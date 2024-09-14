Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Ada 43, Bloomdale Elmwood 14
Akr. Hoban 42, Akr. East 6
Alliance 46, Akr. Ellet 24
Amherst Steele 21, Grafton Midview 16
Andover Pymatuning Valley 26, Rootstown 21
Ansonia 28, Arcanum 14
Apple Creek Waynedale 34, Rittman 20
Ashland 17, New Philadelphia 14
Ashville Teays Valley 35, Lancaster 28
Athens 47, Albany Alexander 0
Attica Seneca E. 36, Bucyrus Wynford 15
Aurora 42, Richfield Revere 10
Austintown-Fitch 17, Painesville Riverside 3
Avon 58, Elyria 0
Avon Lake 36, Berea-Midpark 35
Bainbridge Paint Valley 62, Southeastern 6
Baltimore Liberty Union 53, Hebron Lakewood 29
Barnesville 57, Rayland Buckeye 7
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 27, Gibsonburg 14
Beaver Eastern 70, Fayetteville-Perry 0
Bellaire 41, Brownsville, Pa. 0
Bellefontaine 49, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 0
Bellevue 21, Norwalk 18
Belmont Union Local 49, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 13
Beloit W. Branch 20, Youngs. Chaney High School 6
Berlin Center Western Reserve 35, McDonald 34, OT
Beverly Ft. Frye 35, Waterford 7
Bishop Fenwick 28, Cin. Aiken 14
Bishop Hartley 37, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 7
Bishop Watterson 51, Tiffin Columbian 7
Bloom-Carroll 35, Amanda-Clearcreek 10
Bowerston Conotton Valley 39, Strasburg 6
Bowling Green 34, Holland Springfield 7
Brookfield 45, Warren Champion 13
Burton Berkshire 17, Garfield Hts. Trinity 15
Byesville Meadowbrook 40, Crooksville 20
Can. Cent. Cath. 24, Salem 21, 2OT
Can. McKinley 35, Can. Glenoak 6
Can. South 42, Orrville 28
Canal Winchester 20, Reynoldsburg 14
Canfield 17, Poland Seminary 10
Canfield S. Range 38, Cortland Lakeview 7
Carey 40, Upper Sandusky 3
Carrollton 21, Warren Howland 14
Celina 23, Lima Shawnee 3
Centerville 31, Kettering Fairmont 28
Chesterland W. Geauga 36, Ashtabula Lakeside 24
Chillicothe Unioto 35, Williamsport Westfall 0
Chillicothe Zane Trace 27, Frankfort Adena 6
Cin. Anderson 41, Lebanon 7
Cin. Clark Montessori 26, Norwood 12
Cin. College Prep. 50, Cin. Country Day 42
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 27, Worthington Christian 20
Cin. Indian Hill 48, Cin. Mariemont 0
Cin. La Salle 7, Lou. Central, Ky. 6
Cin. McNicholas 27, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 6
Cin. Mt Healthy 20, Cin. Taft 16
Cin. Oak Hills 45, Cin. Colerain 13
Cin. Princeton 17, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 16
Cin. Winton Woods 31, Cin. Turpin 0
Cin. Wyoming 35, Cin. Madeira 7
Circleville Logan Elm 35, Circleville 17
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 56, Blanchester 15
Clayton Northmont 20, Beavercreek 15
Cle. Glenville 34, Cle. Hay 0
Cle. Hts. 20, Brunswick 17
Cle. John Marshall 38, Cle. E. Tech 28
Cle. Rhodes 42, Cle. JFK 8
Cle. VASJ 53, Chagrin Falls Kenston 35
Coldwater 34, Anna 18
Collins Western Reserve 35, Plymouth 0
Cols. Beechcroft 26, Cols. Centennial 15
Cols. Briggs 34, Cols. Marion-Franklin 24
Cols. DeSales 49, Linsly, W.Va. 13
Cols. Eastmoor 34, Cols. Independence 0
Cols. Grandview Hts. 31, Cols. Bexley 6
Cols. Northland 20, Cols. Linden-McKinley 12
Cols. St. Charles 40, Whitehall-Yearling 20
Cols. Upper Arlington 32, New Albany 0
