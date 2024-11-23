Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Regional Final=

Division I=

Region 1=

St. Edward (OH) 13, Mentor 7

Region 2=

Centerville 23, Huber Hts. Wayne 14

Region 3=

Powell Olentangy Liberty 21, Pickerington N. 9

Region 4=

Cin. Moeller 28, St. Xavier (OH) 23

Division II=

Region 5=

Akr. Hoban 21, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 7

Region 6=

Avon 28, Medina Highland 20

Region 7=

Sunbury Big Walnut 14, Massillon Washington 7

Region 8=

Cin. Anderson 28, Cin. La Salle 21

Division III=

Region 9=

Youngs. Ursuline 54, Gates Mills Gilmour 0

Region 10=

Tol. Cent. Cath. 45, Parma Padua 7

Region 11=

Bishop Watterson 37, Steubenville 7

Region 12=

London 13, Bellbrook 0

Division IV=

Region 13=

Cle. Glenville 12, Perry 6, OT

Region 14=

Sandusky Perkins 28, Ontario 21

Region 15=

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 48, St Clairsville 7

Region 16=

Cin. Taft 26, Kettering Alter 12

Division V=

Region 17=

Canfield S. Range 17, Poland Seminary 16

Region 18=

Liberty Center 34, Milan Edison 6

Region 19=

Ironton 55, Wheelersburg 0

Region 20=

W. Liberty-Salem 21, Lewistown Indian Lake 14

Division VI=

Region 21=

Kirtland 41, Dalton 6

Region 22=

Bluffton 24, Hamler Patrick Henry 7

Region 23=

Galion Northmor 37, Cols. Grandview Hts. 6

Region 24=

Coldwater 45, Anna 21

Division VII=

Region 25=

Jeromesville Hillsdale 44, Cuyahoga Hts. 14

Region 26=

Columbus Grove 14, Delphos St John's 0

Region 27=

Danville 40, Beaver Eastern 6

Region 28=

Maria Stein Marion Local 21, Minster 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

