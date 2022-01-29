Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Attica Seneca E. 41, Sycamore Mohawk 38

Baltimore Liberty Union 39, Circleville 33

Bucyrus Wynford 41, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 33

Canal Winchester 52, Cols. Franklin Hts. 11

Castalia Margaretta 66, Milan Edison 29

Cols. Bexley 37, Cols. Grandview Hts. 10

Delaware Hayes 52, Worthington Kilbourne 25

Dublin Coffman 51, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 27

Eastlake North 62, Andrews Osborne Academy 44

Fredericktown 60, Centerburg 46

Huron 44, Port Clinton 39

Lakeside Danbury 43, Old Fort 32

Marysville 53, Dublin Jerome 36

Napoleon 54, Maumee 30

New Riegel 69, Gibsonburg 51

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 67, Upper Sandusky 27

Portsmouth Clay 37, Portsmouth Sciotoville 19

Rossford 76, Fostoria 43

S. Webster 58, Minford 37

Sandusky Perkins 60, Sandusky 32

Sugar Grove Berne Union 35, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 30

Sylvania Southview 57, Bowling Green 41

Tree of Life 70, Liberty Christian Academy 5

Westerville S. 51, Westerville N. 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Treasurer pulls petitions to be ‘backup’ amid Auditor Roger Reynolds’...
2
OVI checkpoint underway in Butler County
3
Sheriff’s deputy pulls puppy from frozen pond in Butler County
4
Threats to New Miami, Edgewood schools again lead to lockdowns
5
5 uplifting stories: Miami University grads ink multi-million deal, 20...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top