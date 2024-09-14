Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ada 43, Bloomdale Elmwood 14

Akr. Hoban 42, Akr. East 6

Alliance 46, Akr. Ellet 24

Amherst Steele 21, Grafton Midview 16

Andover Pymatuning Valley 26, Rootstown 21

Ansonia 28, Arcanum 14

Apple Creek Waynedale 34, Rittman 20

Ashland 17, New Philadelphia 14

Ashville Teays Valley 35, Lancaster 28

Athens 47, Albany Alexander 0

Attica Seneca E. 36, Bucyrus Wynford 15

Aurora 42, Richfield Revere 10

Austintown-Fitch 17, Painesville Riverside 3

Avon 58, Elyria 0

Avon Lake 36, Berea-Midpark 35

Bainbridge Paint Valley 62, Southeastern 6

Baltimore Liberty Union 53, Hebron Lakewood 29

Barnesville 57, Rayland Buckeye 7

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 27, Gibsonburg 14

Beaver Eastern 70, Fayetteville-Perry 0

Bellaire 41, Brownsville, Pa. 0

Bellefontaine 49, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 0

Bellevue 21, Norwalk 18

Belmont Union Local 49, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 13

Beloit W. Branch 20, Youngs. Chaney High School 6

Berlin Center Western Reserve 35, McDonald 34, OT

Beverly Ft. Frye 35, Waterford 7

Bishop Fenwick 28, Cin. Aiken 14

Bishop Hartley 37, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 7

Bishop Watterson 51, Tiffin Columbian 7

Bloom-Carroll 35, Amanda-Clearcreek 10

Bowerston Conotton Valley 39, Strasburg 6

Bowling Green 34, Holland Springfield 7

Brookfield 45, Warren Champion 13

Burton Berkshire 17, Garfield Hts. Trinity 15

Byesville Meadowbrook 40, Crooksville 20

Can. Cent. Cath. 24, Salem 21, 2OT

Can. McKinley 35, Can. Glenoak 6

Can. South 42, Orrville 28

Canal Winchester 20, Reynoldsburg 14

Canfield 17, Poland Seminary 10

Canfield S. Range 38, Cortland Lakeview 7

Carey 40, Upper Sandusky 3

Carrollton 21, Warren Howland 14

Celina 23, Lima Shawnee 3

Centerville 31, Kettering Fairmont 28

Chesterland W. Geauga 36, Ashtabula Lakeside 24

Chillicothe Unioto 35, Williamsport Westfall 0

Chillicothe Zane Trace 27, Frankfort Adena 6

Cin. Anderson 41, Lebanon 7

Cin. Clark Montessori 26, Norwood 12

Cin. College Prep. 50, Cin. Country Day 42

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 27, Worthington Christian 20

