Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington 48, Harrod Allen E. 44

Barberton 23, Green 17

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 60, Attica Seneca E. 53, 2OT

Bellevue 68, Milan Edison 39

Botkins 68, Dola Hardin Northern 34

Bryan 57, Millbury Lake 41

Carey 46, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 37

Carrollton 50, Can. Cent. Cath. 19

Centerburg 72, Delaware Christian 15

Chillicothe 54, Lancaster 21

Chillicothe Zane Trace 49, New Hope Christian 37

Cuyahoga Hts. 52, Burton Berkshire 24

Delta 48, Swanton 29

Fairport Harbor Harding 60, Southington Chalker 54

Fostoria 52, Continental 35

Franklin 50, Brookville 32

Ft. Loramie 62, Casstown Miami E. 21

Johnstown Northridge 70, Millersport 23

Leavittsburg LaBrae 52, Mineral Ridge 29

Leipsic 61, Pandora-Gilboa 29

Lisbon David Anderson 52, Heartland Christian 42

Malvern 26, Hanoverton United 23

Massillon Jackson 49, Canal Fulton Northwest 47

Mt. Gilead 49, Galion 30

N. Can. Hoover 48, Macedonia Nordonia 36

N. Lewisburg Triad 63, Marion Elgin 12

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 45, Galion Northmor 19

Napoleon 61, Hamler Patrick Henry 24

New Paris National Trail 45, Legacy Christian 23

New Riegel 52, Sandusky St. Mary 40

Norwalk 19, Ashland 18

Oak Harbor 40, Rossford 29

Ottawa-Glandorf 46, Kalida 33

Paulding 81, Edgerton 21

Perry 68, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 54

Portsmouth W. 67, Ironton Rock Hill 35

Rootstown 47, Mogadore Field 26

St. Marys Memorial 71, Ft. Jennings 21

Tiffin Columbian 37, Bowling Green 31

Waynesville 74, Milton-Union 27

Kewpee Tip-Off Classic=

Lima Bath 43, Lima Sr. 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Strongsville vs. Wooster, ppd.

Willard vs. New Washington Buckeye Cent., ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

