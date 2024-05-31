Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
56 minutes ago
X

Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

State Semifinal

Division I

Austintown Fitch 10, Fairfield 0

Division II

Bryan 2, Circleville Logan Elm 1

Canfield 3, Spring. Kenton Ridge 0

In Other News
1
$3.4 million project to close Butler County Regional Airport for weeks
2
Shooters Sports Grill in Hamilton announces opening date
3
New Butler County auditor website fully online weeks after unusual...
4
Sounds at Sunset concert series kicks off in Middletown
5
Monroe council OKs deal on strip mall that’s ‘gateway into the...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top