Friday's Scores

Antwerp 41, Hicksville 6
Archbold 42, Hamler Patrick Henry 7
Arlington 56, N. Baltimore 7
Aurora 55, Richfield Revere 0
Baltimore Liberty Union 48, Circleville 7
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 40, Gibsonburg 22
Bishop Hartley 41, Bishop Watterson 27
Bloomdale Elmwood 42, Rossford 7
Bridgeport 50, Paden City, W.Va. 8
Can. South 42, Warren Howland 14
Canfield S. Range 34, Hubbard 0
Carlisle 37, Waynesville 0
Casstown Miami E. 30, Covington 9
Castalia Margaretta 48, Fremont St. Joseph 14
Chardon 38, Eastlake North 0
Cin. Anderson 21, Cin. Turpin 14
Cin. Country Day 41, Miami Valley Christian Academy 8
Cin. Wyoming 38, Cin. Madeira 7
Cle. Collinwood 22, Cle. John Adams 14
Cle. John Marshall 50, Cle. JFK 0
Cle. Rhodes 48, Cle. E. Tech 0
Clyde 14, Bellevue 6
Coldwater 55, Rockford Parkway 19
Cols. Beechcroft 20, Cols. Northland 16
Cols. DeSales 35, Cols. St. Charles 8
Cols. Upper Arlington 42, Hilliard Davidson 14
Columbus Grove 31, Bluffton 0
Cuyahoga Hts. 48, Wickliffe 16
Dalton 30, Creston Norwayne 28
Defiance Ayersville 54, Paulding 6
Defiance Tinora 43, Sherwood Fairview 0
Delaware Hayes 49, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 42, Thomas Worthington 6
Dover 24, New Philadelphia 7
Fairfield 23, Middletown 0
Fredericktown 28, Centerburg 25
Genoa Area 49, Elmore Woodmore 12
Groveport-Madison 23, Grove City Cent. Crossing 13
Hanoverton United 28, Salineville Southern 6
Harrod Allen E. 49, Ada 6
Haviland Wayne Trace 41, Edgerton 7
Heath 27, Johnstown 7
Hilliard Bradley 31, Dublin Coffman 28
Hilliard Darby 16, Dublin Jerome 10
Howard E. Knox 35, Danville 21
Jefferson Area 23, Cortland Lakeview 3
Kirtland 41, Orange 7
LaGrange Keystone 41, Lorain Clearview 0
Lancaster 41, Newark 6
Lancaster Fairfield Union 20, Amanda-Clearcreek 0
Leavittsburg LaBrae 56, Campbell Memorial 13
Leipsic 35, Convoy Crestview 21
Lexington 51, Caledonia River Valley 12
Liberty Center 35, Delta 16
Lore City Buckeye Trail 58, Newcomerstown 26
Lucas 14, Mogadore 0
Magnolia Sandy Valley 49, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 6
Malvern 7, E. Can. 0
Mansfield Sr. 49, Mansfield Madison 7
Maria Stein Marion Local 34, Anna 0
Marietta 20, Vincent Warren 0
Marion Elgin 53, Crestline 8
Marion Pleasant 26, Galion 12
Marysville 35, Lewis Center Olentangy 13
McComb 33, Findlay Liberty-Benton 7
Mechanicsburg 30, W. Jefferson 13
Medina Highland 42, Copley 21
Mentor 48, Euclid 7
Metamora Evergreen 30, Swanton 0
Middlefield Cardinal 48, Burton Berkshire 14
Milford 28, Cin. West Clermont 7
Millersburg W. Holmes 39, Mt. Vernon 21
Milton-Union 30, DeGraff Riverside 14
Monroe 16, Eaton 14
Montpelier 22, W. Unity Hilltop 6
N. Can. Hoover 38, Massillon Jackson 7
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 45, Attica Seneca E. 13
Napoleon 35, Bowling Green 0
New Albany 56, Westerville Cent. 20
New Carlisle Tecumseh 9, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7
New Madison Tri-Village 36, New Paris National Trail 7
New Middletown Spring. 49, Sebring McKinley 0
Newark Cath. 45, Johnstown Northridge 14
Norton 41, Mogadore Field 7
Ottawa-Glandorf 41, Kenton 0
Painesville Riverside 14, Willoughby S. 7
Pandora-Gilboa 73, Cory-Rawson 0
Pataskala Licking Hts. 13, Newark Licking Valley 10
Perry 28, Chesterland W. Geauga 7
Piketon 44, Chillicothe Huntington 14
Piqua 49, Riverside Stebbins 6
Plain City Jonathan Alder 36, Spring. Shawnee 28
Plymouth 32, Greenwich S. Cent. 28
Pomeroy Meigs 36, Albany Alexander 3
Port Clinton 42, Oak Harbor 7
Proctorville Fairland 42, Chesapeake 0
Rayland Buckeye 25, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 0
Richmond Edison 12, Wintersville Indian Creek 7
Richwood N. Union 33, Urbana 0
Shadyside 21, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 20
Sidney 38, Xenia 0
Smithville 28, Rittman 6
Spencerville 56, Delphos Jefferson 0
Spring. Cath. Cent. 34, S. Charleston SE 7
Spring. NE 14, Milford Center Fairbanks 0
Springboro 35, Miamisburg 7
Springfield 47, Clayton Northmont 0
St. Henry 34, Delphos St. John's 14
St. Marys Memorial 35, Celina 0
Stow-Munroe Falls 22, Hudson 21
Streetsboro 58, Akr. Springfield 0
Sugarcreek Garaway 19, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14
Tipp City Tippecanoe 27, Greenville 13
Tol. Waite 47, Tol. Bowsher 29
Trenton Edgewood 48, Harrison 13
Troy 31, Vandalia Butler 0
Troy Christian 38, Tipp City Bethel 0
Utica 31, Hebron Lakewood 0
Van Buren 42, Vanlue 0
Versailles 41, Minster 0
W. Chester Lakota W. 34, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 7
Wadsworth 47, Twinsburg 7
Wapakoneta 27, Defiance 6
Warren JFK 35, Ravenna SE 0
Warsaw River View 49, Coshocton 41
Wauseon 31, Bryan 0
Waynesfield-Goshen 14, Dola Hardin Northern 9
Wheelersburg 38, Portsmouth W. 0
Williamsburg 35, Batavia Clermont NE 14
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 15, McDermott Scioto NW 13
Youngs. Valley Christian 37, E. Palestine 0
Zanesville 43, Logan 0
Zanesville Rosecrans 33, Corning Miller 8
