Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington 48, Harrod Allen E. 44
Barberton 23, Green 17
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 60, Attica Seneca E. 53, 2OT
Bellevue 68, Milan Edison 39
Botkins 68, Dola Hardin Northern 34
Bryan 57, Millbury Lake 41
Carey 46, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 37
Carrollton 50, Can. Cent. Cath. 19
Centerburg 72, Delaware Christian 15
Chillicothe 54, Lancaster 21
Chillicothe Zane Trace 49, New Hope Christian 37
Cuyahoga Hts. 52, Burton Berkshire 24
Delta 48, Swanton 29
Fairport Harbor Harding 60, Southington Chalker 54
Fostoria 52, Continental 35
Franklin 50, Brookville 32
Ft. Loramie 62, Casstown Miami E. 21
Johnstown Northridge 70, Millersport 23
Leavittsburg LaBrae 52, Mineral Ridge 29
Leipsic 61, Pandora-Gilboa 29
Lisbon David Anderson 52, Heartland Christian 42
Malvern 26, Hanoverton United 23
Massillon Jackson 49, Canal Fulton Northwest 47
Mt. Gilead 49, Galion 30
N. Can. Hoover 48, Macedonia Nordonia 36
N. Lewisburg Triad 63, Marion Elgin 12
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 45, Galion Northmor 19
Napoleon 61, Hamler Patrick Henry 24
New Paris National Trail 45, Legacy Christian 23
New Riegel 52, Sandusky St. Mary 40
Norwalk 19, Ashland 18
Oak Harbor 40, Rossford 29
Ottawa-Glandorf 46, Kalida 33
Paulding 81, Edgerton 21
Perry 68, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 54
Portsmouth W. 67, Ironton Rock Hill 35
Rootstown 47, Mogadore Field 26
St. Marys Memorial 71, Ft. Jennings 21
Tiffin Columbian 37, Bowling Green 31
Waynesville 74, Milton-Union 27
Kewpee Tip-Off Classic=
Lima Bath 43, Lima Sr. 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Strongsville vs. Wooster, ppd.
Willard vs. New Washington Buckeye Cent., ppd.
