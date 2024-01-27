Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst Steele 50, Berea-Midpark 39
Bellevue 57, Tiffin Columbian 32
Canal Winchester 62, Dublin Scioto 40
Castalia Margaretta 61, Vermilion 19
Chillicothe Huntington 51, Piketon 32
Cols. Centennial 74, Cols. Northland 27
Cols. Patriot Prep 42, Granville Christian 35
Copley 51, Richfield Revere 36
Elmore Woodmore 39, Fremont St. Joseph 38
Frankfort Adena 60, Bainbridge Paint Valley 26
Groveport-Madison 43, Lancaster 28
Hilliard Darby 42, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 38
Hilliard Davidson 34, Hilliard Bradley 32
Kansas Lakota 43, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 22
Lakeside Danbury 45, Old Fort 38
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 79, Fairfield Christian 15
Lewis Center Olentangy 67, Worthington 18
Marysville 42, Dublin Jerome 26
Medina Highland 61, Cuyahoga Falls 53, OT
Norwalk 55, Clyde 26
Norwalk 56, Clyde 50
Pickerington Cent. 73, Grove City Cent. Crossing 23
Powell Olentangy Liberty 37, Cols. Upper Arlington 36
Southeastern 54, Chillicothe Zane Trace 45
Stow-Munroe Falls 62, Macedonia Nordonia 25
Tiffin Calvert 54, Sandusky St. Mary 26
Westerville Cent. 46, Grove City 33
Westerville S. 66, Westerville N. 32
Willard 63, Port Clinton 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/