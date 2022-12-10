Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. East 73, Akr. North 28
Akr. Hoban 81, Youngs. Liberty 40
Alliance 60, Carrollton 41
Alliance Marlington 64, Beloit W. Branch 49
Archbold 55, Defiance Ayersville 52, OT
Arlington 64, Cory-Rawson 27
Ashland Crestview 59, Collins Western Reserve 45
Atwater Waterloo 58, Rootstown 42
Austintown Fitch 48, Youngs. Mooney 35
Avon 66, Elyria 46
Avon Lake 80, Berea-Midpark 73
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 71, Gibsonburg 38
Bellevue 64, Sandusky Perkins 59
Belmont Union Local 73, Magnolia, W.Va. 50
Bluffton 49, Delphos Jefferson 42
Bowerston Conotton Valley 45, Newcomerstown 40
Bowling Green 56, Napoleon 50
Bradford 58, Ansonia 46
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 62, Wadsworth 50
Brookfield 71, Mineral Ridge 59
Brookville 71, Mineral Ridge 59
Camden Preble Shawnee 62, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 33
Can. Glenoak 72, Can. McKinley 46
Can. South 60, Massillon Tuslaw 37
Canal Fulton Northwest 49, Akr. Manchester 39
Cardington-Lincoln 56, Danville 48
Castalia Margaretta 66, Huron 63
Centerburg 70, Mt. Gilead 53
Centerville 63, Beavercreek 49
Chardon NDCL 68, Middlefield Cardinal 59
Cin. Anderson 54, Loveland 50
Cin. Gamble Montessori 52, Cin. Riverview East 46
Cin. McNicholas 55, Hamilton Badin 54
Cin. St. Xavier 86, Cin. Western Hills 63
Cin. Sycamore 54, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 43
Circleville Logan Elm 37, Circleville 33
Cle. Rhodes 86, Cle. Glenville 78
Coldwater 41, St. Henry 40
Cols. Africentric 83, Cols. Briggs 32
Cols. Beechcroft 65, East 63
Cols. Bexley 66, Cols. Wellington 25
Cols. Mifflin 71, Cols. Whetstone 35
Cols. St. Charles 44, Bishop Watterson 23
Columbia Station Columbia 50, Sullivan Black River 44
Columbiana 50, Wellsville 47
Columbiana Crestview 52, New Middletown Spring. 48
Columbus Grove 53, Ada 52
Continental 57, Sherwood Fairview 38
Copley 80, Aurora 60
Creston Norwayne 75, West Salem Northwestern 57
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 75, Wooster Triway 58
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 68, Gates Mills Gilmour 56
Dalton 61, Apple Creek Waynedale 51
Day. Chaminade Julienne 77, Kettering Alter 70
Day. Oakwood 40, Carlisle 37
Defiance 67, St. Marys Memorial 61
Delaware Hayes 52, Worthington Kilbourne 41
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 59, Hilliard Darby 45
Delphos St. John's 64, New Knoxville 48
Dola Hardin Northern 57, Morral Ridgedale 40
Doylestown Chippewa 76, Jeromesville Hillsdale 60
Dresden Tri-Valley 52, Thornville Sheridan 36
Dublin Jerome 53, Marysville 50
E. Liverpool 85, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 48
E. Palestine 48, Leetonia 29
Elida 41, Kenton 35
Elyria Cath. 81, Bay Village Bay 71
Fairfield 68, Cin. Princeton 57
Findlay 47, Toledo St. John's Jesuit 41
Findlay Liberty-Benton 72, Vanlue 25
Franklin Furnace Green 60, Portsmouth Sciotoville 35
Fremont Ross 66, Oregon Clay 53
Ft. Recovery 50, Rockford Parkway 43
Gahanna Cols. Academy 44, Cols. Grandview Hts. 32
Gahanna Lincoln 54, New Albany 47
Galion Northmor 51, Howard E. Knox 33
Gallipolis Gallia 63, Marietta 50
Genoa Area 50, Pemberville Eastwood 38
Girard 45, Niles McKinley 41
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 60, Uhrichsville Claymont 46
Grafton Midview 60, Amherst Steele 47
Greenwich S. Cent. 64, Plymouth 26
Grove City 53, Westerville Cent. 43
Hamilton Ross 58, Cin. Mt. Healthy 46
Hannibal River 76, Shadyside 33
Hilliard Bradley 51, Hilliard Davidson 49
Hillsboro 50, Chillicothe 39