Cin. Indian Hill 48, Cin. Mariemont 0

Cin. La Salle 7, Lou. Central, Ky. 6

Cin. McNicholas 27, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 6

Cin. Mt Healthy 20, Cin. Taft 16

Cin. Oak Hills 45, Cin. Colerain 13

Cin. Princeton 17, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 16

Cin. Winton Woods 31, Cin. Turpin 0

Cin. Wyoming 35, Cin. Madeira 7

Circleville Logan Elm 35, Circleville 17

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 56, Blanchester 15

Clayton Northmont 20, Beavercreek 15

Cle. Glenville 34, Cle. Hay 0

Cle. Hts. 20, Brunswick 17

Cle. John Marshall 38, Cle. E. Tech 28

Cle. Rhodes 42, Cle. JFK 8

Cle. VASJ 53, Chagrin Falls Kenston 35

Coldwater 34, Anna 18

Collins Western Reserve 35, Plymouth 0

Cols. Beechcroft 26, Cols. Centennial 15

Cols. Briggs 34, Cols. Marion-Franklin 24

Cols. DeSales 49, Linsly, W.Va. 13

Cols. Eastmoor 34, Cols. Independence 0

Cols. Grandview Hts. 31, Cols. Bexley 6

Cols. Northland 20, Cols. Linden-McKinley 12

Cols. St. Charles 40, Whitehall-Yearling 20

Cols. Upper Arlington 32, New Albany 0

Cols. Walnut Ridge 36, Cols. Africentric 18

Cols. Whetstone 13, Cols. Mifflin 12

Columbia Station Columbia 35, Oberlin Firelands 19

Columbiana Crestview 44, Youngs. Liberty 14

Columbus Grove 45, Spencerville 7

Corning Miller 37, Millersport 6

Covington 45, Troy Christian 0

Creston Norwayne 56, West Salem Northwestern 0

Crown City S. Gallia 35, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 7

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 47, Massillon Tuslaw 7

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 42, Cle. St Ignatius 7

Cuyahoga Hts. 21, Chagrin Falls 14, 2OT

Dalton 46, Smithville 7

Danville 20, Mt Gilead 8

Dawson-Bryant High School 44, Chesapeake 14

Day. Belmont 42, Cin. Gamble Montessori 8

Day. Carroll 23, Cin. NW 20, 3OT

Day. Chaminade Julienne 26, Franklin 7

Day. Christian 41, Hamilton New Miami 7

Day. Northridge 28, Casstown Miami E. 10

DeGraff Riverside 20, Tipp City Bethel 13

Defiance 41, Van Wert 14

Defiance Tinora 37, Hicksville 13

Delaware Buckeye Valley 16, Pataskala Licking Hts. 15

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 22, Powell Olentangy Liberty 21

Delta 35, Bryan 0

Dola Hardin Northern 21, Waynesfield-Goshen 20

Dresden Tri-Valley 65, McConnelsville Morgan 0

Dublin Jerome 24, Westerville Cent. 7

E. Can. 43, Louisville Aquinas 6

E. Palestine 42, Lisbon David Anderson 27

East 52, Day. Thurgood Marshall 0

Eastlake North 31, Lyndhurst Brush 17

Eaton 34, Day. Oakwood 7

Edgerton 42, Antwerp 21

Edon 41, Castalia Margaretta 7

Elmore Woodmore 41, Willard 34

Euclid 14, Shaker Hts. 10

Fairview 35, Brooklyn 0

Findlay Liberty-Benton 56, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 6

Fredericktown 45, Cardington-Lincoln 18

Ft. Loramie 28, Convoy Crestview 21

Gahanna Cols. Academy 39, Zanesville 0

Gahanna Lincoln 31, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 21

Galion 41, Bellville Clear Fork 21

Galion Northmor 34, Centerburg 26

Galloway Westland 41, Worthington Kilbourne 7

Garrettsville Garfield 28, Leavittsburg LaBrae 14

Gates Mills Gilmour 41, Chardon NDCL 14

Gates Mills Hawken 35, Ashtabula Edgewood 7

Geneva 35, Rocky River Lutheran W. 0

Genoa 47, Fostoria 7

Germantown Valley View 50, Carlisle 20

Glouster Trimble 38, Wellston 18

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 45, Dover 41

Goshen 27, Cin. Woodward 0

Granville 70, Washington C.H. 14

Green 21, N. Can. Hoover 19

Greenfield McClain 42, Lees Creek E. Clinton 0

Greenwich S. Cent. 33, New London 12

Grove City 41, Thomas Worthington 7

Grove City Christian 49, Fairfield Christian 0

Groveport-Madison 56, Newark 13

Hamilton 7, Mason 3

Hamilton Badin 21, Bishop Ready 14

Hamler Patrick Henry 35, Metamora Evergreen 6

Hannibal River 48, Magnolia, W.Va. 20

Hanoverton United 28, Columbiana 7

Harrison 49, Cin. Western Hills 0

Hilliard Bradley 21, Marysville 3

Hilliard Davidson 43, Hilliard Darby 7

Howard E. Knox 34, Loudonville 0

Hubbard 41, Niles McKinley 6

Hudson 45, Stow-Munroe Falls 7

Jackson 49, Mt. Orab Western Brown 14

Jamestown Greeneview 22, W. Jefferson 7

Jeromesville Hillsdale 63, Doylestown Chippewa 0

Johnstown 41, Mt. Vernon 0

Kent Roosevelt 44, Cuyahoga Falls 0

Kings Mills Kings 28, Cin. West Clermont 10

Kirtland 44, Independence 0

Lakeside Danbury 52, Stryker 26

Lakewood 32, Westlake 21

Lancaster Fairfield Union 34, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 17

