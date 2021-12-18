Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Liberty Union 53, Circleville 25
Bellevue 55, Vermilion 32
Bloom-Carroll 54, Amanda-Clearcreek 41
Brooklyn 50, Middlefield Cardinal 11
Bryan 51, Swanton 11
Canal Winchester 35, Westerville N. 30
Castalia Margaretta 83, Milan Edison 29
Chagrin Falls 46, Geneva 37
Chesterland W. Geauga 70, Ashtabula Edgewood 29
Clyde 55, Sandusky 34
Cols. Upper Arlington 45, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 41
Delta 46, Hamler Patrick Henry 36
Dublin Coffman 77, Hilliard Davidson 44
Dublin Jerome 39, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 26
Dublin Scioto 46, Cols. Franklin Hts. 11
Grove City 60, Pickerington N. 51
Holgate 33, Edon 23
Kansas Lakota 52, Tiffin Calvert 45
Lakeside Danbury 51, Fremont St. Joseph 24
Liberty Center 47, Metamora Evergreen 40
Marysville 43, Thomas Worthington 31
Montpelier 49, Gorham Fayette 20
New Albany 62, Galloway Westland 12
New Riegel 57, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 25
Newark 60, Grove City Cent. Crossing 29
Oak Harbor 50, Willard 48
Orange 48, Ashtabula Lakeside 27
Pickerington Cent. 78, Groveport-Madison 43
Pioneer N. Central 43, Stryker 33
Reynoldsburg 73, Lancaster 32
Rocky River Lutheran W. 47, Burton Berkshire 36
Sandusky Perkins 46, Tiffin Columbian 23
Sunbury Big Walnut 52, Worthington Kilbourne 36
W. Unity Hilltop 55, Pettisville 23
Wauseon 65, Archbold 50
Westerville S. 42, Delaware Hayes 28
Whitehall-Yearling 41, Delaware Buckeye Valley 39
Worthington Christian 62, Cols. School for Girls 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Beachwood vs. Painesville Harvey, ccd.
Cols. Beechcroft vs. North Intl, ccd.
Garfield Hts. Trinity vs. Orwell Grand Valley, ccd.
Independence vs. Wickliffe, ccd.
