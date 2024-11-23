Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 54, Can. Glenoak 30
Arcadia 57, Sycamore Mohawk 31
Ashland Crestview 62, Lucas 60, OT
Attica Seneca E. 56, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 51, OT
Batavia 53, Cin. Turpin 42
Bay (OH) 37, Amherst Steele 14
Beachwood 53, Morgan 21
Bellaire 64, Shadyside 26
Belmont Union Local 59, Beaver 11
Beloit W. Branch 45, Norton 41
Bidwell River Valley 62, Gallipolis Gallia 36
Bishop Fenwick 55, Cin. Madeira 34
Bluffton 49, Cory-Rawson 23
Bradford 32, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 28
Brookville 46, Monroe 37
Brunswick 51, N. Ridgeville 38
Bryan 48, Mansfield 46
Bucyrus Wynford 41, Howard E. Knox 29
CSG 47, Genoa Christian 44
Canal Fulton Northwest 50, Richfield Revere 32
Carrollton 54, Alliance 9
Centerburg 56, Heath 30
Chagrin Falls 82, Madison 67
Chillicothe Unioto 65, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 26
Chillicothe Zane Trace 41, Oak Hill 15
Cin. Indian Hill 54, Norwood 24
Cols. Centennial 64, Cols. Eastmoor 31
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 62, Cols. Grandview Hts. 39
Columbiana 57, New Middletown Spring. 55, OT
Conneaut 61, Vienna Mathews 33
Convoy Crestview 40, Ft. Recovery 24
Copley 64, Streetsboro 60
Cortland Lakeview 61, Warren Howland 50
Covington 52, Piqua 34
Cuyahoga Falls 53, Peninsula Woodridge 38
Defiance Tinora 34, Miller City 32
Delaware Buckeye Valley 50, Caledonia River Valley 21
Delaware Christian 57, Galion 38
Dola Hardin Northern 48, New Bremen 37
E. Can. 48, New Franklin Manchester 20
Elyria Cath. 42, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 38
Fairview 41, Vermilion 28
Fredericktown 49, Sparta Highland 39
Ft. Loramie 49, Casstown Miami E. 30
Geneva 55, Gates Mills Hawken 34
Germantown Valley View 59, Franklin 41
Granville Christian 48, Millersport 44
Greenfield McClain 42, Bainbridge Paint Valley 34
Greenville 54, Eaton 50
Hamilton Ross 50, Loveland 41
Hannibal River 55, Barnesville 25
Harrison 62, Cin. Colerain 41
Harrod Allen E. 57, Arlington 36
Horizon-Cleveland 34, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 25
Hubbard 52, Youngs. Mooney 51
Kalida 49, Holgate 22
Kansas Lakota 50, Bloomdale Elmwood 49
Kings Mills Kings 59, Seton 51
LaGrange Keystone 54, Collins Western Reserve 20
Lakeside Danbury 52, Northwood 10
Lodi Cloverleaf 52, Barberton 36
Marietta 73, Belpre 38
Marion Pleasant 57, Bucyrus 30
Martins Ferry 68, E. Liverpool 28
Massillon Jackson 72, Massillon Tuslaw 58
McArthur Vinton County 61, Waverly 57
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 39, Ada 31
Metamora Evergreen 46, Edgerton 35
Miami Valley Christian Academy 46, Cin. Seven Hills 39
Middletown 41, Trenton Edgewood 29
Milford Center Fairbanks 67, Marion Elgin 48
Minerva 46, Magnolia Sandy Valley 38
Montpelier 35, Defiance Ayersville 24
Montverde Academy, Fla. 75, Purcell Marian 69
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 55, Lima Bath 42
Mt. Orab Western Brown 64, Hillsboro 55
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 47, Lima Cent. Cath. 40
New Concord John Glenn 48, McConnelsville Morgan 42
Newark 48, Grove City 42
Niles McKinley 42, Youngs. Liberty 10
Norwalk 59, Ashland 25
Orwell Grand Valley 46, Middlefield Cardinal 38
Ottoville 52, Van Wert 26
Painesville Harvey 48, Elyria Open Door 47
Pandora-Gilboa 50, Leipsic 33
Parma Padua 68, Chagrin Falls Kenston 38
Pataskala Licking Hts. 64, Galloway Westland 32
Perrysburg 60, Holland Springfield 22
Port Clinton 42, Elmore Woodmore 32
Proctorville Fairland 66, Canal Winchester Harvest 53
Racine Southern 67, Wellston 31
Reading 53, Lockland 17
Richwood N. Union 49, Cardington-Lincoln 35
Rocky River Lutheran W. 75, Brooklyn 3
Rootstown 65, Garrettsville Garfield 16
Salem 54, Hanoverton United 10
Sardinia Eastern Brown 45, Blanchester 18
Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 32, Independence 30
Sidney 67, Russia 62
Spencerville 49, Celina 41
Spring. Kenton Ridge 48, Spring. Cath. Cent. 28
St Marys 63, Sherwood Fairview 53
Stewart Federal Hocking 91, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 86
Strongsville 52, Berlin Hiland 47
Stryker 40, Pettisville 29
Sugar Grove Berne Union 40, Cols. Cristo Rey 25
Thomas Worthington 55, Grove City Cent. Crossing 33
Tiffin Columbian 36, Bowling Green 27
Tipp City Bethel 39, Jackson Center 32
Tol. Whitmer 27, Napoleon 24
Tontogany Otsego 46, N. Baltimore 45
Uhrichsville Claymont 35, Bowerston Conotton Valley 27
Union City Mississinawa Valley 62, Sidney Lehman 10
Utica 41, Philo 40
Versailles 46, Botkins 30
Vincent Warren 38, New Lexington 27
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 45, Carlisle 24
Warren JFK 54, Youngs. East 43
Wauseon 63, Tol. Bowsher 54
Waynesfield-Goshen 49, Mechanicsburg 47
Waynesville 66, Wilmington 33
Wellington 42, Rittman 18
Whitehall-Yearling 72, Newark Licking Valley 47
Wickliffe 46, Ashtabula Lakeside 30
Windham 23, Campbell Memorial 19
Wintersville Indian Creek 61, Cambridge 27
Worthington Kilbourne 53, Westerville Cent. 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/