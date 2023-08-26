Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Ansonia 56, Covington 0
Archbold 29, St. Henry 0
Ashland Crestview 20, Howard E. Knox 14
Atwater Waterloo 21, Leetonia 0
Bellevue 26, Wauseon 3
Belmont Union Local 48, Rayland Buckeye 7
Beverly Ft. Frye 62, Belpre 0
Caledonia River Valley 42, Mansfield Madison 0
Can. South 43, Dover 34
Canal Winchester 20, New Albany 14, OT
Celina 37, St. Marys Memorial 15
Cin. Country Day 33, Bradford 6
Clyde 44, Tol. Start 12
Columbus Grove 24, Findlay Liberty-Benton 14
Cortland Lakeview 32, Jefferson Area 13
Creston Norwayne 33, Can. Cent. Cath. 7
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 30, Kent Roosevelt 0
Danville 67, Bucyrus 6
Defiance 16, Wapakoneta 13
Dublin Coffman 22, Centerville 14
Eastlake North 35, Norwalk 0
Edgerton 46, W. Unity Hilltop 12
Elida 13, Lima Shawnee 9
Findlay 43, Lima Sr. 0
Gahanna Lincoln 34, Groveport-Madison 3
Galion 21, Carey 14
Galion Northmor 60, Greenwich S. Cent. 0
Germantown Valley View 60, Milton-Union 7
Gibsonburg 12, Attica Seneca E. 8
Granville 15, Bellville Clear Fork 0
Green 21, Canfield S. Range 7
Hamilton Badin 10, Cols. DeSales 6
Hannibal River 0, Glouster Trimble 0
Harrod Allen E. 28, Arlington 3
Hilliard Davidson 48, Grove City 21
Huron 49, Sheffield Brookside 0
Jeromesville Hillsdale 21, Lucas 17
Kansas Lakota 31, Arcadia 7
Kettering Alter 49, Day. Thurgood Marshall 6
Lancaster Fairfield Union 38, Pomeroy Meigs 0
Leipsic 48, Van Buren 0
Liberty Center 47, Napoleon 6
Lodi Cloverleaf 17, LaGrange Keystone 7
London 21, Chillicothe 0
Louisville 22, Zanesville 0
Magnolia Sandy Valley 49, Akr. Manchester 13
Mansfield Sr. 24, Canfield 10
Maria Stein Marion Local 63, Franklin 7
Marion Elgin 32, Morral Ridgedale 0
Massillon 56, Can. Glenoak 7
McArthur Vinton County 19, Circleville 8
McComb 55, Convoy Crestview 13
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 56, Cory-Rawson 14
Medina Buckeye 28, Amherst Steele 13
Millbury Lake 33, Northwood 0
Minster 35, St. Paris Graham 0
Mogadore 21, Ravenna 3
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 47, Newton Falls 14
New Middletown Spring. 42, Brookfield 7
Oak Harbor 44, Tol. Woodward 0
Oberlin Firelands 30, Vermilion 0
Ontario 35, Centerburg 0
Perrysburg 17, Marysville 14
Philo 20, Carrollton 14
Poland Seminary 41, Warren Howland 0
Richfield Revere 42, Akron Garfield 0
Richmond Edison 35, Independence 0
Richwood N. Union 41, N. Lewisburg Triad 0
Rittman 52, Windham 0
STVM 16, Massillon Perry 14
Salineville Southern 38, Columbiana Crestview 6
Sandusky Perkins 62, Elyria Cath. 19
Spring. NW 34, Spring. Greenon 0
St. Clairsville 54, Martins Ferry 0
Steubenville 29, New Philadelphia 14
Sugarcreek Garaway 40, Apple Creek Waynedale 12
Sullivan Black River 12, West Salem Northwestern 6
Tol. Christian 56, Morenci, Mich. 14
Toronto 48, E. Palestine 0
Trotwood-Madison 38, Kettering Fairmont 8
Troy 58, Greenville 0
Upper Sandusky 26, Mt. Gilead 12
Versailles 35, Ft. Loramie 0
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 42, Arcanum 13
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 57, Warsaw River View 6
Wadsworth 45, Wooster 13
Waynesfield-Goshen 63, Crestline 0
Wickliffe 48, Ashtabula St. John 12
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 43, Bridgeport 0
Youngs. Ursuline 38, Parma Padua 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/