Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Attica Seneca E. 41, Sycamore Mohawk 38
Baltimore Liberty Union 39, Circleville 33
Bucyrus Wynford 41, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 33
Canal Winchester 52, Cols. Franklin Hts. 11
Castalia Margaretta 66, Milan Edison 29
Cols. Bexley 37, Cols. Grandview Hts. 10
Delaware Hayes 52, Worthington Kilbourne 25
Dublin Coffman 51, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 27
Eastlake North 62, Andrews Osborne Academy 44
Fredericktown 60, Centerburg 46
Huron 44, Port Clinton 39
Lakeside Danbury 43, Old Fort 32
Marysville 53, Dublin Jerome 36
Napoleon 54, Maumee 30
New Riegel 69, Gibsonburg 51
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 67, Upper Sandusky 27
Portsmouth Clay 37, Portsmouth Sciotoville 19
Rossford 76, Fostoria 43
S. Webster 58, Minford 37
Sandusky Perkins 60, Sandusky 32
Sugar Grove Berne Union 35, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 30
Sylvania Southview 57, Bowling Green 41
Tree of Life 70, Liberty Christian Academy 5
Westerville S. 51, Westerville N. 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/