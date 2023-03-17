X

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Championship=

Division II=

State Semifinal=

Akr. Buchtel 60, Bishop Ready 50

Rocky River Lutheran W. 56, Day. Chaminade Julienne 54

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