Lewis Center Olentangy 35, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 15, New Lebanon Dixie 14

Lewistown Indian Lake 47, New Carlisle Tecumseh 6

Lexington 49, Akr. North 6

Liberty Center 51, Archbold 0

Lima 57, Sylvania Northview 14

Lima Bath 42, Kenton 35

Lima Cent. Cath. 35, Harrod Allen E. 7

Lodi Cloverleaf 34, Akr. Springfield 3

London 54, Spring. Shawnee 0

London Madison-Plains 38, N. Lewisburg Triad 14

Lorain 35, Akr. Firestone 27

Lore City Buckeye Trail 30, Sarahsville Shenandoah 27

Louisville 38, Alliance Marlington 13

Lowellville 26, Campbell Memorial 19

Macedonia Nordonia 45, Solon 7

Madison 24, Parma Hts. Holy Name 7

Magnolia Sandy Valley 42, Minerva 0

Malvern 41, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 7

Mansfield Madison 35, Wooster 24

Mantua Crestwood 40, Beachwood 6

Maria Stein Marion Local 71, Delphos St John's 0

Marietta 28, Uhrichsville Claymont 13

Marion Pleasant 31, Sparta Highland 7

Massillon Jackson 21, Mayfield 19

Massillon Perry 17, Uniontown Lake 7

Massillon Washington 41, Canisius, N.Y. 7

McArthur Vinton County 49, Pomeroy Meigs 17

McComb 48, Arcadia 0

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 48, Lima Perry 20

Mechanicsburg 42, Cedarville 6

Medina Buckeye 28, N. Olmsted 7

Medina Highland 44, Copley 7

Mentor 49, Medina 14

Mentor Lake Cath. 47, Willoughby S. 0

Middletown 36, Cin. Sycamore 0

Middletown Madison 42, Day. Meadowdale 12

Milan Edison 36, Johnstown Northridge 0

Milford (OH) 19, Loveland 12

Milford Center Fairbanks 50, Spring. Cath. Cent. 13

Millersburg W. Holmes 33, Mansfield 7

Mineral Ridge 42, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 14

Minford 22, Oak Hill 21

Minster 42, Rockford Parkway 21

Mogadore 39, Newark Cath. 7

Mogadore Field 20, Peninsula Woodridge 14

Monroe 26, Cin. Hughes 20, OT

Monroeville 31, Ashland Crestview 16

Montpelier 40, Vanlue 8

Morrow Little Miami 20, Cin. Walnut Hills 14

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 28, Marion Elgin 0

N. Baltimore 20, Cory-Rawson 7

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 47, Cin. Deer Park 13

N. Ridgeville 43, Olmsted Falls 17

N. Royalton 55, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 21

Nelsonville-York 48, Bidwell River Valley 7

New Concord John Glenn 49, Coshocton 14

New Franklin Manchester 29, Canal Fulton Northwest 22, OT

New Lexington 38, Zanesville W. Muskingum 35

New Madison Tri-Village 41, Union City Mississinawa Valley 6

New Matamoras Frontier 35, Shadyside 18

New Middletown Spring. 49, Atwater Waterloo 6

New Paris National Trail 47, Bradford 7

New Richmond 35, Batavia Clermont NE 3

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 42, Bucyrus 24

Newark Licking Valley 35, Heath 0

Newcomerstown 34, Toronto 6

Norton 34, Ravenna 0

Oak Harbor 56, Maumee 17

Ontario 27, Caledonia River Valley 14

Orange 30, Conneaut 7

Oregon Clay 54, Findlay 40

Ottawa-Glandorf 28, Elida 7

Painesville Harvey 50, Jefferson Area 24

Pandora-Gilboa 21, Leipsic 18

Parma Normandy 20, Bay (OH) 14

Paulding 24, Haviland Wayne Trace 14

Pemberville Eastwood 42, Millbury Lake 0

Perrysburg 41, Sylvania Southview 7

Philo 61, Warsaw River View 0

Pickerington Cent. 54, Logan 0

Pickerington N. 43, Dublin Coffman 27

Piketon 46, Chillicothe Huntington 0

Plain City Jonathan Alder 35, Richwood N. Union 0

Portsmouth 47, Gallipolis Gallia 0

Portsmouth Notre Dame 12, Miami Valley Christian Academy 9

