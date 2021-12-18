Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 29 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Liberty Union 53, Circleville 25

Bellevue 55, Vermilion 32

Bloom-Carroll 54, Amanda-Clearcreek 41

Brooklyn 50, Middlefield Cardinal 11

Bryan 51, Swanton 11

Canal Winchester 35, Westerville N. 30

Castalia Margaretta 83, Milan Edison 29

Chagrin Falls 46, Geneva 37

Chesterland W. Geauga 70, Ashtabula Edgewood 29

Clyde 55, Sandusky 34

Cols. Upper Arlington 45, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 41

Delta 46, Hamler Patrick Henry 36

Dublin Coffman 77, Hilliard Davidson 44

Dublin Jerome 39, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 26

Dublin Scioto 46, Cols. Franklin Hts. 11

Grove City 60, Pickerington N. 51

Holgate 33, Edon 23

Kansas Lakota 52, Tiffin Calvert 45

Lakeside Danbury 51, Fremont St. Joseph 24

Liberty Center 47, Metamora Evergreen 40

Marysville 43, Thomas Worthington 31

Montpelier 49, Gorham Fayette 20

New Albany 62, Galloway Westland 12

New Riegel 57, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 25

Newark 60, Grove City Cent. Crossing 29

Oak Harbor 50, Willard 48

Orange 48, Ashtabula Lakeside 27

Pickerington Cent. 78, Groveport-Madison 43

Pioneer N. Central 43, Stryker 33

Reynoldsburg 73, Lancaster 32

Rocky River Lutheran W. 47, Burton Berkshire 36

Sandusky Perkins 46, Tiffin Columbian 23

Sunbury Big Walnut 52, Worthington Kilbourne 36

W. Unity Hilltop 55, Pettisville 23

Wauseon 65, Archbold 50

Westerville S. 42, Delaware Hayes 28

Whitehall-Yearling 41, Delaware Buckeye Valley 39

Worthington Christian 62, Cols. School for Girls 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Beachwood vs. Painesville Harvey, ccd.

Cols. Beechcroft vs. North Intl, ccd.

Garfield Hts. Trinity vs. Orwell Grand Valley, ccd.

Independence vs. Wickliffe, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Bengals great Anthony Muñoz treats Hamilton school kids to shopping...
2
Top local news for Friday, Dec. 17, 2021
3
Services set for Lewis, co-founder of Broad Street Bash in Middletown
4
Trenton man arrested after local law enforcement agencies confiscate...
5
Schedule of fairs in Ohio in 2022 announced
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top