Ironton St. Joseph 57, Latham Western 51
Jackson Center 46, Botkins 38
Jefferson Area 70, Hubbard 40
Kalida 55, Holgate 26
Kent Roosevelt 55, Barberton 35
Kettering Fairmont 61, Springfield 44
Kinsman Badger 71, Southington Chalker 39
Lakeside Danbury 65, Kansas Lakota 56
Lancaster Fairfield Union 46, Baltimore Liberty Union 38
Lebanon 57, Milford 51
Legacy Christian 64, Yellow Springs 37
Lewis Center Olentangy 47, Thomas Worthington 43
Lexington 59, Ashland 45
Liberty Christian Academy 73, Granville Christian 58
Lorain 51, E. Cle. Shaw 36
Lorain Clearview 54, Oberlin Firelands 43
Louisville 51, Youngs. Boardman 35
Louisville Aquinas 69, Ravenna SE 50
Lowellville 76, Bristol 40
Lucas 71, Mansfield St. Peter's 29
Magnolia Sandy Valley 61, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 38
Malvern 66, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 44
Mansfield Christian 43, Crestline 37
Mansfield Sr. 61, Wooster 44
Mayfield 71, Eastlake North 64
McArthur Vinton County 51, Albany Alexander 48
McConnelsville Morgan 80, Coshocton 62
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 69, Waynesfield-Goshen 48
Medina 77, Strongsville 60
Medina Highland 67, Tallmadge 50
Middletown 52, Cin. Colerain 43
Milford Center Fairbanks 39, Spring. NE 35
Millersport 51, Fairfield Christian 40
Mogadore 62, Hartville Lake Center Christian 60
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 47, N. Baltimore 34
Mt. Vernon 49, Millersburg W. Holmes 36
New Lebanon Dixie 52, Arcanum 49
New Lexington 61, Byesville Meadowbrook 31
New Philadelphia 61, Mansfield Madison 52
Newark 45, Reynoldsburg 30
North Intl 57, Cols. Linden-McKinley 47
Norwalk 63, Clyde 44
Oak Harbor 50, Milan Edison 32
Old Fort 82, Sandusky St. Mary 51
Ottawa-Glandorf 55, Wapakoneta 28
Ottoville 67, Ft. Jennings 39
Pandora-Gilboa 74, Arcadia 24
Parma 62, Medina Buckeye 53
Peninsula Woodridge 74, Akr. Springfield 53
Perrysburg 69, Sylvania Northview 40
Philo 68, Warsaw River View 66
Pickerington Cent. 62, Grove City Cent. Crossing 22
Pickerington N. 69, Galloway Westland 31
Plain City Jonathan Alder 53, London 33
Poland Seminary 63, Cortland Lakeview 39
Portsmouth W. 66, Beaver Eastern 60
Ravenna 62, Mogadore Field 50
Rossford 61, Millbury Lake 31
Russia 63, Hou 27
Salem 57, Minerva 52
Salineville Southern 44, Hanoverton United 37
Sarahsville Shenandoah 63, Beverly Ft. Frye 62
Sheffield Brookside 87, LaGrange Keystone 59
Sidney 53, Vandalia Butler 33
South 49, Cols. Eastmoor 39
Spencerville 58, Convoy Crestview 56
Spring. Cath. Cent. 63, S. Charleston SE 61, 2OT
Spring. Kenton Ridge 53, Spring. Shawnee 47
St. Clairsville 62, Cambridge 48
St. Paris Graham 57, Richwood N. Union 53
Steubenville 45, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 28
Strasburg-Franklin 71, E. Can. 60
Streetsboro 53, Lodi Cloverleaf 41
Struthers 77, Canfield S. Range 69
Sugarcreek Garaway 72, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 38
Tontogany Otsego 62, Elmore Woodmore 48
Uniontown Lake 47, Massillon Jackson 46
Van Buren 40, McComb 34
Van Wert 51, Celina 29
Vienna Mathews 76, Windham 68
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 45, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 38
Warren Harding 64, Massillon 53
Wauseon 46, Edgerton 44
Waynesville 42, Eaton 41
Westerville N. 53, Westerville S. 50
Willard 61, Port Clinton 56
Wintersville Indian Creek 60, Lisbon Beaver 45
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 48, Barnesville 33
Youngs. Chaney High School 64, Warren Howland 46
Zanesville Maysville 54, New Concord John Glenn 48
Zanesville Rosecrans 63, Sugar Grove Berne Union 22
Zanesville W. Muskingum 55, Crooksville 34