Cols. Walnut Ridge 36, Cols. Africentric 18
Cols. Whetstone 13, Cols. Mifflin 12
Columbia Station Columbia 35, Oberlin Firelands 19
Columbiana Crestview 44, Youngs. Liberty 14
Columbus Grove 45, Spencerville 7
Corning Miller 37, Millersport 6
Covington 45, Troy Christian 0
Creston Norwayne 56, West Salem Northwestern 0
Crown City S. Gallia 35, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 7
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 47, Massillon Tuslaw 7
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 42, Cle. St Ignatius 7
Cuyahoga Hts. 21, Chagrin Falls 14, 2OT
Dalton 46, Smithville 7
Danville 20, Mt Gilead 8
Dawson-Bryant High School 44, Chesapeake 14
Day. Belmont 42, Cin. Gamble Montessori 8
Day. Carroll 23, Cin. NW 20, 3OT
Day. Chaminade Julienne 26, Franklin 7
Day. Christian 41, Hamilton New Miami 7
Day. Northridge 28, Casstown Miami E. 10
DeGraff Riverside 20, Tipp City Bethel 13
Defiance 41, Van Wert 14
Defiance Tinora 37, Hicksville 13
Delaware Buckeye Valley 16, Pataskala Licking Hts. 15
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 22, Powell Olentangy Liberty 21
Delta 35, Bryan 0
Dola Hardin Northern 21, Waynesfield-Goshen 20
Dresden Tri-Valley 65, McConnelsville Morgan 0
Dublin Jerome 24, Westerville Cent. 7
E. Can. 43, Louisville Aquinas 6
E. Palestine 42, Lisbon David Anderson 27
East 52, Day. Thurgood Marshall 0
Eastlake North 31, Lyndhurst Brush 17
Eaton 34, Day. Oakwood 7
Edgerton 42, Antwerp 21
Edon 41, Castalia Margaretta 7
Elmore Woodmore 41, Willard 34
Euclid 14, Shaker Hts. 10
Fairview 35, Brooklyn 0
Findlay Liberty-Benton 56, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 6
Fredericktown 45, Cardington-Lincoln 18
Ft. Loramie 28, Convoy Crestview 21
Gahanna Cols. Academy 39, Zanesville 0
Gahanna Lincoln 31, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 21
Galion 41, Bellville Clear Fork 21
Galion Northmor 34, Centerburg 26
Galloway Westland 41, Worthington Kilbourne 7
Garrettsville Garfield 28, Leavittsburg LaBrae 14
Gates Mills Gilmour 41, Chardon NDCL 14
Gates Mills Hawken 35, Ashtabula Edgewood 7
Geneva 35, Rocky River Lutheran W. 0
Genoa 47, Fostoria 7
Germantown Valley View 50, Carlisle 20
Glouster Trimble 38, Wellston 18
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 45, Dover 41
Goshen 27, Cin. Woodward 0
Granville 70, Washington C.H. 14
Green 21, N. Can. Hoover 19
Greenfield McClain 42, Lees Creek E. Clinton 0
Greenwich S. Cent. 33, New London 12
Grove City 41, Thomas Worthington 7
Grove City Christian 49, Fairfield Christian 0
Groveport-Madison 56, Newark 13
Hamilton 7, Mason 3
Hamilton Badin 21, Bishop Ready 14
Hamler Patrick Henry 35, Metamora Evergreen 6
Hannibal River 48, Magnolia, W.Va. 20
Hanoverton United 28, Columbiana 7
Harrison 49, Cin. Western Hills 0
Hilliard Bradley 21, Marysville 3
Hilliard Davidson 43, Hilliard Darby 7
Howard E. Knox 34, Loudonville 0
Hubbard 41, Niles McKinley 6
Hudson 45, Stow-Munroe Falls 7
Jackson 49, Mt. Orab Western Brown 14
Jamestown Greeneview 22, W. Jefferson 7
Jeromesville Hillsdale 63, Doylestown Chippewa 0
Johnstown 41, Mt. Vernon 0
Kent Roosevelt 44, Cuyahoga Falls 0
Kings Mills Kings 28, Cin. West Clermont 10
Kirtland 44, Independence 0
Lakeside Danbury 52, Stryker 26
Lakewood 32, Westlake 21
Lancaster Fairfield Union 34, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 17
