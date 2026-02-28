Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division II=
Region 7=
Ashville Teays Valley 52, Westerville Cent. 37
Sunbury Big Walnut 60, Cols. Bishop Watterson 34
Division V=
Region 18=
Cols. Africentric 58, London Madison-Plains 45
Gahanna Cols. Academy 42, Amanda-Clearcreek 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Miami University votes to move forward with $281M sports arena plan
2
New store Parlor Donuts making debut in Butler County
3
Advocates seek leniency as Hamilton man faces ICE hold after high-speed...
4
Pickup driver seriously injured in head‑on crash with tractor-trailer...
5
New Butler Tech Bioscience Center wing open for learning