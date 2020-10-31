X

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=

Anna 21, Covington 13

Ansonia 32, Tipp City Bethel 7

Ashland Mapleton 30, Norwalk St. Paul 0

Atwater Waterloo 35, Newton Falls 12

Bay Village Bay 21, Lakewood 0

Belmont Union Local 44, Wellsville 3

Berlin Center Western Reserve 30, Leavittsburg LaBrae 27

Bluffton 50, Cory-Rawson 15

Brookville 42, Bainbridge Paint Valley 12

Bryan 40, Celina 21

Burton Berkshire 19, Middlefield Cardinal 0

Canal Winchester 42, Hilliard Davidson 17

Carey 48, Defiance Tinora 7

Cin. Moeller 50, Highlands, Ky. 14

Cin. Summit Country Day 13, Cin. N. College Hill 12

Cols. Walnut Ridge 22, Cols. Beechcroft 0

Columbia Station Columbia 33, Apple Creek Waynedale 7

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 28, Salem 21

Delaware Hayes 21, Delaware Buckeye Valley 14

Dola Hardin Northern 38, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 0

Dresden Tri-Valley 31, Zanesville 13

E. Liverpool 35, Salineville Southern 12

Elmore Woodmore 21, Gibsonburg 13

Elyria 20, Youngs. Chaney High School 13

Fairborn 41, Greenville 13

Findlay Liberty-Benton 42, Bucyrus Wynford 28

Fredericktown 42, Johnstown Northridge 19

Fremont Ross 26, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 20

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 21, New Concord John Glenn 7

Grove City 10, Westerville N. 0

Hamilton 41, Cin. West Clermont 7

Jefferson Area 41, Conneaut 21

Leetonia 48, Sebring McKinley 14

Liberty Center 20, Harrod Allen E. 17

Logan 28, Ashville Teays Valley 3

Madonna, W.Va. 30, Vienna Mathews 0

Martins Ferry 47, Bellaire 8

McComb 60, Fostoria 14

Metamora Evergreen 42, Montpelier 6

Milton-Union 36, Carlisle 20

Minster 27, Lima Shawnee 21

Mt. Vernon 27, Newark 0

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 38, Columbiana 13

Napoleon 28, Defiance 0

Navarre Fairless 40, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 7

New Paris National Trail 33, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 14

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 20, Willard 14

Oberlin Firelands 42, Vermilion 27

Reading 14, Norwood 7

Sandusky 22, N. Ridgeville 3

Spring. Kenton Ridge 16, Jamestown Greeneview 0

Spring. NW 31, London Madison Plains 8

Tol. Waite 18, Tol. Bowsher 14

Trinity, W.Va. 14, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 10

Troy Christian 42, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 7

Uniontown Lake 41, Alliance 21

Van Buren 31, Kansas Lakota 0

Waterford 22, McConnelsville Morgan 7

Zanesville Maysville 42, Zanesville W. Muskingum 28

Zanesville Rosecrans 42, Beallsville 6

OHSAA Playoffs=

Regional Final=

Division I=

Region 3=

Pickerington Cent. 38, Westerville Cent. 7

Regional Semifinal=

Division II=

Region 5=

Akr. Hoban 37, Cle. Benedictine 0

Hudson 35, Warren Harding 6

Region 7=

Massillon Perry 14, Lewis Center Olentangy 10

Region 8=

Cin. Winton Woods 20, Kings Mills Kings 10

Division III=

Region 9=

Canfield 24, Streetsboro 6

Chardon 31, New Philadelphia 0

Region 11=

Bishop Hartley 10, Thornville Sheridan 6

Region 12=

Hamilton Ross 41, Bellbrook 19

Kettering Alter 20, Hamilton Badin 3

Division VII=

Region 25=

Lucas 27, McDonald 14

Warren JFK 28, Dalton 18

Region 26=

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 42, Arlington 35

Lima Cent. Cath. 41, Convoy Crestview 14

Region 27=

Shadyside 42, Hannibal River 9

Region 28=

Maria Stein Marion Local 48, DeGraff Riverside 8

New Bremen 16, Ft. Loramie 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Coshocton vs. Marietta, ccd.

Day. Northridge vs. Camden Preble Shawnee, ccd.

Delta vs. Liberty Center, ccd.

Leipsic vs. Harrod Allen E., ccd.

Sidney vs. Troy, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

