanna Lincoln 17, Pickerington N. 6

Galion 33, Marion Harding 21

Galion Northmor 50, Loudonville 0

Gallipolis Gallia 49, South Point 12

Garfield Hts. Trinity 49, Independence 27

Garrettsville Garfield 41, Brookfield 14

Geneva 56, Jefferson Area 22

Germantown Valley View 61, Waynesville 21

Gibsonburg 48, Cory-Rawson 0

Girard 42, Niles McKinley 8

Glouster Trimble 58, Bidwell River Valley 0

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 42, Uhrichsville Claymont 0

Granville 53, Mt. Vernon 14

Greenwich S. Cent. 29, Plymouth 14

Grove City 38, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0

Grove City Christian 20, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 14

Hamilton 50, Cin. Sycamore 3

Hamilton Badin 10, Cin. McNicholas 6

Hamler Patrick Henry 39, Swanton 0

Hanoverton United 51, E. Palestine 12

Harrison 42, Cin. NW 6

Haviland Wayne Trace 48, Defiance Ayersville 13

Heath 36, Utica 6

Hillsboro 41, Greenfield McClain 10

Hunting Valley University 35, Warren Howland 14

Ironton 50, Portsmouth 0

Jackson 43, Chillicothe 14

Jamestown Greeneview 42, Cedarville 8

Johnstown 49, Newark Cath. 0

Johnstown Northridge 56, Hebron Lakewood 28

Kenton 48, Lima Shawnee 47

Kettering Fairmont 20, Beavercreek 7

Kings Mills Kings 42, Cin. Walnut Hills 6

Kirtland 33, Middlefield Cardinal 0

LaGrange Keystone 34, Oberlin 0

Lancaster Fairfield Union 23, John Marshall, W.Va. 6

Lewistown Indian Lake 27, Richwood N. Union 6

Liberty Center 52, Wauseon 0

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 24, Cin. Oak Hills 6

Lima Cent. Cath. 10, Convoy Crestview 3

Lima Perry 10, Morral Ridgedale 7

Lisbon David Anderson 35, Wellsville 28

London 56, Urbana 0

London Madison-Plains 27, Spring. Cath. Cent. 7

Lorain 34, Maple Hts. 32

Lorain Clearview 42, Sheffield Brookside 10

Lore City Buckeye Trail 44, Newcomerstown 28

Louisville 20, Wooster 17

Lucasville Valley 39, Minford 0

Macedonia Nordonia 49, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 13

Madison 43, Conneaut 6

Magnolia Sandy Valley 32, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 21

