Friday's Scores

Akr. Firestone 28, Akr. North 0
Akr. Hoban 28, Cle. Glenville 16
Andover Pymatuning Valley 48, Vienna Mathews 0
Arcadia 73, Vanlue 0
Archbold 35, Wauseon 14
Arlington 14, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 0
Attica Seneca E. 30, Sycamore Mohawk 7
Avon 45, Grafton Midview 7
Bainbridge Paint Valley 41, Chillicothe Huntington 0
Barberton 51, Copley 47
Barnesville 48, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 6
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 53, Fremont St. Joseph 0
Batavia Clermont NE 21, Fayetteville-Perry 14
Bay Village Bay 44, Westlake 28
Bellbrook 49, Monroe 6
Bellefontaine 44, Urbana 14
Beloit W. Branch 49, Alliance 41
Berea-Midpark 31, N. Ridgeville 7
Berlin Center Western Reserve 61, Atwater Waterloo 8
Beverly Ft. Frye 35, Caldwell 6
Bishop Hartley 15, Cols. DeSales 12
Bishop Ready 42, Delaware Buckeye Valley 21
Bishop Watterson 41, Cols. St. Charles 7
Bloom-Carroll 42, Ashville Teays Valley 7
Bluffton 34, Leipsic 0
Bowling Green 83, Tol. Woodward 14
Brookville 37, Eaton 17
Bryan 42, Swanton 0
Burton Berkshire 35, Mantua Crestwood 24
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 28, Waterford 14
Can. Cent. Cath. 52, Cle. Collinwood 0
Can. Glenoak 42, Louisville 7
Can. McKinley 27, Massillon Jackson 13
Canal Winchester 35, Westerville S. 14
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 20, STVM 13
Canfield 42, Parma Hts. Holy Name 9
Canfield S. Range 49, Niles McKinley 14
Carey 63, Bucyrus 0
Carrollton 21, Salem 7
Castalia Margaretta 20, Kansas Lakota 3
Celina 27, Ottawa-Glandorf 7
Centerville 24, Springfield 16
Chagrin Falls Kenston 36, Painesville Riverside 35
Chardon 49, Mayfield 7
Chillicothe Unioto 21, Chillicothe Zane Trace 14
Cin. Country Day 49, Hamilton New Miami 0
Cin. NW 31, Day. Ponitz Tech. 15
Cin. Princeton 41, Middletown 15
Cin. Purcell Marian 53, Norwood 6
Cin. St. Xavier 24, Cin. La Salle 13
Cin. Summit Country Day 27, Cin. N. College Hill 26
Cin. Taft 61, Cin. Western Hills 0
Cin. Withrow 46, Cin. Aiken 6
Circleville Logan Elm 35, Amanda-Clearcreek 14
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 63, Mt. Orab Western Brown 14
Cle. E. Tech 20, Cle. Lincoln W. 12
Cle. Hay 34, Cle. Rhodes 12
Cle. John Marshall 41, Cle. JFK 6
Coldwater 35, New Bremen 21
Collins Western Reserve 44, Greenwich S. Cent. 22
Cols. Bexley 42, Whitehall-Yearling 35
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 35, Baltimore Liberty Union 14
Cols. Marion-Franklin 34, West 12
Cols. Upper Arlington 10, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 0
Cols. Walnut Ridge 44, Cols. Eastmoor 19
Columbia Station Columbia 20, Lorain Clearview 13
Columbiana Crestview 37, Warren Champion 10
Columbus Grove 37, Convoy Crestview 0
Conneaut 27, Ashtabula Edgewood 24
Coshocton 41, Crooksville 14
Creston Norwayne 50, Doylestown Chippewa 0
Crown City S. Gallia 36, Franklin Furnace Green 19
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 39, Canal Fulton Northwest 16
Dalton 47, Rittman 6
Danville 52, Centerburg 22
Day. Chaminade Julienne 56, Day. Carroll 7
Day. Northridge 40, Troy Christian 7
Day. Oakwood 35, Carlisle 14
DeGraff Riverside 30, Casstown Miami E. 0
Defiance 28, Lima Bath 27
