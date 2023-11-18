Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 10 minutes ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 2=

Springfield 21, Dublin Coffman 14

Division II=

Region 5=

Akr. Hoban 30, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 6

Region 6=

Avon 28, Medina Highland 14

Region 7=

Massillon 31, Green 6

Division III=

Region 10=

Tol. Cent. Cath. 41, Tiffin Columbian 6

Region 11=

Bishop Watterson 19, Bellefontaine 13

Division IV=

Region 13=

Can. South 35, Struthers 13

Region 16=

Kettering Alter 17, Cin. Wyoming 0

Division V=

Region 17=

Perry 32, Canfield S. Range 0

Region 18=

Liberty Center 17, Coldwater 7

Region 19=

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 22, Wheelersburg 0

Division VI=

Region 21=

Kirtland 42, Mogadore 0

Region 22=

Columbus Grove 17, Bluffton 10

Region 23=

Sugarcreek Garaway 42, W. Jefferson 7

Region 24=

Versailles 41, Anna 14

Division VII=

Region 25=

Dalton 31, Danville 8

Region 28=

Maria Stein Marion Local 48, Ansonia 0