Lewis Center Olentangy 35, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 15, New Lebanon Dixie 14
Lewistown Indian Lake 47, New Carlisle Tecumseh 6
Lexington 49, Akr. North 6
Liberty Center 51, Archbold 0
Lima 57, Sylvania Northview 14
Lima Bath 42, Kenton 35
Lima Cent. Cath. 35, Harrod Allen E. 7
Lodi Cloverleaf 34, Akr. Springfield 3
London 54, Spring. Shawnee 0
London Madison-Plains 38, N. Lewisburg Triad 14
Lorain 35, Akr. Firestone 27
Lore City Buckeye Trail 30, Sarahsville Shenandoah 27
Louisville 38, Alliance Marlington 13
Lowellville 26, Campbell Memorial 19
Macedonia Nordonia 45, Solon 7
Madison 24, Parma Hts. Holy Name 7
Magnolia Sandy Valley 42, Minerva 0
Malvern 41, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 7
Mansfield Madison 35, Wooster 24
Mantua Crestwood 40, Beachwood 6
Maria Stein Marion Local 71, Delphos St John's 0
Marietta 28, Uhrichsville Claymont 13
Marion Pleasant 31, Sparta Highland 7
Massillon Jackson 21, Mayfield 19
Massillon Perry 17, Uniontown Lake 7
Massillon Washington 41, Canisius, N.Y. 7
McArthur Vinton County 49, Pomeroy Meigs 17
McComb 48, Arcadia 0
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 48, Lima Perry 20
Mechanicsburg 42, Cedarville 6
Medina Buckeye 28, N. Olmsted 7
Medina Highland 44, Copley 7
Mentor 49, Medina 14
Mentor Lake Cath. 47, Willoughby S. 0
Middletown 36, Cin. Sycamore 0
Middletown Madison 42, Day. Meadowdale 12
Milan Edison 36, Johnstown Northridge 0
Milford (OH) 19, Loveland 12
Milford Center Fairbanks 50, Spring. Cath. Cent. 13
Millersburg W. Holmes 33, Mansfield 7
Mineral Ridge 42, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 14
Minford 22, Oak Hill 21
Minster 42, Rockford Parkway 21
Mogadore 39, Newark Cath. 7
Mogadore Field 20, Peninsula Woodridge 14
Monroe 26, Cin. Hughes 20, OT
Monroeville 31, Ashland Crestview 16
Montpelier 40, Vanlue 8
Morrow Little Miami 20, Cin. Walnut Hills 14
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 28, Marion Elgin 0
N. Baltimore 20, Cory-Rawson 7
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 47, Cin. Deer Park 13
N. Ridgeville 43, Olmsted Falls 17
N. Royalton 55, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 21
Nelsonville-York 48, Bidwell River Valley 7
New Concord John Glenn 49, Coshocton 14
New Franklin Manchester 29, Canal Fulton Northwest 22, OT
New Lexington 38, Zanesville W. Muskingum 35
New Madison Tri-Village 41, Union City Mississinawa Valley 6
New Matamoras Frontier 35, Shadyside 18
New Middletown Spring. 49, Atwater Waterloo 6
New Paris National Trail 47, Bradford 7
New Richmond 35, Batavia Clermont NE 3
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 42, Bucyrus 24
Newark Licking Valley 35, Heath 0
Newcomerstown 34, Toronto 6
Norton 34, Ravenna 0
Oak Harbor 56, Maumee 17
Ontario 27, Caledonia River Valley 14
Orange 30, Conneaut 7
Oregon Clay 54, Findlay 40
Ottawa-Glandorf 28, Elida 7
Painesville Harvey 50, Jefferson Area 24
Pandora-Gilboa 21, Leipsic 18
Parma Normandy 20, Bay (OH) 14
Paulding 24, Haviland Wayne Trace 14
Pemberville Eastwood 42, Millbury Lake 0
Perrysburg 41, Sylvania Southview 7
Philo 61, Warsaw River View 0
Pickerington Cent. 54, Logan 0
Pickerington N. 43, Dublin Coffman 27
Piketon 46, Chillicothe Huntington 0
Plain City Jonathan Alder 35, Richwood N. Union 0
Portsmouth 47, Gallipolis Gallia 0
