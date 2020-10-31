Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Anna 21, Covington 13
Ansonia 32, Tipp City Bethel 7
Ashland Mapleton 30, Norwalk St. Paul 0
Atwater Waterloo 35, Newton Falls 12
Bay Village Bay 21, Lakewood 0
Belmont Union Local 44, Wellsville 3
Berlin Center Western Reserve 30, Leavittsburg LaBrae 27
Bluffton 50, Cory-Rawson 15
Brookville 42, Bainbridge Paint Valley 12
Bryan 40, Celina 21
Burton Berkshire 19, Middlefield Cardinal 0
Canal Winchester 42, Hilliard Davidson 17
Carey 48, Defiance Tinora 7
Cin. Moeller 50, Highlands, Ky. 14
Cin. Summit Country Day 13, Cin. N. College Hill 12
Cols. Walnut Ridge 22, Cols. Beechcroft 0
Columbia Station Columbia 33, Apple Creek Waynedale 7
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 28, Salem 21
Delaware Hayes 21, Delaware Buckeye Valley 14
Dola Hardin Northern 38, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 0
Dresden Tri-Valley 31, Zanesville 13
E. Liverpool 35, Salineville Southern 12
Elmore Woodmore 21, Gibsonburg 13
Elyria 20, Youngs. Chaney High School 13
Fairborn 41, Greenville 13
Findlay Liberty-Benton 42, Bucyrus Wynford 28
Fredericktown 42, Johnstown Northridge 19
Fremont Ross 26, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 20
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 21, New Concord John Glenn 7
Grove City 10, Westerville N. 0
Hamilton 41, Cin. West Clermont 7
Jefferson Area 41, Conneaut 21
Leetonia 48, Sebring McKinley 14
Liberty Center 20, Harrod Allen E. 17
Logan 28, Ashville Teays Valley 3
Madonna, W.Va. 30, Vienna Mathews 0
Martins Ferry 47, Bellaire 8
McComb 60, Fostoria 14
Metamora Evergreen 42, Montpelier 6
Milton-Union 36, Carlisle 20
Minster 27, Lima Shawnee 21
Mt. Vernon 27, Newark 0
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 38, Columbiana 13
Napoleon 28, Defiance 0
Navarre Fairless 40, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 7
New Paris National Trail 33, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 14
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 20, Willard 14
Oberlin Firelands 42, Vermilion 27
Reading 14, Norwood 7
Sandusky 22, N. Ridgeville 3
Spring. Kenton Ridge 16, Jamestown Greeneview 0
Spring. NW 31, London Madison Plains 8
Tol. Waite 18, Tol. Bowsher 14
Trinity, W.Va. 14, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 10
Troy Christian 42, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 7
Uniontown Lake 41, Alliance 21
Van Buren 31, Kansas Lakota 0
Waterford 22, McConnelsville Morgan 7
Zanesville Maysville 42, Zanesville W. Muskingum 28
Zanesville Rosecrans 42, Beallsville 6
OHSAA Playoffs=
Regional Final=
Division I=
Region 3=
Pickerington Cent. 38, Westerville Cent. 7
Regional Semifinal=
Division II=
Region 5=
Akr. Hoban 37, Cle. Benedictine 0
Hudson 35, Warren Harding 6
Region 7=
Massillon Perry 14, Lewis Center Olentangy 10
Region 8=
Cin. Winton Woods 20, Kings Mills Kings 10
Division III=
Region 9=
Canfield 24, Streetsboro 6
Chardon 31, New Philadelphia 0
Region 11=
Bishop Hartley 10, Thornville Sheridan 6
Region 12=
Hamilton Ross 41, Bellbrook 19
Kettering Alter 20, Hamilton Badin 3
Division VII=
Region 25=
Lucas 27, McDonald 14
Warren JFK 28, Dalton 18
Region 26=
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 42, Arlington 35
Lima Cent. Cath. 41, Convoy Crestview 14
Region 27=
Shadyside 42, Hannibal River 9
Region 28=
Maria Stein Marion Local 48, DeGraff Riverside 8
New Bremen 16, Ft. Loramie 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Coshocton vs. Marietta, ccd.
Day. Northridge vs. Camden Preble Shawnee, ccd.
Delta vs. Liberty Center, ccd.
Leipsic vs. Harrod Allen E., ccd.
Sidney vs. Troy, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/