Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA State Tournament=
Division VII=
Semifinal=
Delphos St John’s 61, Malvern 32
Kalida 58, Jeromesville Hillsdale 46
Division VI=
Semifinal=
Berlin Hiland 65, Kirtland 43
Maria Stein Marion Local 46, Van Wert Lincolnview 30
Division V=
Semifinal=
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 38, Cin. Summit 27
Gahanna Cols. Academy 59, Zanesville W. Muskingum 44
Division IV=
State Championship=
Cin. Wyoming 73, Cle. Glenville 48
Division III=
State Championship=
Trotwood-Madison 48, Steubenville 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
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