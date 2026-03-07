Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
21 hours ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Tournament Regional Final=

Division I=

Region 2=

Kettering Fairmont 66, Lewis Center Olentangy 45

Region 3=

Pickerington Central 59, New Albany 28

Division II=

Region 6=

Olmsted Falls 40, Hudson 29

Region 7=

Sunbury Big Walnut 67, Worthington Kilbourne 54

Division IV=

Region 15=

Circleville 40, Wintersville Indian Creek 26

Division V=

Region 17=

Creston Norwayne 52, Doylestown Chippewa 33

Division VI=

Region 24=

Canal Winchester Harvest 52, Sarahsville Shenandoah 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