Defiance Ayersville 30, Antwerp 24
Defiance Tinora 56, Paulding 0
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 31, Dublin Jerome 17
Dola Hardin Northern 64, Crestline 0
Dover 48, Youngs. Boardman 21
Dresden Tri-Valley 52, Philo 35
Dublin Coffman 21, Hilliard Davidson 20
East 22, Cols. Beechcroft 16
Eastlake North 10, Willoughby S. 3
Fairfield Christian 28, Corning Miller 21
Findlay 42, Perrysburg 35
Findlay Liberty-Benton 33, Pandora-Gilboa 28
Fostoria 34, Millbury Lake 32
Ft. Recovery 29, Rockford Parkway 14
Gahanna Lincoln 17, Westerville Cent. 0
Galion Northmor 31, Mt. Gilead 3
Garfield Hts. Trinity 21, Brooklyn 14
Garrettsville Garfield 49, Newton Falls 14
Gates Mills Hawken 47, Orange 13
Geneva 49, Ashtabula Lakeside 6
Gibsonburg 48, Willard 7
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 34, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 12
Granville 41, Zanesville 0
Hamilton Badin 29, Kettering Alter 24
Hannibal River 28, Sarahsville Shenandoah 24
Harrison 47, Oxford Talawanda 13
Haviland Wayne Trace 19, Sherwood Fairview 16
Heath 55, Johnstown Northridge 0
Hilliard Bradley 20, Powell Olentangy Liberty 13
Howard E. Knox 35, Fredericktown 0
Huber Hts. Wayne 27, Kettering Fairmont 23
Hudson 17, Macedonia Nordonia 14
Huron 56, Vermilion 0
Independence 26, Wickliffe 7
Ironton 54, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 12
Jackson 63, Hillsboro 21
Johnstown 30, Utica 24
Kirtland 49, Painesville Harvey 12
Lancaster 27, Reynoldsburg 26
Lancaster Fairfield Union 42, Circleville 0
Lewis Center Olentangy 36, Hilliard Darby 10
Liberty Center 48, Metamora Evergreen 6
Lisbon David Anderson 50, Leetonia 23
London 63, New Carlisle Tecumseh 0
Lorain 57, E. Cle. Shaw 0
Lore City Buckeye Trail 40, Strasburg-Franklin 6
Loudonville 49, Cardington-Lincoln 0
Loveland 34, Morrow Little Miami 26
Lowellville 35, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 14
Lucas 49, Plymouth 14
Madison 43, Jefferson Area 7
Madonna, W.Va. 38, Beallsville 0
Magnolia Sandy Valley 48, Uhrichsville Claymont 19
Malvern 21, Newcomerstown 7
Mansfield Madison 38, Mt. Vernon 0
Mansfield Sr. 35, Wooster 7
Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Anna 8
Marietta 48, Pomeroy Meigs 15
Marion Pleasant 14, Galion 13
Marysville 48, Thomas Worthington 7
Massillon 42, Austintown Fitch 7
Massillon Perry 20, Green 14
McArthur Vinton County 69, Bidwell River Valley 12
McComb 61, Bloomdale Elmwood 6
McDonald 40, Windham 6
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 32, Marion Elgin 30
Medina Highland 56, Richfield Revere 20
Mentor 41, Brunswick 0
Mentor Lake Cath. 41, Erie, Pa. 28
Miamisburg 28, Beavercreek 10
Milford 3, Cin. Winton Woods 0
Millersburg W. Holmes 20, Ashland 6
Milton-Union 34, Tipp City Bethel 0
Minford 23, Logan 21
Minster 21, Delphos St. John's 10
Mogadore 47, Ravenna SE 6
Montpelier 21, Northwood 12
Morral Ridgedale 34, Cory-Rawson 7
N. Olmsted 42, Fairview 14
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 37, Bucyrus Wynford 34
Napoleon 35, Oregon Clay 34, 3OT
New Concord John Glenn 63, Warsaw River View 0
New Lexington 42, Byesville Meadowbrook 12
New Middletown Spring. 23, Mineral Ridge 10
New Philadelphia 21, Lexington 14
Newark Cath. 28, Hebron Lakewood 7