Portsmouth Sciotoville 40, Manchester 28

Portsmouth W. 18, Chillicothe 17

Proctorville Fairland 49, Ironton Rock Hill 14

Purcell Marian 16, Cols. KIPP 14

Racine Southern 33, Franklin Furnace Green 0

Ravenna SE 43, Newton Falls 14

Reading 31, Cin. Finneytown 0

Richmond Edison 51, Oak Glen, W.Va. 6

River Rouge, Mich. 12, Toledo St John's Jesuit 6, OT

Rocky River 52, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 28

Salineville Southern 26, Wellsville 7

Sandusky 28, Parma Padua 0

Sandusky Perkins 28, Canal Winchester Harvest 22

Sheffield Brookside 38, Oberlin 0

Shelby 33, Marion Harding 14

Sherwood Fairview 41, Defiance Ayersville 7

Sidney 37, Fairborn 27

Sidney Lehman 35, Milton-Union 27

South Point 44, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 6

Spring. Kenton Ridge 27, Spring. NW 21, 2OT

Spring. NE 53, Spring. Greenon 16

Springboro 28, Huber Hts. Wayne 6

Springfield 40, Miamisburg 9

St Bernard-Elmwood Place 37, Cin. Summit 7

St Clairsville 55, Martins Ferry 21

St. Henry (OH) 48, Ft. Recovery 14

St. Xavier (OH) 31, Cin. Withrow 7

Steubenville 38, USO, Pa. 8

Stewart Federal Hocking 48, Belpre 40

Streetsboro 77, Akr. Coventry 0

Struthers 28, Girard 21

Sugar Grove Berne Union 28, Zanesville Rosecrans 14

Sugarcreek Garaway 14, Youngs. Mooney 13

Sullivan Black River 13, Wellington 7, OT

Sunbury Big Walnut 41, Delaware Hayes 21

Sycamore Mohawk 35, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 7

Tallmadge 40, Barberton 13

Thornville Sheridan 44, Zanesville Maysville 0

Tiffin Calvert 28, Kansas Lakota 0

Tipp City Tippecanoe 35, Piqua 10

Tol. Bowsher 29, Tol. Woodward 6

Tol. Cent. Cath. 37, Birmingham Brother Rice, Mich. 0

Tol. Ottawa Hills 37, Port Clinton 30

Tol. Rogers 46, Tol. Waite 18

Tol. St. Francis 30, Clyde 13

Tol. Whitmer 38, Fremont Ross 14

Tontogany Otsego 20, Rossford 19

Trenton Edgewood 34, Oxford Talawanda 14

Troy 48, W. Carrollton 7

Urbana 43, St. Paris Graham 0

Van Buren 21, Arlington 14

Vandalia Butler 41, Greenville 7

Vermilion 25, Elyria Cath. 9

Versailles 18, New Bremen 17

Vincent Warren 40, Cambridge 7

W. Chester Lakota W. 50, Fairfield 14

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 35, Utica 0

W. Unity Hilltop 36, Pioneer N. Central 7

Wadsworth 55, Twinsburg 10

Wapakoneta 28, St Marys 14

Warren Harding 26, STVM 0

Warren JFK 50, Orwell Grand Valley 0

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 34, Bethel-Tate 7

Wauseon 42, Swanton 7

Waverly 27, Lucasville Valley 21

Waynesville 56, Brookville 29

West 18, Columbus South 0

Westerville N. 45, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0

Westerville S. 27, Dublin Scioto 14

Wheelersburg 31, McDermott Scioto NW 0

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 35, Napoleon 10

Wickliffe 39, Middlefield Cardinal 19

Williamsburg 48, Hillsboro 41

Wilmington 35, Hamilton Ross 21

Windham 42, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 0

Wintersville Indian Creek 52, Weir, W.Va. 7

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 42, Caldwell 13

Wooster Triway 17, Navarre Fairless 7

Xenia 49, Riverside Stebbins 6

Youngs. Boardman 29, Maple Hts. 20

Youngs. Ursuline 40, Youngs. East 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. N. College Hill vs. Miami Valley Christian Academy, ccd.

Lorain Clearview vs. LaGrange Keystone, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