Malvern 34, E. Can. 0

Mansfield Madison 16, Mansfield 6

Maria Stein Marion Local 35, Coldwater 0

Marion Elgin 32, Dola Hardin Northern 28

Martins Ferry 34, Bellaire 8

Marysville 31, Hilliard Darby 25

Massillon Jackson 23, N. Can. Hoover 20

Massillon Perry 38, Can. Glenoak 21

Maumee 41, Tontogany Otsego 17

Mayfield 17, Willoughby S. 14

McArthur Vinton County 26, Wellston 12

McComb 39, Bloomdale Elmwood 0

McConnelsville Morgan 14, Philo 13

McDermott Scioto NW 55, Oak Hill 35

McDonald 33, Mineral Ridge 14

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 36, N. Baltimore 14

Mechanicsburg 37, N. Lewisburg Triad 0

Medina Buckeye 51, Lakewood 14

Medina Highland 34, Aurora 0

Mentor 51, Euclid 14

Mentor Lake Cath. 26, Chardon NDCL 17

Metamora Evergreen 27, Delta 21, OT

Middletown 28, Fairfield 21

Middletown Madison 56, Day. Oakwood 34

Milan Edison 28, Huron 3

Millersburg W. Holmes 42, Parma Hts. Holy Name 10

Milton-Union 28, DeGraff Riverside 14

Minster 49, Ft. Recovery 7

Mogadore 28, Rootstown 7

Mogadore Field 6, Ravenna 3

Montpelier 40, W. Unity Hilltop 6

Mt Gilead 28, Cardington-Lincoln 12

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 18, Waynesfield-Goshen 12

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 28, Cin. Indian Hill 21

N. Olmsted 35, Westlake 14

N. Ridgeville 26, Amherst Steele 7

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 42, Bucyrus Wynford 6

N. Royalton 44, Wadsworth 37

Napoleon 33, Sylvania Southview 12

Navarre Fairless 14, Massillon Tuslaw 10

Nelsonville-York 19, Athens 14

New Albany 38, Westerville Cent. 13

New Bremen 17, Delphos St John's 7

New Lexington 36, Thornville Sheridan 10

New Madison Tri-Village 45, New Paris National Trail 0

New Matamoras Frontier 7, Hannibal River 6

New Middletown Spring. 43, Lowellville 12

New Philadelphia 45, Dover 24

Newark 36, Lancaster 25

Newark Licking Valley 54, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 7

Northwood 48, Otisville LakeVille, Mich. 0

Norton 39, Akr. Coventry 7

Norwalk St Paul 29, Monroeville 28

Oak Harbor 49, Millbury Lake 20

Oberlin Firelands 31, Wellington 8

Olmsted Falls 31, Grafton Midview 10

Ontario 33, Sparta Highland 7

Orange 25, Chesterland W. Geauga 22

Oregon Clay 70, Tol. Rogers 26

Painesville Harvey 34, Rocky River Lutheran W. 21

Pandora-Gilboa 37, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 7

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 42, Parma Normandy 28

Pataskala Licking Hts. 40, Zanesville 0

Paulding 46, Antwerp 6

Pemberville Eastwood 42, Genoa 27

Peninsula Woodridge 50, Akr. Springfield 0

Perry 68, Gates Mills Hawken 0

Pickerington Cent. 52, Reynoldsburg 21

Piketon 42, Williamsport Westfall 6

Plain City Jonathan Alder 41, New Carlisle Tecumseh 8

Poland Seminary 14, Struthers 7

Pomeroy Meigs 27, Albany Alexander 12

Portsmouth Notre Dame 48, Portsmouth Sciotoville 6

Powell Olentangy Liberty 50, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 20

Proctorville Fairland 48, Chesapeake 13

Purcell Marian 30, Cin. N. College Hill 8

Reading 37, Cin. Mariemont 6

Reading, Mich. 40, Pioneer N. Central 0

Richfield Revere 17, Kent Roosevelt 7

Rittman 55, West Salem Northwestern 48

S. Charleston SE 28, Spring. Greenon 24

Sandusky 28, Port Clinton 19

Sandusky Perkins 42, Tiffin Columbian 7

Shelby 33, Marion Pleasant 14

Sherwood Fairview 34, Hicksville 12

Smithville 9, Doylestown Chippewa 0

Solon 33, Hudson 10

Spring. NE 40, W. Jefferson 13

Spring. NW 35, Spring. Shawnee 20

Springboro 10, Miamisburg 3

St Clairsville 55, Cambridge 8

St Marys 37, Lima Bath 29

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 69, Norwood 6

St. Henry (OH) 17, Versailles 10

St. Xavier (OH) 62, Life Christian, Va. 0

Steubenville 35, Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 14

Strasburg 41, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 0

Streetsboro 63, Lodi Cloverleaf 15

Strongsville 19, Brunswick 9

Sugar Grove Berne Union 7, Fairfield Christian 6

Sunbury Big Walnut 34, Galloway Westland 33

Sycamore Mohawk 21, Attica Seneca E. 13

Tallmadge 31, Copley 0

Tipp City Tippecanoe 35, Xenia 21

Tol. Bowsher 23, Tol. Scott 0

Tol. Cent. Cath. 14, Muskegon Mona Shores, Mich. 13

Tol. Ottawa Hills 55, Edon 14

Tol. St. Francis 30, Bedford, Mich. 0

Tol. Start 48, Lima 20

Tol. Whitmer 48, Holland Springfield 12

Toledo St John's Jesuit 42, Detroit UD Jesuit, Mich. 0

Trenton Edgewood 21, Monroe 19

Trotwood-Madison 42, Day. Thurgood Marshall 0

Troy 31, Sidney 20

Uniontown Lake 49, Green 21

Upper Sandusky 42, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 7

Vandalia Butler 27, Riverside Stebbins 19

Vermilion 26, Bellevue 12

Vincent Warren 35, Marietta 16

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 34, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 27

W. Carrollton 30, Greenville 8

W. Chester Lakota W. 41, Mason 0

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 22, Sugarcreek Garaway 14

W. Liberty-Salem 29, Milford Center Fairbanks 27

Waldron, Mich. 47, Stryker 12

Wapakoneta 21, Celina 17

Warren Champion 35, Newton Falls 8

Warren Harding 35, Austintown-Fitch 21

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 21, Washington C.H. 14

Waterford 55, Belpre 0

Westerville N. 35, Dublin Scioto 10

Westerville S. 31, Worthington Kilbourne 30

Wheelersburg 36, Portsmouth W. 6

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 29, Toronto 27

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 49, Oxford Talawanda 36

Whiteford, Mich. 22, Lucas 6

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 31, Perrysburg 14

Wickliffe 44, Beachwood 7

Williamsburg 48, Batavia Clermont NE 13

Wilmington 42, Mt. Orab Western Brown 21

Windham 41, Fairport Harbor Harding 25

Wintersville Indian Creek 20, Richmond Edison 13

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 52, Shadyside 0

Wooster Triway 54, Orrville 35

Worthington Christian 35, Cols. Bexley 0

Youngs. Boardman 42, Canfield 17

Youngs. East 14, Youngs. Chaney High School 13

Youngs. Liberty 39, Ravenna SE 19

Youngs. Ursuline 30, Youngs. Mooney 0

Youngs. Valley Christian 34, Columbiana 28

Zanesville Maysville 17, Crooksville 14

Zanesville Rosecrans 30, Millersport 12

Zanesville W. Muskingum 56, Byesville Meadowbrook 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cols. Grandview Hts. vs. Cols. Mifflin, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Caution urged at Middletown intersection where injury crash damaged...
2
Threat at Madison schools a hoax ‘swatting’ incident
3
Bonobo bites Cincinnati Zoo care team member’s thumb, causing ‘partial...
4
Middletown cellphone store robbery suspects charged with robbery...
5
Former Middletown Paperboard site gets $1.5M grant to help redevelop...