Norton 49, Lodi Cloverleaf 12
Norwalk St. Paul 33, Ashland Crestview 7
Oak Harbor 21, Genoa Area 0
Oberlin 0, Wellington 0
Oberlin Firelands 35, LaGrange Keystone 0
Olmsted Falls 49, Avon Lake 24
Ontario 34, Marion Harding 0
Orrville 35, Massillon Tuslaw 18
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 28, Medina Buckeye 17
Parma Normandy 32, Lakewood 21
Pemberville Eastwood 45, Tontogany Otsego 14
Pickerington Cent. 42, Groveport-Madison 0
Pickerington N. 48, Grove City 10
Pioneer N. Central 24, Cin. College Prep. 8
Piqua 17, Xenia 7
Plain City Jonathan Alder 42, Spring. Kenton Ridge 14
Portsmouth Notre Dame 28, Beaver Eastern 25
Portsmouth Sciotoville 34, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 12
Proctorville Fairland 43, Portsmouth 27
Reading 48, Cin. Deer Park 14
Richmond Edison 41, Rayland Buckeye 6
Richwood N. Union 41, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 9
River Rouge, Mich. 36, Euclid 6
Rocky River 35, Elyria Cath. 21
Rocky River Lutheran W. 12, Chesterland W. Geauga 0
S. Charleston SE 21, Cedarville 13
Sandusky 32, Clyde 22
Sandusky Perkins 52, Norwalk 3
Sandusky St. Mary 48, Lakeside Danbury 22
Shelby 36, Bellville Clear Fork 21
Smithville 32, West Salem Northwestern 15
Spencerville 35, Ada 14
Spring. NE 13, Milford Center Fairbanks 0
Spring. NW 12, St. Paris Graham 0
Spring. Shawnee 35, Lewistown Indian Lake 0
St. Marys Memorial 59, Kenton 32
Steubenville 36, Taylor Allderdice, Pa. 0
Stewart Federal Hocking 48, Parkersburg Catholic, W.Va. 0
Streetsboro 48, Peninsula Woodridge 16
Struthers 34, Youngs. East 8
Sugarcreek Garaway 58, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 0
Sullivan Black River 35, Sheffield Brookside 0
Sylvania Southview 26, Fremont Ross 14
Thornville Sheridan 48, Zanesville Maysville 0
Tiffin Calvert 49, Elmore Woodmore 0
Tiffin Columbian 43, Bellevue 12
Tipp City Tippecanoe 42, W. Carrollton 6
Tol. Cent. Cath. 42, St. Mary's Prep, Mich. 0
Tol. Christian 20, Holgate 14
Tol. Ottawa Hills 70, Oregon Stritch 7
Tol. Scott 41, Tol. Rogers 6
Tol. Whitmer 42, Sylvania Northview 0
Toronto 48, Bowerston Conotton Valley 0
Troy 35, Riverside Stebbins 0
Uniontown Lake 21, N. Can. Hoover 7
Van Wert 40, Lima Shawnee 26
Versailles 28, St. Henry 6
Vincent Warren 49, Cambridge 21
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 41, Bradford 8
W. Chester Lakota W. 34, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 0
W. Jefferson 34, N. Lewisburg Triad 0
W. Liberty-Salem 19, Mechanicsburg 13
Wadsworth 49, Stow-Munroe Falls 7
Wapakoneta 44, Elida 3
Warren Harding 24, Youngs. Mooney 21
Washington C.H. 49, Greenfield McClain 25
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 47, Chillicothe 7
Waynesfield-Goshen 50, Lima Perry 7
Waynesville 42, Middletown Madison Senior 0
Weir, W.Va. 48, Martins Ferry 21
Westerville N. 23, Sunbury Big Walnut 12
Wheelersburg 40, Waverly 7
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 48, Shadyside 14
Williamsburg 47, Lees Creek E. Clinton 8
Williamsport Westfall 56, Frankfort Adena 10
Youngs. Chaney High School 46, Warren Howland 15
Youngs. Liberty 35, Leavittsburg LaBrae 15
Zanesville W. Muskingum 42, McConnelsville Morgan 13
Lima Cent. Cath. vs. Richmond Hts., ccd.
