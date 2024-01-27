Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst Steele 50, Berea-Midpark 39

Bellevue 57, Tiffin Columbian 32

Canal Winchester 62, Dublin Scioto 40

Castalia Margaretta 61, Vermilion 19

Chillicothe Huntington 51, Piketon 32

Cols. Centennial 74, Cols. Northland 27

Cols. Patriot Prep 42, Granville Christian 35

Copley 51, Richfield Revere 36

Elmore Woodmore 39, Fremont St. Joseph 38

Frankfort Adena 60, Bainbridge Paint Valley 26

Groveport-Madison 43, Lancaster 28

Hilliard Darby 42, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 38

Hilliard Davidson 34, Hilliard Bradley 32

Kansas Lakota 43, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 22

Lakeside Danbury 45, Old Fort 38

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 79, Fairfield Christian 15

Lewis Center Olentangy 67, Worthington 18

Marysville 42, Dublin Jerome 26

Medina Highland 61, Cuyahoga Falls 53, OT

Norwalk 55, Clyde 26

Norwalk 56, Clyde 50

Pickerington Cent. 73, Grove City Cent. Crossing 23

Powell Olentangy Liberty 37, Cols. Upper Arlington 36

Southeastern 54, Chillicothe Zane Trace 45

Stow-Munroe Falls 62, Macedonia Nordonia 25

Tiffin Calvert 54, Sandusky St. Mary 26

Westerville Cent. 46, Grove City 33

Westerville S. 66, Westerville N. 32

Willard 63, Port Clinton 46

