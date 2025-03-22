Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA State Final=
Division II=
Westerville N. 78, Massillon Perry 46
Division III=
Louisville 63, Cin. Aiken 61
Division IV=
Zanesville Maysville 74, Cle. Glenville 67
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Sticker shock: Fairfield residents soon to see jump in electric rates
2
This iconic Kings Island ride is 99 years old and just got an upgrade
3
Big upgrades expected at Butler County airports as electric aircraft...
4
Big dollars at stake: Butler County leaders have heated discussion...
5
5 questions with Middletown’s new city manager