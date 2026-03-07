Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA State Tournament Regional Final=
Division I=
Region 2=
Kettering Fairmont 66, Lewis Center Olentangy 45
Region 3=
Pickerington Central 59, New Albany 28
Division II=
Region 6=
Olmsted Falls 40, Hudson 29
Region 7=
Sunbury Big Walnut 67, Worthington Kilbourne 54
Division IV=
Region 15=
Circleville 40, Wintersville Indian Creek 26
Division V=
Region 17=
Creston Norwayne 52, Doylestown Chippewa 33
Division VI=
Region 24=
Canal Winchester Harvest 52, Sarahsville Shenandoah 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