Portsmouth Notre Dame 12, Miami Valley Christian Academy 9
Portsmouth Sciotoville 40, Manchester 28
Portsmouth W. 18, Chillicothe 17
Proctorville Fairland 49, Ironton Rock Hill 14
Purcell Marian 16, Cols. KIPP 14
Racine Southern 33, Franklin Furnace Green 0
Ravenna SE 43, Newton Falls 14
Reading 31, Cin. Finneytown 0
Richmond Edison 51, Oak Glen, W.Va. 6
River Rouge, Mich. 12, Toledo St John's Jesuit 6, OT
Rocky River 52, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 28
Salineville Southern 26, Wellsville 7
Sandusky 28, Parma Padua 0
Sandusky Perkins 28, Canal Winchester Harvest 22
Sheffield Brookside 38, Oberlin 0
Shelby 33, Marion Harding 14
Sherwood Fairview 41, Defiance Ayersville 7
Sidney 37, Fairborn 27
Sidney Lehman 35, Milton-Union 27
South Point 44, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 6
Spring. Kenton Ridge 27, Spring. NW 21, 2OT
Spring. NE 53, Spring. Greenon 16
Springboro 28, Huber Hts. Wayne 6
Springfield 40, Miamisburg 9
St Bernard-Elmwood Place 37, Cin. Summit 7
St Clairsville 55, Martins Ferry 21
St. Henry (OH) 48, Ft. Recovery 14
St. Xavier (OH) 31, Cin. Withrow 7
Steubenville 38, USO, Pa. 8
Stewart Federal Hocking 48, Belpre 40
Streetsboro 77, Akr. Coventry 0
Struthers 28, Girard 21
Sugar Grove Berne Union 28, Zanesville Rosecrans 14
Sugarcreek Garaway 14, Youngs. Mooney 13
Sullivan Black River 13, Wellington 7, OT
Sunbury Big Walnut 41, Delaware Hayes 21
Sycamore Mohawk 35, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 7
Tallmadge 40, Barberton 13
Thornville Sheridan 44, Zanesville Maysville 0
Tiffin Calvert 28, Kansas Lakota 0
Tipp City Tippecanoe 35, Piqua 10
Tol. Bowsher 29, Tol. Woodward 6
Tol. Cent. Cath. 37, Birmingham Brother Rice, Mich. 0
Tol. Ottawa Hills 37, Port Clinton 30
Tol. Rogers 46, Tol. Waite 18
Tol. St. Francis 30, Clyde 13
Tol. Whitmer 38, Fremont Ross 14
Tontogany Otsego 20, Rossford 19
Trenton Edgewood 34, Oxford Talawanda 14
Troy 48, W. Carrollton 7
Urbana 43, St. Paris Graham 0
Van Buren 21, Arlington 14
Vandalia Butler 41, Greenville 7
Vermilion 25, Elyria Cath. 9
Versailles 18, New Bremen 17
Vincent Warren 40, Cambridge 7
W. Chester Lakota W. 50, Fairfield 14
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 35, Utica 0
W. Unity Hilltop 36, Pioneer N. Central 7
Wadsworth 55, Twinsburg 10
Wapakoneta 28, St Marys 14
Warren Harding 26, STVM 0
Warren JFK 50, Orwell Grand Valley 0
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 34, Bethel-Tate 7
Wauseon 42, Swanton 7
Waverly 27, Lucasville Valley 21
Waynesville 56, Brookville 29
West 18, Columbus South 0
Westerville N. 45, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0
Westerville S. 27, Dublin Scioto 14
Wheelersburg 31, McDermott Scioto NW 0
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 35, Napoleon 10
Wickliffe 39, Middlefield Cardinal 19
Williamsburg 48, Hillsboro 41
Wilmington 35, Hamilton Ross 21
Windham 42, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 0
Wintersville Indian Creek 52, Weir, W.Va. 7
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 42, Caldwell 13
Wooster Triway 17, Navarre Fairless 7
Xenia 49, Riverside Stebbins 6
Youngs. Boardman 29, Maple Hts. 20
Youngs. Ursuline 40, Youngs. East 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. N. College Hill vs. Miami Valley Christian Academy, ccd.
Lorain Clearview vs. LaGrange Keystone, ccd.
