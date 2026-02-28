Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
17 hours ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division II=

Region 7=

Ashville Teays Valley 52, Westerville Cent. 37

Sunbury Big Walnut 60, Cols. Bishop Watterson 34

Division V=

Region 18=

Cols. Africentric 58, London Madison-Plains 45

Gahanna Cols. Academy 42, Amanda-Clearcreek 32

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

