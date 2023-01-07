journal-news logo
Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ansonia 49, Newton Local 48

Ashville Teays Valley 67, Circleville Logan Elm 46

Bellevue 48, Sandusky 32

Bellville Clear Fork 54, Sparta Highland 26

Berlin Center Western Reserve 60, McDonald 37

Bryan 52, Archbold 34

Caledonia River Valley 63, Galion 13

Castalia Margaretta 40, Oak Harbor 29

Circleville 32, Bloom-Carroll 30

Cols. Northland 63, Cols. Whetstone 56, OT

Corning Miller 30, Fairfield Christian 29

Delta 32, Metamora Evergreen 25

Dublin Coffman 61, Cols. Upper Arlington 33

Dublin Jerome 52, Lewis Center Olentangy 42

Hilliard Darby 55, Thomas Worthington 45

Huron 51, Willard 44

Independence 48, Mantua Crestwood 39

Lakeside Danbury 67, Tiffin Calvert 29

Liberty Center 51, Wauseon 28

Marion Pleasant 45, Marion Harding 29

Marysville 72, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 13

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 39, Upper Sandusky 33, OT

Oberlin Firelands 74, Sullivan Black River 66

Perry 55, Chesterland W. Geauga 42

Stow-Munroe Falls 34, Macedonia Nordonia 24

Sycamore Mohawk 49, Carey 42

Sylvania Southview 59, Maumee 30

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 56, Napoleon 21

Zanesville Rosecrans 54, Grove City Christian 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

